WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 28 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS SOCCER

JERSEY 2, BREESE MATER DEI CATHOLIC 0: A goal in each half, by Andrew Kribs in the 10th minute, and Cody Miller in the 45th, were enough for Jersey to see off Mater Dei on the road at Breese.

Quinn Snider made seven saves in recording the Panthers’ clean sheet.

Jersey goes to 2-0-0, while the Knights dropped their opener, and are now 0-1-0.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 10, VALMEYER 1: In a Metro Cup match at Freeburg High, Aslan Henderson and Parker Scottberg both had a brace (two goals) as CM went on to a win over Valmeyer.

The Eagles jumped out to a 6-0 lead at the interval, and never looked back in gaining the three points.

Lucas Ambrose. Bryce Davis, Zach Depping, Ryan Halling, Nic Vaughn, and Ben Werts also found the back of the net for the Eagles, while Trevor McClellan scored the only goal for the Pirates.

Zach Tincher and Tommy Strubhart shared the win in goal for CM.

The Eagles are now 1-1-0, while Valmeyer is 0-2-0.

GRANITE CITY 1, MARION 1: In another Metro Cup match at Columbia, Granite bounced back from a loss to O’Fallon to gain a draw against Marion, earning them their first point of the season.

Ayoba Francis scored for the Warriors, while Chase Banks had the goal for the Wildcats.

Tyler Thies was in goal for Granite but did not make a save in the match.

The Warriors are now 0-1-1, while Marion is 0-0-1.

BOYS GOLF

GRANITE CITY 154, COLUMBIA 174: Bennett Smallie shot an even-par 35 to earn medalist honors as the Granite City won over Columbia in a dual meet at The Legacy Golf Course in Granite City.

Alex Patrick and Joe Heuman shared top honors for the Eagles with a 42.

GIRLS GOLF

COLUMBIA 179, ALTON 213, WATERLOO 216: Natalie Messinger was the top golfer on the day for Alton with a 45 as the Redbirds finished second in a triangular meet with Waterloo and hosts Columbia.

Riley Kenney shot a 48 for the Redbirds, while Olivia Boyd had a 59. and Josie Giertz shot a 61. Emeline Brockland of the Eagles was the day’s medalist, posting a 43 for the nine holes.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY CHRISTIAN 25-25-25, WESTFAIR CHRISTIAN 13-27-16: Mississippi Valley Christian of Alton ran its record on the young season to 2-0 with a three-game win over Westfair Christian of Jacksonville at home on Tuesday night.

Abby Huels led the way for the Warriors with 10 kills, four blocks, and seven service aces, while Ashtyn Wright had nine kills, 10 assists and five aces. Payton Olney contributed five digs for MVCS.

The Warriors are at home on Friday evening with a pair of matches against Eagle Ridge Christian and Crosspoint Christian.

SPORTS SCOREBOARD

BOYS SOCCER

TUESDAY’S RESULT

Maryville Christian 13, Mississippi Valley Christian 0

WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS

Jersey 2, Breese Mater Dei Catholic 0

Civic Memorial 10, Valmeyer 1

Granite City 1, Marion 1

Edwardsville 5, Columbia 2

BOYS GOLF

Granite City 154, Columbia 174

GIRLS GOLF

Columbia 179, Alton 213, Waterloo 216

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

TUESDAY’S RESULT

Mississippi Valley Christian 25-25-25, Westfair Christian (Jacksonville) 13-27-16

WEDNESDAY’S RESULT

Alton 25-25, Metro-East Lutheran 21-23

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Milwaukee Brewers 4, St. Louis Cardinals 1

