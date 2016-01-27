BOYS BASKETBALL

METRO EAST LUTHERAN 55, ROXANA 49: Noah Coddington's team-high 15 points helped Metro East Lutheran defeat Roxana 55-49 in a non-conference clash at Roxana's Larry Milazzo Gym Tuesday night.

The two sides were tied at 21 at halftime but the Knights (21-3 overall) managed to grab a 41-38 lead at the final break and managed to hold off the Shells (14-8) down the stretch for the win.

Roxana held Teddy Fifer to six points, Jason Johnson to 10 points and Kenrique Brown to 13 but had no answer for Coddington; Trace Gentry led the Shells with 19 points with Zach Golenor adding 17.

The Knights are taking part in Saturday's Pickneyville Shootout, while the Shells host Carlinville Friday night.

BROWN COUNTY 60, HARDIN-CALHOUN 57 (OT): Carter Lewis' 29-point effort helped Brown County get past Hardin-Calhoun in overtime for a Western Illinois Valley Conference win at Hardin's Ringhausen Gym Tuesday night.

Brown County held at 25-24 halftime lead and both teams were deadlocked at 49 at the end of regulation time to lead to the extra session.

Blake Booth led the Warriors (10-5 overall, 2-2 in the WIVC) with Damian Pohlman adding 14 and Mitch Bick also chipping in eight points.

The Warriors travel to Greenfield for a Friday night game.

JERSEY 59, MASCOUTAH 36: Zac Ridenhour had 22 points as Jersey got past Mascoutah 59-36 in a Mississippi Valley Conference game at home Tuesday night.

The Panthers, who have won three of their last four contests, went to 10-11 overall and 3-2 in the MVC with the win; the Indians fell to 4-18 overall, 1-3 in the MVC.

Ridenhour also had eight rebounds and four assists to go with three steals to help the Panthers to the win; he also connected on 10 of 14 shots from the free-throw line. Drake Kanallakan added 14 points for the Panthers and Ryan Herkert had eight points.

BREESE MATER DEI 61, CIVIC MEMORIAL 49: Breese Mater Dei got out of the blocks quickly and went on to a 61-49 non-conference win over Civic Memorial in Bethalto Tuesday night.

Garrett Boeckman led the Knights (15-4 overall) with 22 points on the night; the Eagles (14-6) got 13 points from David Lane and eight from Brett Lane.

CM travels to Waterloo for a Friday night league contest.

GILLESPIE 76, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 70 (2OT): Ben Lewis, Collin Baumgartner and Zack Seymour each had 13 points as Piasa Southwestern came from behind to force overtime, but just fell short to Gillespie, dropping a 76-70 double-overtime decision to the Miners on the road Tuesday.

The Miners jumped out to a 17-3 quarter-time lead and the Piasa Birds trailed 33-17 at the half but a 21-13 final quarter in the Birds' favor forced the extra sessions.

Caleb Robinson had 11 points for Southwestern and Caden Heyen had 10 points; Baumgartner also had 18 rebounds for the Birds (11-12 overall, 2-3 South Central Conference). Evan Price led the Miners (13-8 overall, 3-3 in the SCC) with 22 points.

Piasa travels to East Alton-Wood River Feb. 2.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

O'FALLON 49, ALTON 32: LaJarvia Brown had 19 points on 8-of-9 shooting from the free-throw line and 11 points from Jewel Wagner as Alton dropped a 49-32 Southwestern Conference decision to O'Fallon at O'Fallon's Panther Dome Tuesday night.

The loss dropped the Redbirds to 3-17 overall and 0-11 in the SWC, but Redbird coach Bob Rickman praised his team for a big effort. “I know it was a 17-point loss, but we competed much tougher than the scores indicate,” Rickman said. “Our girls worked hard tonight, but in practice we have freshmen who are having to compete with juniors and seniors and they are not ready. The number of girls in the program take a toll on you as the season wears on.

“And now, at Game 20, it is tough when injuries start to hit and the girls start to run out of gas.”

