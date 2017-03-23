BOYS AND GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

OILERS SWEEP MEETS: East Alton-Wood River opened its boys and girls track and field season with a pair of wins Wednesday, the Oilers defeating Marquette Catholic 78-21 on the girls side and the Oiler boys scoring 63 points to Belleville Althoff's 48 and Marquette's 37.

Winners on the girls side for EAWR included Jordan White in the shot put (24-8) and discus throw (45-9), Larissa Gilreath in the long jump (14-10), 100 (14.1 seconds) and 200 (29.0 seconds), Jillian Barber in the triple jump (29-1), and 800 (2:58) and LeighAnn Nottke in the 100 hurdles (19.0 seconds) and 300 hurdles (54.1 seconds); the 4x100 relay (55.7 seconds), 4x200 relay (2:20) and 4x400 relay (5:07) teams won their events. Marquette's Kostacki won the 400 in 1:09.3.

On the boys side, Brenden Springman won the 1,600 (5:16) and 3,200 (11:52) for the Oilers, with the 4x400 (3:55) and 4x800 (10:20) relay teams taking wins; Marquette's Declue won the long jump (20-3), Pettiford the discus (87-10), Moehn the 800 (2:14) and the 4x200 relay team winning in 1:39.6.

BASEBALL

COLUMBIA 8, ROXANA 2: A four-run sixth broke open the game as Columbia defeated Roxana 8-2 in Columbia Wednesday afternoon. The Shells fell to 1-3 on the year; the Eagles went to 4-1.

Zach Golenor, Jacob Maguire (with a RBI), Sam Mosby and Logan Presley had solo hits for RHS; Golenor and Presley each had runs scored.

Brad Mott took the loss for the Shells, one of four pitchers on the day; he threw an inning, giving up two runs (both earned) and struck out two.

Roxana hosts Highland at 4:30 p.m. Friday, then travel to Paris for a South Central Conference game at noon Saturday.

SOFTBALL

Article continues after sponsor message

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 5, BRUSSELS 3: Marquette Catholic took the lead back from Brussels with three runs in the bottom of the second and made it stand up as the Explorers scored a 5-3 win over the Raiders at Gordon Moore Park Wednesday.

Marquette improved to 2-0; the Raiders fell to 1-1.

Meghan Schorman went 3-for-3 with two RBIs for MCHS, with Cayli Shinstock going 3-for-3 with a double and run scored, followed by Emma Taylor 2-for-4 with a triple and run scored, Jada Johnson 2-for-3 with a RBI and run scored, Katelyn Fitzgerald 1-for-2 with a run scored and Haley Johnson 1-for-2 with a RBI and run scored.

Baylee Kiel was 1-for-4 with a home run, RBI and run scored, with Emma Schleeper 2-for-3, Katherine Simon 1-for-1 with a run scored, Sylvia Baalman 1-for-3 and Holly Kinder a run scored.

Taylor Whitehead got the win, going four innings and conceding an earned run on five hits while striking out six; Kiel took the loss, throwing four innings and giving up four hits while dismissing one by strikeout.

The Explorers are at Gillespie at 4:30 p.m. today and at Staunton at 4:30 p.m. Friday; the Raiders host Piasa Southwestern at 4:30 p.m. Monday and travel to Metro East Lutheran at 4:30 p.m. March 31.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 8, ROXANA 2: Susan Buchanan had a big day at the plate, going 3-for-3 with a double, RBI and two runs scored as Civic Memorial scored an 8-2 win over traditional area rival Roxana at Bethalto Sports Complex Wednesday.

The Eagles improved to 3-2, while the Shells fell to 3-3.

Cassie Reed was 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs for CM, while Kate Griffin was 2-for-3 with a RBI, Jenna Christeson 1-for-3 with three RBIs, Rebecca Harkey 1-for-3, Sierra Nolte 1-for-3 with a run scored and Jacqueline Zangori two runs scored.

Katilynn Wrenn went the distance, conceding two earned runs on eight hits while walking none and fanning two.

CM next meets up with Piasa Southwestern in Piasa at 4:30 p.m. today, then hosts Belleville East at 4:15 p.m. Monday; the Shells host Alton at 4:30 p.m. today and Breese Central at 4:30 p.m. Friday.

More like this: