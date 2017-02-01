BOYS BASKETBALL

CONCORD TRIOPIA 70, HARDIN-CALHOUN 69, Hardin-Calhoun tried to hold off a 30-point effort from Concord Triopia's Bell but lost 70-69 to the Trojans on the road Tuesday.

The Warriors fell to 10-11 on the year.

Wes Klocke led Calhoun with 18 points, followed by Easton Clark's 17, Jared Brackett's 16 and Gunner Armbruster's 13; Thompson had 14 for Concord.

The Warriors host Brown County Thursday evening.

METRO EAST LUTHERAN 68, BUNKER HILL 60: Metro East Lutheran overcame a five-point halftime deficit and defeated Bunker Hill 68-60 at Hlafka Hall Tuesday night.

The Knights improved to 11-11 on the year; the Minutemen dropped to 13-10.

“In the first half, it seemed that despite a few turnovers, we were able to play our game through passing the ball and getting the shots we liked,” said Minutemen coach Jay Goltz. “We also played good team defense; we were up five at the half.

“Unfortunately, MEL went on something like a 14-0 run to start out the (second) half. They were attacking us to the rim and we were slow to react; we were just not ready to compete. Our boys did not give up and we fought back in the fourth to come to within two points with 30 seconds to go and missed two key defensive rebounds in a row that would have given us a shot to win or tie.”

Austin Yates led B-Hill with 22 points, followed by Chase Williams with 15 points and Dane Sellars with 11. MEL's leaders were not available.

The Knights host Westminster this evening, then travel to Madison Feb. 7.The Minutemen are at Nokomis Friday night and host Staunton Feb. 9.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

COLLINSVILLE 50, ALTON 37: Crishonna Hickman led Alton with an eight-point effort – all of them in the second term – as the Redbirds dropped a 50-37 Southwestern Conference decision to Collinsville at the Redbird Nest Tuesday night.

Alton fell to 3-20 overall, 0-12 in the SWC; the Kahoks improved to 12-9 overall, 6-5 in the league.

“Tonight we did not shoot the ball well at all,” said Redbird coach Bob Rickman. “Our rebounding the ball kept us in the game. Defensively, we gave up 35 points in the first half and 15 in the second; we shoot the ball better and stop their transition from the first half, we have a better shot to win the game.

“Our girls continue to battle and improve; it's tough every night in this conference. You can't be off for a minute or two because if you are, teams can score way too quick.”

Allurah Bowens and Rayn Talley each had seven points for the Redbirds, with Deija Carter adding six. Kaitlyn Fischer led the Kahoks with 16 points.

Alton closes out its regular season Feb. 7 against Belleville West and Feb. 9 at Edwardsville.

McGIVNEY CATHOLIC 54, O'FALLON FIRST BAPTIST 34: Kara Mosby had 13 points Tuesday night as McGivney Catholic downed First Baptist Academy of O'Fallon 54-34 at home on the Griffins' Senior Night.

McGivney went to 7-15 on the year.

Macy Hoppes had 10 points, with Rachel Kassing adding eight and Caitlyn Pendall and Madison Webb scoring seven each.

