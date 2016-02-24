BOYS BASKETBALL

IHSA CLASS 1A BOYS BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP



DUPO REGIONAL SEMIFINAL

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 94, DUPO 41: Marquette Catholic set a school single-game team scoring record as they exploded for 94 points in a 94-41 win over host Dupo in a semifinal contest of the IHSA Class 2A Dupo Regional Tuesday night.

The win put the Explorers (20-9) into Friday's 7 p.m. final against the Roxana-Red Bud winner; that match is scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday; the winner of the regional moves on into the Pickneyville Sectional.

Ten different Explorers contributed points in the win, with Ben Seabacher leading with 20; Isaiah Evans had 15, Chris Hartrich 12, Shandon Boone 11 and Nick Messenger 10.

The Tigers (eliminated at 8-20) were led by Michael Overbay's 11 points; Cody Richardson and Austin Francis each had eight.

REGULAR SEASON

BUNKER HILL REGIONAL SEMIFINAL

METRO EAST LUTHERAN 72, MADISON 42: Teddy Fifer's game-high 26 points sent state-ranked Metro East Lutheran into Friday night's IHSA Class 1A Bunker Hill Regional final as the Knights eliminated Madison 72-42 Tuesday night.

MEL will face the Waterloo Gibault-Bunker Hill winner at 7 p.m. Friday to advance to the North Greene Sectional in White Hall; the Hawks-Minutemen game is set for this evening.

Jason Johnson added 14 points for the Knights (25-5, No. 10 in the final Illinois Associated Press basketball poll), with Kenrique Brown chipping in 10.

The Trojans were eliminated at 4-15.

IHSA CLASS 2A BOYS BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP

BELLEVILLE WEST 65, ALTON 63: A 24-point third term was the difference as Belleville West downed Alton 65-63 in a Southwestern Conference clash in Alton Tuesday night.

The Maroons (12-13 overall, 6-7 SWC) rallied from 36-33 down at the long break to take a 50-46 lead at three-quarter time.

Maurice Edwards led the Redbirds (12-10 overall, 8-5 league) with 23 points, with Paul Harris chipping in 11 points. West's Tyler Dancy led all scorers with 26 points, with E.J. Luddell had 20 for the Maroons and Dalton Fox 13.

The Redbirds close out their regular-season slate at O'Fallon Friday night, then take on Chatham Glenwood in a IHSA Class 4A Alton Regional semifinal match at 7 p.m. March 2.

EAST ST. LOUIS 74, GRANITE CITY 62: A 27-17 final quarter lifted East St. Louis to a 74-62 win over Granite City at Granite City's Memorial Gym Tuesday night in a Southwestern Conference game.

The Warriors fell to 13-13 overall, 6-7 in the SWC; the Flyers went to 11-13 overall, 7-6 in the league.

Kenny Berry led the Warriors with 31 points, including 13 final-term points; Tra Allen added 10 points. The Flyers were led by Karon Randolph with 28 points and Kenny Robertson with 15 points.

Granite travels to Belleville West for a Friday night regular-season finale against the Maroons, then takes on Collinsville at 7 p.m. Monday in an opening-round match of the IHSA Class 4A Alton Regional.

JERSEY 70, WATERLOO 61: Drake Kanallakan, Jake Ridenhour and Zac Ridenhour each had 17 points as Jersey held off Waterloo 70-61 in a Mississippi Valley Conference clash in Waterloo Tuesday night.

The Panthers led the Bulldogs 61-41 at three-quarter time but a 20-9 final term brought Waterloo close.

The Panthers went to 14-14 overall, 6-3 in the MVC, and close out their regular-season schedule at Mascoutah Friday night before taking on host Triad in an opening-round match of the IHSA Class 3A Triad Regional at 7:30 p.m. Monday, with Highland taking on the winner at 7 p.m. March 2.

HIGHLAND 52, CIVIC MEMORIAL 45: Highland completed a perfect Mississippi Valley Conference slate as the Bulldogs ran out 52-45 winners over visiting Civic Memorial Tuesday night.

JaQuan Adams, Brandon Hampton and Adam Hill all had 10 points each for the Eagles, who fell to 17-10 overall, 6-3 in the league; the Bulldogs went to 16-12 overall, finishing 10-0 in the league. Austin Elledge led Highland wth 20 points.

The Eagles finish out the regular season at Waterloo Friday night, then meet up against Mascoutah at 6 p.m. Monday in a first-round IHSA Class 3A Triad Regional match; the winner takes on the Belleville Althoff at 7 p.m. March 1 in a regional semifinal.

WRESTLING

IHSA CLASS 3A WRESTLING CHAMPIONSHIP

MATTOON TEAM SECTIONAL

NEW LENOX PROVIDENCE 31, EDWARDSVILLE 30: Chicagoland school New Lenox Providence won eight of the 14 bouts on the night, but managed to hold off Edwardsville 31-30 in the IHSA Class 3A Mattoon Team Sectional at Mattoon Tuesday night.

The loss was the first dual-meet loss for the Tigers since early December, and it eliminated them from the team tournament; the Tigers finished the season 24-3 in dual meets. The Celtics advanced to this Saturday's IHSA Class 3A team state tournament at U.S. Cellular Coliseum in Bloomington; the Celtics will meet Fox Lake Grant in Saturday morning's quarterfinals.

James Watters (160) and Noah Surtin (106) both scored pins for Edwardsville on the night, Watters in 3:16 over Logan Anderson, and Surtin in 1:40 over Ross Heimlich. Chris Prosser, at 170, was awarded a forfeit win in a strategic move by the Celtics, who won a pre-meet coin toss and elected to report to the mat second.

At 160, Mason Taylor recorded a 15-0 technical fall decision over Antonio Tuminello, wth Baylor Montgomery taking a 13-2 decision over Mason Heimlich at 145 and Bobby Burnside defeated Tom Younker 8-2 at 285, which yielded not enough points to bring the match even.

The Celtics won five bouts in a row, at 113, 120, 126, 132 and 138 before Montgomery's win, which put the Celtics ahead to stay.

