BOYS SOCCER

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 5, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 0: Zach Weinman scored four times as Marquette Catholic shut out East Alton-Wood River 5-0 at Gordon Moore Park Wednesday night.

The Explorers improved to 10-5-2 on the year; the Oilers dropped to 10-9.

Weinman scored in the 21st, 26th, 33rd and 51st minutes; Chris Hartrich scored for Marquette in the 34th minute.

The Explorers' next match comes at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Columbia, while the Oilers take on Gillespie this evening at Wood River Soccer Park, then open their IHSA Class 1A playoff campaign at 6 p.m. Tuesday against Metro East Lutheran in the Greenville Regional semifinals; the regional final is set for 4 p.m. Oct. 14, with the winner advancing to the Waterloo Gibault Sectional.

CBC 2, EDWARDSVILLE 1: Edwardsville dropped their first match of the season on the road Wednesday night, falling to traditional St. Louis-area power CBC 2-1 to drop to 12-1-5 on the year; the Cadets improved to 15-2-2.

Bayne Noll scored the Tigers' only goal in the 67th minute off a Mohammad Hamad assist. Noll's goal was sandwiched between a Connor Lonero goal in the 42nd minute and a E.J. Verhulst goal in the 77th minute that proved to be the match-winner.

Edwardsville closes out its regular season Oct. 13 with a Southwestern Conference match at Belleville West, then takes on either Pekin or Granite City in an IHSA Class 3A Granite City Regional semifinal at 4:30 p.m. Oct. 18 at Gene Baker Field.

FIELD HOCKEY

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 2, NOTRE DAME 1: Danielle Folkerts scored twice as Marquette Catholic defeated Notre Dame 2-1 in a field hockey match Wednesday.

The Explorers will host their Senior Night match against Clayton at 4:15 p.m. Tuesday at Gordon Moore Park.

EDWARDSVILLE 5, EUREKA 1: Annie Mulford had a hat trick as Edwardsville defeated Eureka 5-1 in their opening match of the St. Louis Public School Touranment Tuesday.

Olivia Fink and Natalie Nava also scored for the Tigers, who went to 10-6-1 on the season with the win. Jenna Tojo had the only goal of the match for Wildcats.

The Tigers will take on Ladue in the tournament semifinals on the road at 4 p.m. today; the final is set for Saturday morning at Tiger Stadium, with the thrid-place match also being played Saturday. Edwardsville's match will take place at 9 a.m. against either Kirkwood or Lafayette.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

GRANITE CITY 25-25, DUPO 15-15: Granite City won its fourth match on the trot with a 25-15, 25-15 win at Dupo Wednesday night.

The Warriors improved to 10-11-1 on the year with the win.

Granite City will be at the Red Bud Tournament Saturday, taking on Lovejoy at 9 a.m. and Trenton Wesclin at 11 a.m. in group play.

STAUNTON 25-23-26, ROXANA 22-25-24: Roxana fell to 16-9 overall, 4-4 in the South Central Conference, with a 25-22, 23-25, 26-24 loss in Staunton Wednesday night.

Next up for the Shells is a non-conference encounter with Marquette Catholic on the road Thursday evening.

GIRLS TENNIS

BELLEVILLE WEST 7, ALTON 2: Abbey Peipert and Lucy Phillips were honored on Senior Night for Alton's girls tennis team Wednesday as the Redbirds dropped a 7-2 Southwestern Conference decision to Belleville West.

Hannah Macias won her singles match in three sets and teamed with Abbey Fischer for a win in doubles.

“We lost two singles matches and were competitive everywhere else,” said Redbird coach Jesse Macias. Conference is Friday (the SWC Championship) and I think we will see West a few more times.

“We are playing well, we just need to finish out the sets better.”

BELLEVILLE EAST 9, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 0: Belleville East came calling to Lewis and Clark Community College's Simpson Tennis Center for a meet with Marquette Catholic Wednesday and blanked the Explorers 9-0.

Marquette finished the regular season at 7-7; they will be in the IHSA Class 1A Triad Sectional in Troy next Friday and Saturday.

TUESDAY NIGHT

BOYS SOCCER

ALTON 4, BELLEVILLE WEST 0: Alton celebrated Senior Night with a 4-0 Southwestern Conference win over Belleville West at Piasa Motor Fuels Field Tuesday night.

Theo Dochy, Sam Stutz, Skylar Funk and C.J. Nasello all goaled for the Redbirds, who went to 14-3-2 overall, 3-1-1 in the SWC.

The Redbirds wrap up the regular season with a match at Collinsville Oct. 13.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 8, ROXANA 0: Zach Weinman and Chris Hartrich scored twice each as Marquette Catholic blanked Roxana 8-0 in a non-conference match at Gordon Moore Park Tuesday night.