Becca Althoff led the Panthers (13-8 overall, 7-3 SWC) with 16 points, with Marta Durk adding 14.

The Redbirds will travel to St. Louis to take on Incarnate Word Thursday evening.

HILLSBORO 75, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 27: Carly Campbell had 11 points for East Alton-Wood River as the Oilers dropped a 75-27 decision to Hillsboro at Memorial Gym Tuesday night.

Article continues after sponsor message

Courtney Beneke had six points and Becca Renken had five points for the Oilers (1-21).

Maddy Powell, Maddie Miller and Carly Cameron each had 10 points for the Hilltoppers, who went to 21-3 on the year with the win.

The Oiler girls host Nokomis Saturday evening.

BELLEVILLE WEST 67, GRANITE CITY 42: Belleville West handed Granite City a 67-42 Southwestern Conference defeat at Granite City’s Memorial Gym Tuesday night.

The Warriors fell to 5-14 on the year and 2-8 in the league.

The Warriors continue in the Carrollton Lady Hawk Invitational Tournament throughout the week.

CARROLLTON LADY HAWK INVITATIONAL

CARROLLTON 64, MADISON 38: Four players scored in double figures for the host Hawks as Carrollton advanced to the consolation-bracket semifinals with a 64-38 win over Madison Tuesday.

Carley Pyatt led with 16 points, with Hannah Robinson scoring 14, Hannah Krumwiede getting 12 and Emily Struble 11 in the win.

Griffin led the Trojans with a 19-point effort, with Anderson scoring 10 points.

The Hawks will meet up with Marquette Thursday evening in the consolation semis.

HARDIN-CALHOUN 52, CIVIC MEMORIAL JV 14: Hardin-Calhoun got out to a 36-1 lead at the long break and went on to defeat the Civic Memorial junior varsity team 52-14 in a semifinal match of the Lady Hawk Invitational Tuesday.

Grace Baalman led the Warriors (20-2) with 14 points with Junie Zirklebach and Emma Baalman each scoring 10. Schmidt led the Eagles with four points.

The Warriors will meet West Central in a championship semifinal match Thursday night.

GIRLS BOWLING

ALTON 2,961, BELLEVILLE WEST 2,665: Alton’s girls bowling team clinched no worse than a share of the Southern Illinois High School Bowling Conference Southwestern Division championship as the Redbirds defeated Belleville West 2,961-2.665 at home Tuesday.

Eryka Graham led the way for Alton with a 760 series, including a 290 third game, with Elizabeth Hanke rolling a 639 set and Ashley Heistand a 534 series.

Graham also had games of 237 and 233 to go with her 290; Hanke had games of 212, 246 and 181 and Heistand had games of 201, 150 and 183. Chloe Greenberg had a 511 series (157, 180, 174) for the Redbirds (12-2 overall, 10-2 in the division).

MVCHA HOCKEY

EDWARDSVILLE 12, COLUMBIA 0: Logan Bielicke and Jake Aurelio each had hat tricks as Edwardsville scored a 12-0 short-game win over Columbia in a Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association Class 2A game at East Alton Ice Arena Tuesday.

Lucas Tucker, Trevor Henson, Colin Kelsey (who scored twice), Stanley Lucas and Tyler Schaeffer all had goals for the Tigers, who went to 21-0-0 on the year.

The Tigers will enter the league Class 2A playoffs as the No. 1 seed; playoff pairings and schedules are due to be announced by the league later this week.

COLLINSVILLE 6, ALTON 4: Alton fell to 9-10 on the season as Collinsville took a 6-4 win over the Redbirds at East Alton Ice Arena Tuesday night.

The Redbirds will finish Class 1A pre-playoff play with a 7:15 p.m. Thursday game against Highland at East Alton.

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 9, GRANITE CITY 1: Cole Ford and Kaleb Harrop each had hat tricks as East Alton-Wood River defeated Granite City 9-1 at Wilson Park Ice Rink in Granite City Tuesday.

Jacob Disher, Chris Hamby and Nolan Royse also scored for the Oilers (7-14-0). Blake Stone had 11 saves for the Oilers.

More like this: