BOYS TENNIS

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 5, GREENVILLE 4: Marquette Catholic pulled out wins in two of the three doubles flights to take a 5-4 win over Greenville Monday.

Daniel McCluskey, Joe Segneri and Peter Wendle won singles matches for the Explorers, while the doubles teams of John Claywell/Nick Berkenbile and McCluskey/Nathan Walters pulled out the win for Marquette.

BASEBALL

JERSEY 2, HIGHLAND 1 (19 INNINGS): Jersey and Highland staged an epic Mississippi Valley Conference battle in Highland Monday, the Panthers and Bulldogs going 19 innings before Jersey scored a 2-1 win.

The Panthers went to 13-8 overall, 3-1 in the MVC with the win.

BREESE MATER DEI 8, GRANITE CITY 1: Breese Mater Dei snapped a 1-1 tie with four runs in the fifth and went on to take an 8-1 non-conference win over Granite City at Babe Champion Field Monday.

Austin Bonvicinio was 2-for-4 for the Warriors with a RBI, with Sam Watson 2-for-4, Jordan James 2-for-2 with a run scored and Matt Woods, Collin Barrett and Gabe Jarman getting a hit each.

Andy Hailey took the loss for GCHS, giving up four earned runs on three hits while striking out three in four innings of work; Jamie Roustio and Tyler Wheatley also pitched for the Warriors on the day.

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 2, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 1: Blake Marks got the complete-game win as East Alton-Wood River scored in the top of the seventh to defeat Marquette Catholic 2-1 in a Prairie State Confernce game at Gordon Moore Park/Lloyd Hopkins Field Monday.

Christian Hunter was 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for the Oilers, who won their eighth game in their last nine; Luke Wells had two hits for EAWR and Marks fanned seven on the day.

Nick Messinger had two hits for the Explorers; Liam Maher gave up two runs on six hits while dismissing six by strikeout for Marquette.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 9, TRIAD 7: Civic Memorial scored seven times in the first two innings, then had to hold off Triad to take a 9-7 Mississippi Valley Conference win in Troy Monday; the win was the Eagles' sixth on the trot.

Brandon Carpenter had a homer and three RBIs for CM (13-10-1 overall, 2-1 in the league) as part of a two-hit day; Brandon Hampton, Corey Price and John Whitworth also had two hits each. Hampton got the win for the Eagles.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 19, PANA 0 (6 INNINGS): An 11-run sixth inning helped Piasa Southwestern to an 19-0, six-inning South Central Conference win over Pana at Pana Monday.

The Piasa Birds are 14-7 on the year after an 0-5 start; they went to 4-1 in the SCC.

Scott Kasting led the Birds with a three-homer day, going 4-for-5 with five RBIs; Dakotah Corby and Zack Seymour both had three hits and two RBIs, with Collin Baumgartner and Brennan Bazell each recording three hits, Luke Golike two hits and three RBIs and Ben Lowis had two hits and two RBIs.

CARLINVILLE 8, ROXANA 7: A Joe Fraser RBI single gave Carlinville an 8-7 South Central Conference win over Roxana in Carlinville Monday.

The Shells (8-14 overall, 6-1 SCC) scored four times in the top of the sixth to draw even with the Cavaliers after Carlinville took a 6-2 lead with a five-run fourth.

Trace Gentry and Austin Presley had two RBIs for the Shells, with Blake Vandiver contributing three RBIs. Tanner Davis took the complete-game loss.

SOFTBALL

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 10, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 5: East Alton-Wood River snapped a 5-5 tie with five runs in the bottom of the sixth as the Oilers defeated Marquette Catholic 10-5 in a Prairie State Conference game at Oiler Field Monday.

The Oilers scored once in the second and third and three times in the fourth to take a 5-3 lead, but the Explorers tied it in the top of the fifth before EAWR's five-run sixth to win it.

