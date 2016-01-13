BOYS BASKETBALL

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 45, BUNKER HILL 34: Shandon Boone's 21 points helped Marquette Catholic to a 45-34 Prairie State Conference win over Bunker Hill in Alton Tuesday night.

The win put the Explorers at 11-3 overall and clinched no worse than a tie for the PSC title, Marquette going to 4-0 in the league with the win.

Ben Sebacher added 12 points for the Explorers while Dane Sellers led the Minutemen (7-8 overall) with 14 points, including four three-point baskets.

Marquette hosts Brussels Friday night, then meets Jersey at 7 p.m. Saturday in their opening game of the Jersey Tournament.

METRO EAST LUTHERAN 80, STAUNTON 33: Metro East Lutheran opened the game with a 20-point run and never looked back as the Knights upended Staunton 80-33 on the road Tuesday.

The Knights, who have won their last four games, went to 16-3 overall with the win.

Teddy Fifer led MEL with 23 points, with Jason Johnson scoring 19 and Eli Jacobs nine. Corey Scroggins led the Bulldogs with nine points.

The Knights travel to Litchfield to take on the Purple Panthers in both teams' opening game of the Litchfield Tournament Saturday night.

JERSEY 63, TRIAD 40: A 19-point run at the start of the second half broke open the game as Jersey went on to record a 63-40 Mississippi Valley Conference road win over Triad Tuesday night.

The win put the Panthers at 7-7 overall and 2-2 in the MVC; the Knights fell to 5-10 overall, 0-4 in the league.

Jersey got 12 three-point shots for the evening, which saw Zac Ridenhour lead the way with 18 points, nine rebounds and four steals. Drake Kanallakan had 15 points for the Panthers and 10 points each from Jacob Witt and Blake Wittman.

The Panthers open their midseason tournament at 7 p.m. Saturday with a game against Marquette Catholic.

BREESE MATER DEI 64, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 48: Breese Mater Dei got out to a 41-25 halftime lead and went on to defeat Piasa Southwestern 64-48 in Breese Tuesday night.

The Piasa Birds fell to 8-10 overall on the year, while the Knights went to 10-3.

Collin Baumgartner led Southwestern with 14 points, with Justin Bailey getting 13.

Piasa begins play in the Macoupin County Tournament Saturday.

LITCHFIELD 69, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 49: Litchfield stormed out to a 19-2 quarter time lead and went on to defeat East Alton-Wood River 69-49 in a non-conference clash at Litchfield Tuesday night.

The loss dropped the Oilers to 4-12 on the year, while the Purple Panthers went to 10-5 with the win.

Christian Hunter led the Oilers with 13 points, with Blake Marks adding 12 and Justin Englar 11. The Purple Panthers were led by Conner Simmons with 23 points and Zach Skinner with 22.

EA-WR hosts Dupo Friday night, then heads back to Litchfield Saturday afternoon to take on backyard rival Roxana in the opening day of the Litchfield Tournament.

ROXANA 70, MADISON 62: Zach Golenor had 27 points as Roxana defeated Madison 70-62 in a non-conference clash at Milazzo Gym Tuesday.

The Shells got 17 points from Trace Gentry and 16 from Chance Foss in taking their record to 10-6 on the year.

Roxana connected on 11 three-point shots in the game.

The Shells travel to Staunton for a Friday night tilt before taking on backyard rival East Alton-Wood River at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in the Litchfield Tournament.

WRESTLING

PANTHERS TAKE TWO IN TRIANGULAR: Jersey's wrestling team took a pair of wins on the wrestling mat Tuesday, defeating Roxana 43-28 and Mount Olive 52-20 in a triangular meet at home.

Against the Shells, Jersey got pins from Quintin Dial at 145, Branyn Staples at 182 and Stephen Rulo at 195, while the Shells got pinfalls from B. Nyswonger at 220.

Against the Wildcats, Panther pins came from Tanner Zedolek at 126, Chris Jackson at 170, Ross Speidel at 182 and Cody Vinyard at 220.

The Panthers travel to Quincy for the Quincy Tournament Friday and Saturday.

MVCHA HOCKEY

ALTON 4, GRANITE CITY 2: Scotty Waldrup's hat trick gave Alton a 4-2 win over Granite City in a Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association Class 1A game at East Alton Ice Arena Tuesday night.

The Redbirds, who were placed in Class 1A because of a tiebreaker with Belleville – who had defeated the Redbirds – when the 12 MVCHA teams were split into classes last week. The teams with the top six records were placed in Class 2A, the remaining teams in Class 1A; each team in the classes will play once against each other down the stretch before February's playoffs begin.

Tanner St. Peters had the other Alton (9-8-0) goal, while Brendan Colvin and Riley Brown scored for Granite City (2-15).

The Redbirds will meet East Alton-Wood River at 7:15 p.m. Thursday at East Alton, while the Warriors will take on Highland at 8:45 p.m.

COLLINSVILLE 8, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 3: A five-goal second-period blitz helped give Collinsville an 8-3 win over East Alton-Wood River in a Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association Class 1A game at East Alton Ice Arena Tuesday night.

Cole Ford scored twice for the Oilers (4-13), with Tyler McHatton scoring the other goal.

Collinsville went to 4-12-1 on the year with the win.

The Oilers meet up with Alton at 7:15 p.m. Thursday at East Alton.

BOYS AND GIRLS BOWLING

COLLINSVILLE SWEEPS ALTON: Alton's girls bowling team suffered its first loss of the season Tuesday, Collinsville defeating the Redbirds 2,974-2,937 in a Southern Illinois High School Bowling Conference Southwestern Division match at Collinsville's Camelot Bowl.

The Kahok boys also scored a win over the Redbirds by the score of 3,133-2,989.

The 2,937 pin count was a season high for the Alton girls. Eryka Graham led the Redbirds with a 696 series on games of 226, 204 and 266, with Ashley Heistand rolling a 627 set (199, 192, 236), Claire Gorman a 588 (196, 200, 192) and Elizabeth Hanke a 553 (204, 182, 167). Zoe Howell led the Kahok girls with a 626 series (172, 234, 220).

Tyler Stephenson led the Alton boys with a 629 set (236, 214, 179), with Jacob Donahue rolling a 629 (186, 247, 180), Matt Fritz a 606 (203, 183, 220) and Nik Meggios a 583 (178, 190, 215). Clay Hartman led Collinsville with a 674 series (197, 198, 279).

The Redbirds host O'Fallon at 3:45 p.m. Thursday at Bowl Haven; it will be the boys' regular-season finale.

TIGERS, WARRIORS SPLIT: Edwardsville's boys bowlers spoiled Granite City's Senior Night festivities with a 3,067-2,926 win in a Southern Illinois High School Bowling Conference Southwestern Division meet at Airport Bowl in Bethalto Tuesday. The Warrior girls, however, defeated the Tigers 2,178-2,051.

Hunter Noud led the EHS boys with a 677 series, including games of 223, 224 and 210, with Tyler Cooper rolling a 660 set (192, 242, 226), Mitch McSparin a 591 (224, 151, 216) and Kody Timmons a 591 (226, 156, 209). The Warriors were led by Ricky Hard (643), Corey Hard (617) and Justin Simpson (607).

On the girls side, Sydney Sahuri led the way with a 459 series (158, 141, 160), with Rachel McTeague rolling 440 (134, 167, 139) and Megan Lawrence 471 (125, 153, 139). Granite was led by Ashley Heiman (497) and Courtney Awalt (452).