Aaron Bulch, Noah Fahnestock, Brett Terry and Jiggy Veloff also goaled for the Explorers, who went to 9-5-2 on the year; Roxana fell to 2-16.

Nick Hemann and Joe Guehlstorf shared the clean sheet for the Explorers.

GRANITE CITY 2, BELLEVILLE EAST 0: Alex Moore and Noah Van Buskirk had goals for Granite City as the Warriors defeated Belleville East 2-0 in a Southwestern Conference match at Gene Baker Field in Granite City Tuesday.

The win took the Warriors to 3-8-6 overall, 1-2-2 in the league.

Matt Woods had three saves for GCHS in recording the clean sheet. The Warriors host Jersey Oct. 11.

HIGHLAND 2, JERSEY 0: Goals from Evan Herman and Jake Ramsey helped Highland to a 2-0 Mississippi Valley Conference win over Jersey in Highland Tuesday night.

The Panthers fell to 13-5-1, while the Bulldogs went to 12-4-1.

TRIAD 4, CIVIC MEMORIAL 0: Triad got goals from Jaden Deatherage, Jason Heff, Grant Keller and Zach Kraaber as the Knights blanked Civic Memorial 4-0 in a Mississippi Valley Conference match in Troy Tuesday.

The Knights went to 9-8 on the year, while the Eagles fell to 7-9.

BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF 4, McGIVNEY CATHOLIC 0: McGivney Catholic concluded its season with a 4-0 loss to Belleville Althoff in Belleville Tuesday.

The Griffins finished the regular season with an 11-5-4 and takes on Freeburg in the IHSA Class 1A Freeburg Regional at 6 p.m. Oct. 12.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

EDWARDSVILLE 20-25-25, O'FALLON 25-21-15: Edwardsville had to hang on to defeat O'Fallon 20-25, 25-21, 25-25 in a Southwestern Conference match at Lucco-Jackson Gym Tuesday night.

The Tigers went to 16-3 overall and 4-0 in the SWC; the Panthers fell to 20-5 overall, 3-2 in the league.

Kate Martin scored 12 points on serve with five aces with eight kills and three blocks; Rachel Pranger had 11 points and two aces with 13 kills and an assist, Shelbey Saye had seven points and three aces and Rachel Verdun five kills and 26 assists.

GRANITE CITY 25-25, ALTON 20-19: Granite City emerged with a 25-20, 25-19 Southwestern Conference win over Alton at Granite City's Memorial Gym Tuesday night.

The Warriors went to 9-11-1 overall, 2-4 in the SWC; the Redbirds fell to 12-12-1 overall, 0-4 in the league.

VALMEYER 25-25, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 18-14: Laura Hamilton set a school record for most digs in a season as Marquette Catholic dropped a 25-18, 25-14 decision to Valmeyer at home Tuesday night.

The Explorers fell to 10-13 on the year.

Hamilton's 25 digs put her at a school-record 304 for the season. Regina Guehlstorf added 10 blocks and six kills, Lauren Heinz six kills, Jenna Zacha four points with two aces and Marissa Nosco 22 assists.

MASCOUTAH 25-25, JERSEY 15-16: Mackenzie Thurston scored six points and contributed 10 digs as Jersey fell to Mascoutah 25-15, 25-16 in a Mississippi Valley Conference match at home Tuesday.

The Panthers fell to 6-15 overall, 0-7 in the MVC; they travel to Highland for a league match Tuesday.

WATERLOO 25-25, CIVIC MEMORIAL 18-16: Waterloo won for the 10th time in their last 11 matches with a 25-18, 25-16 Mississippi Valley Conference win over Civic Memorial in Waterloo Tuesday.

The Eagles fell to 12-11-1 overall, while the Bulldogs went to 15-5, 6-1 in the league. CM hosts Metro East Lutheran at 6 p.m. Thursday.

COLLINSVILLE 25-25, METRO EAST LUTHERAN 15-16: Courtney Fenelon had six kills and Lydia Flaherty four kills and 16 assists for Metro East Lutheran as the Knights fell to visiting Collinsville 25-15, 25-16 Tuesday night.

MEL went to 8-16 on the year; the Kahoks went to 7-13.

OKAWVILLE 25-25, McGIVNEY CATHOLIC 15-12: McGivney Catholic dropped a 25-15, 25-12 decision to Okawville at home Tuesday night.

CARLINVILLE 25-25, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 22-8: East Alton-Wood River dropped a 25-22, 25-8 match to Carlinville on the road Tuesday.

