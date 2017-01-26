GIRLS BASKETBALL

CARROLLTON LADY HAWK INVITATIONAL

METRO EAST LUTHERAN 46, NORTH GREENE 41: Ellen Schulte led Metro East Lutheran with 13 points as the Knights eliminated North Greene 46-41 in a consolation quarterfinal game of the Carrollton Lady Hawk Invitational Wednesday evening.

The win put MEL to 8-12 on the year and sent them to a consolation semifinal game at 5 p.m. Friday against Marquette Catholic.

Destiny Williams added 11 points for the Knights, with Sami Kasting scoring nine.

Bethany Randall led the Spartans with 20 points, with Sarah Tupper adding eight.

WEST CENTRAL 59, BRUSSELS 33: West Central got 15 points from Isabella Cox as the Cougars defeated Brussels 59-33 in a quarterfinal match of the Lady Hawk Invitational in Carrollton Wednesday night.

The Raiders fell to 16-6 on the year and were eliminated from the tournament. West Central will take on top-seeded Lebanon, 71-38 winners over Greenfield in Wednesday's other quarterfinal match, at 8 p.m. tonight in the semifinals; the winner of that game takes on the Civic Memorial-Hardin-Calhoun winner in Saturday night's final.

Grace Stephens and Madison Willman had 10 points each for the Raiders, with Baylee Kiel being held to seven points; Danielle Starks had 12 points for the Cougars, with Annika Kaufmann adding 10.

BOYS BASKETBALL

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 73, BRUSSELS 26: Marquette Catholic ran its record to 20-2 on the year with a 73-26 non-conference win at Brussels Wednesday night.

The Explorers host East Alton-Wood River in a Prairie State Conference game at 7:30 p.m. Friday, while the Raiders host Bunker Hill Friday night.

SIHSBC BOWLING

CIVIC MEMORIAL 38, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 2: Ashley Westbrook's 577 series, which included a 216 second game, led Civic Memorial to a 38-2 win over East Alton-Wood River in a Southern Illinois High School Bowling Conference match at Bethalto's Airport Bowl Wednesday.

The Eagles moved to 5-9 on the year with the win.

The Oilers' Breanna Germon rolled a 324 set.

CM takes on Roxana at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at Airport Bowl; the Oilers wrap up their regular-season campaign against the Shells. Feb. 2.

WRESTLING

ALTON 46, BELLEVILLE EAST 20: Alton's wrestlers defeated Belleville East 46-20 to end their Southwestern Conference season on the road Wednesday.

The Redbirds went to 4-3 in the league and 10-7 overall on the year; they travel to Roxana for a 6 p.m. regular-season finale meet.

Alton will be in the IHSA Class 3A Granite City Regional Feb. 4.

COLLINSVILLE 69, ROXANA 9: Roxana won two bouts as the Shells dropped a 69-9 decision to Collinsville on the road Wednesday night.

Shell wins came from Michael Cherry at 145, who decisioned Sam Blaha 8-1, and Brett Nyswonger at 285, who won by fall over Richard Corey in 1:46.

Roxana hosts Alton at 6 p.m. this evening for their Senior Night.

BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF 49, CIVIC MEMORIAL 24: Five wrestlers won bouts for Civic Memorial as the Eagles fell to Belleville Althoff 49-24 Wednesday.

Brandon Carpenter (195) and Hunter Thornton (220) won their bouts by fall, while Brandon Copeland (160) and William Davis (182) took decisions and Brady Christenson (145) was awarded a forfeit victory.

The Eagles will be at the Mississippi Valley Conference Duals in Waterloo Saturday morning.