Morgan Moxey went 3-for-4 with a homer, four RBIs and two runs scored, with Peyton Young going 3-for-4 with a triple, RBI and two runs scored, Carly Campbell 1-for-3 with a double, three RBIs and a run scored, Rebecca Null 3-for-4 and Courtney Beneke and Ashley Young each having hits.

Emma Taylor was 1-for-3 for the Explorers with a homer, two RBIs and a run scored, Grace Frost was 2-for-3 with a double and run scored, Miranda Schroder was 1-for-3 with a double and Mera Parker 1-for-2 with a run scored.

Morgan Moxey got the win, going the distance with eight strikeouts while giving up three earned runs on five hits; Tess Eberlin took the loss, also going the distance while giving up seven earned runs on 12 hits while fanning five.

HIGHLAND 13, JERSEY 3 (5 INNINGS): Highland scored four times each in the second, fourth and fifth innings to defeat Jersey 13-3 in five innings in a Mississippi Valley Conference game in Highland Monday.

The Bulldogs snapped a six-game Panther winning streak and dropped them to 15-3 overall, 3-1 in the MVC; Highland went to 11-3 overall, 3-1 in the league after winning their fifth on the trot.

Mackenzie Thurston tripled and singled and had a RBI for Jersey; Caitlyn Connell had two hits for the Panthers. Ashton Tewell gave up two earned runs on three hits while fanning two in three innings in taking the loss.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 9, TRIAD 8: Civic Memorial scored in the bottom of the seventh to upend Triad 9-8 in a Mississippi Valley Conference clash as Bethalto Sports Complex Monday. CM won their first game in five tries and went to 8-7 overall, 1-2 in the MVC; Triad fell to 11-6 overall, 1-2 in the league.

The Eagles scored six times in the third to to take a 7-2 lead before the Knights three in the fourth and three in the sixth to level the scores before CM won it.

Susan Buchanan had two hits and two RBIs for the Eagles, with Jenna Parmentier and Isabella Roberts adding two hits each; Kaitlynn Wrenn got the win for CM.

METRO EAST LUTHERAN 13, CAHOKIA 0 (5 INNINGS): Metro East Lutheran scored eight times in the top of the third and four more times in the top of the fifth to take a 13-0, five-inning win over Cahokia in Cahokia Monday.

Cierra Frields one-hit the Comanches to take the Knights to 3-12 on the year.

Amber Keplar had four RBIs for MEL, with Frields, Karly Schley and Claire Cunningham each getting three hits; Schley had three RBIs for the Knights, with Cunningham driving in two runs and Keplar and Sami Kasting getting two hits.

CARLINVILLE 8, ROXANA 1: Carlinville broke open a tight game with three runs each in the fifth and sixth innings as the Cavaliers knocked off Roxana 8-1 in a South Central Conference game in Carlinville Monday.

The Shells dropped their sixth game in a row and fell to 9-15 on the year; the Cavs went to 12-8 overall, 5-1 in the SCC.

Olivia Strangler had two hits for the Shells, while Phoebe Booher was charged with the loss.

GIRLS SOCCER

ALTON 3, COLUMBIA 0: Goals from Brianna Hatfield, Sydney Mossman and Alaina Nasello helped give Alton a 3-0 win over Columbia at Piasa Motor Fuels Field Monday.

The win in the Redbirds' first match in a week and a half put them at 10-3-2 on the year; the Eagles fell to 9-5-2.

Julia-May Canfield recorded the clean sheet for AHS.

WATERLOO 7, JERSEY 0: Waterloo scored four times in the first half and went on to blank Jersey 7-0 in a Mississippi Valley Conference match in Jerseyville Monday.

Erica Bechtold recorded 17 saves for the Panthers.

ROXANA 4, GILLESPIE 1: Emma Lucas had two goals and an assist as Roxana defeated Gillespie 4-1 in a South Central Conference match at Wood River Soccer Park Monday.

Roxana went to 7-4-2 on the year; Gillespie fell to 5-10.

Brynn Huddleston and Abby Kurth also goaled for the Shells; Braeden Lackey had eight saves for Roxana.