BOYS GOLF

TWO KNIGHTS, TWO HAWKS ADVANCE: Metro East Lutheran's Jake Jump, with a 20-over 92, and Michael Fields, with a 22-over 94, along with Carrollton's Noah Robinson, with a 15-over 87, and Lane Schnettgoecke, with a 19-over 91, all advanced as individuals in Tuesday's IHSA Class 1A Trenton Wesclin Regional at Governors Run Golf Course in Carlye, a par-72, 6,440-yard course.

The Knights finished fifth with a score of 383, while the Hawks finished eighth with a 408. Hillsboro (320), Litchfield (343) and Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran (376) all advanced as teams to Monday's Class 1A Robinson Sectional at Quail Creek Country Club in Robinson. MEL's Braden Woolsey lost a playoff to Lebanon's Brandon Ogden for the last individual slot.

The top three teams and top 10 individuals not on qualifying teams move on to the sectional. Litchfield's Alex Bishop, with a 1-over 73, took the medalist honors for the day.

GIRLS TENNIS

TRIAD 5, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 4: Triad visited Lewis and Clark Community College's Simpson Tennis Center for a non-conference match against Marquette Catholic Tuesday, the Explorers dropping a 5-4 decision to the Knights.

Anne Tassanari and Maria Wendle took singles wins, while the doubles teams of Shelby Jones/Adri Ventigmilia/Wendel won doubles matches.

Marquette fell to 7-6 on the year.

BOYS SOCCER

CIVIC MEMORIAL 4, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 1: Kaleb Bassett scored three times as Civic Memorial downed East Alton-Wood River 4-1 in a non-conference match at Bethalto Sports Complex Monday afternoon.

Trevor Paynik had the other goal for the Eagles, who went to 7-8 on the year. The Oilers dropped to 10-8. Jordan Schmidgall had the only goal of the match for EAWR.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 6, BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF 2: Chris Hartrich scored twice as Marquette Catholic defeated Belleville Althoff 6-2 in a non-conference match at Gordon Moore Park Monday.

Kiwame Ngwa, Aaron Boulch, Zach Weinman and Brendan Nickloy also goaled for the Explorers, who went to 8-5-2 on the year with the win.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 4, STAUNTON 1: Piasa Southwestern defeated Staunton 4-1 in a South Central Conference match in Staunton Monday.

Troy Evans, Trevor Kiel, Austin Selvog and Jaypeth Trevino goaled for the Piasa Birds.

ROXANA 11, VANDALIA 0: Roxana ended a 14-match losing trot with an 11-0 South Central Conference win over Valmeyer at Wood River Soccer Park Monday.

The win improved the Shells to 2-15 overall, 1-7 in the SCC.

McGIVNEY CATHOLIC 3, VALMEYER 0: Eli Skubish scored twice and Nate Dammerich also goaled as McGivney Catholic blanked Valmeyer 3-0 at home Monday.

Logan Shumate had 10 saves in recording the clean sheet for the Griffins; they moved to 11-4-4 on the year.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

GREENFIELD 25-25, JERSEY 15-15: Jersey dropped to 6-14 on the season with a 25-15, 25-15 loss to Greenfield on the road Monday.

Mackenzie Thurston had seven kills and 10 digs for the Panthers, with Kaitlyn Walker adding 14 serve receives and Maddie Nason nine digs and nine receptions.

PANA 16-25-25, ROXANA 25-7-13: Pana came off the deck after taking a 25-16 first-game loss to Roxana and went on to defeat the Shells 16-25, 25-7, 25-13 in a South Central Conference match at Milazzo Gym Monday.

Taylor Westfall had nine kills for Roxana, with Braeden Lackey adding seven kills, Taylor Jackson five kills and a block, Abby Palen an ace, Lindsey Cameron two kills and a block, Niah Bevelo 20 assists and Brittany Alexander 10 digs.

The Shells fell to 16-8 overall, 4-3 in the SCC and travel to Staunton for a 6 p.m. Wednesday match.

MOUNT OLIVE 25-25, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 10-16: Jill Niehaus put up 12 kills and 12 digs for Mount Olive as the Wildcats downed East Alton-Wood River 25-10, 25-16 in a Prairie State Conference match at Wood River’s Memorial Gym Monday night.

GIRLS TENNIS

ROXANA 6, GREENVILLE 3: Roxana moved to 9-3 on the year with a South Central Conference road win over Greenville Monday.

The Shells won for the first time in their past three meets.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 9, WATERLOO 0: Marquette Catholic took on Waterloo in a road non-conference meet Monday and threw a 9-0 shutout at the Bulldogs.

Area coaches and athletic directors are invited to submit their scores and results to Riverbender.com for inclusion in the daily sporting roundup. Send your results and scores to Dan Brannan at danbrannan@riverbender.com or to Brent Feeney at BrentFeen16@yahoo.com for inclusion, or Tweet your results to @RiverBenderNews or to @RiverBrenter.

