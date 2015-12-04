GIRLS BASKETBALL

METRO EAST LUTHERAN 70, MADISON 43: Karly Schley's 23 points paced Metro East Lutheran to a 70-43 non-conference win over Madison in Edwardsville Thursday night.

A 21-4 final quarter broke open the game and allowed the Knights (3-2) to run out winners.

Abby Yurchuk's added 19 points for MEL, with Ellen Schulte picking up 11. The Trojans (2-3) were led by Delphanae Griffin's 17 points, with Tamara Anderson and Diamond James each getting 10.

CARROLLTON 60, GREENFIELD 42: Hannah Krumweide had 19 points to lead Carrollton to a 60-42 Western Illinois Valley Conference win over Greenfield, the Hawks' fourth in a row, on the road Thursday night.

Carrollton (4-1 overall, 1-0 WIVC) got out to a 30-16 halftime lead over Greenfield and went on to take the win.

Emily Struble had 17 points for Carrollton, with Carley Pyatt and Claire Williams adding eight each; Greenfield was led by Kassidy Wolters' 23 points, but only four players scored for the Tigers.

HARDIN-CALHOUN 67, GRIGGSVILLE-PERRY 23: Hardin-Calhoun ran out to a 37-13 halftime lead and ran out 67-23 winners over Griggsville-Perry on the road Thursday night.

Grace Baalman led the Warriors (6-1) with 16 points, with Emma Baalman adding 12 and Kassidy Klocke 11, including three first-quarter three-point shots.

The Warriors host Bunker Hill Monday night.

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 32, STAUNTON 27: Courtney Beneke's 14 points helped East Alton-Wood River to its first girls basketball win of the season Thursday, a 32-27 triumph over Staunton at Memorial Gym.

The Oilers (1-6) bounced back from being 15-11 down at the half with a 21-point second half while limiting the Bulldogs to a two-point third term.

Becca Renken added eight points for EA-WR; Emily Redeker led Staunton with six points.

BRUSSELS 59, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 31: Marquette Catholic dropped their fifth game in a row as Brussels defeated the Explorers 59-31 in Alton Thursday night.

The Explorers dropped to 2-5 on the year; the Raiders, who won their fourth in a row, went to 6-2 on the season.

MASCOUTAH 53, JERSEY 43: Mascouath went out to a 26-15 lead at the half and held on to take a 53-43 Mississippi Valley Conference win over Jersey in Jerseyville Thursday.

The Indians' Maddie Nekola led all scorers with 20 points, with Tennaye Green adding 14.

The Panthers (4-2 overall, 1-1 MVC, as are the Indians in the league) were led by Lauren Davis' 13 points.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 69, WATERLOO 46: Journey Coffman's school-record seven three-point shots helped Civic Memorial to a 69-46 Mississippi Valley Conference win over Waterloo on the road Thursday.

Coffman had 26 points, including 21 on 7-for-9 three-point shooting; she topped the mark previously set by Katie Broadway and Kaylee Jones.

Allie Troeckler added 25 points for the Eagles (3-3 overall, 1-1 MVC), with Alaria Tyus and Izzy Buckley both scoring eight.

The Bulldogs (3-3 overall, 0-1 in the league) were led by Taylor Augustine's 17 points and Kathryn Finnety's 10.

