GIRLS BASKETBALL

BREESE MATER DEI 41, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 30: Lauren Fischer's 11 points weren't enough as Breese Mater Dei defeated Marquette Catholic 41-30 in Alton Monday night.

The Explorers fell to 8-8 on the year; Mater Dei improved to 11-6.

Mater Dei broke open a close game with a 12-6 third period and ran out winners on the night with a 13-10 final quarter.

Peyton Klein added eight points for Marquette; Kierra Winkeler and Myah Beckmann led Mater Dei with nine points each.

The Explorers are at Mount Olive in a 7:30 p.m. Thursday Prairie State Conference clash.

McGIVNEY CATHOLIC 33, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 32: A Faith Robbins score with six seconds left gave McGivney Catholic a 33-32 win over East Alton-Wood River at Wood River's Memorial Gym Monday night.

The win put the Griffins at 5-10 on the year; the Oilers fell to 2-15.

EAWR rallied back from 22-15 down at halftime to make a game of it, pulling to 22-21 down at three-quarter time before a back-and-forth final quarter.

Robbins wound up with five points on the night, with Rachel Kassing leading with seven points and Macy Hoppes and Caitlyn Pendall each scoring six. Carly Campbell led the Oilers with seven points, while LeighAnn Notke had six.

Next up for the Griffins is a 7:30 p.m. Thursday game with Staunton at home; EAWR travels to Carlinville for a 7:30 p.m. Thursday contest.

O'FALLON 63, GRANITE CITY 47: O'Fallon got out to a 33-18 halftime lead and went on to defeat Granite City 63-47 in a Southwestern Conference game at Granite City's Memorial Gym Monday night.

The Warriors fell to 4-8 overall, 1-7 in the SWC; the Panthers went to 10-5 overall, 6-2 in the league.

Addaya Moore led the Warriors with 18 points, with Donyal Garrett and Viktoria Johnson scoring nine each and Callie Kirksey five. The Panthers were led by Caitlyn Kaiser's 13 points, with Marta Durk scoring 12

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 37, CARLINVILLE 29: Piasa Southwestern handed South Central Conference leader Carlinville a 37-29 loss at home Monday night.

The Piasa Birds fell to 5-13 overall, 1-4 in the SCC; the Cavaliers fell to 12-8 overall, 5-2 in the league.

Southwestern led Carlinville 36-24 at three-quarter time but had to hold off a furious Cavalier rally in the final quarter to take the win.

GILLESPIE 64, ROXANA 22: Gillespie ran out to a 20-3 quarter-time lead on Roxana and went on to take a 64-22 win over the Shells in Gillespie Monday night.

The Shells fell to 6-12 on the year; the Miners improved to 7-8.

Abby Palen led Roxana with 13 points; Amanda Schmidt led the Miners with 18 points and Paige Niemeier added 11.

WESTERN 52, CARROLLTON 41: Western went 9-of-11 from the free-throw line in the final quarter as the Wildcats defeated Carrollton 52-41 in the North Greene Tournament in White Hall Monday night.

Hannah Robinson led the Hawks with 13 points, with Emily Struble and Claire Williams contributing nine points each.

BOYS BASKETBALL

CONCORD TRIOPIA 68, HARDIN-CALHOUN 65: Jared Brackett had 15 points for Hardin-Calhoun as the Warriors dropped a 68-65 decision to Concord Triopia in a quarterfinal match of the 95th Winchester Tournament Monday night.

Wes Klocke, Ty Bick and Easton Clark each had 10 points for Calhoun.

MSCHA HOCKEY

EDWARDSVILLE 7, VIANNEY 2: Two goals from Mitchell Oberlag helped pace Edwardsville's Mid-States Club Hockey Association team past Vianney 7-4 Monday night at Kennedy Ice Rink in Lemay, Mo., Monday night.

The Tigers moved to 14-3-1 (29 points) overall and 13-3-1 (28 points) in the Municipal Conference with three games to go in the regular season.

Also scoring for the Tigers were Tyler Schaeffer, Riley Patton, Lucas Tucker, Ben Gibbons and Stanley Lucas.

Next up for Edwardsville is a Jan. 19 game against Fort Zumwalt West at Wilson Park Ice Rink in Granite City.

MVCHA HOCKEY

EDWARDSVILLE 3, O'FALLON 0: The two top teams in the Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association clashed at Wilson Park Ice Rink in Granite City to open the final phase of the MVCHA regular season Monday night, with the Tigers blanking the Panthers 3-0.

Edwardsville improved to a league-leading 13-2-2 (28 points), while the Panthers fell to 12-5-0 (24 points).

EHS takes on Collinsville in a Class 2A game at 8 p.m. Thursday at Wilson Park.

BELLEVILLE 7, GRANITE CITY 4: Granite City held a 4-3 lead through two periods, but four third-period goals dropped the Warriors to 6-10-1 (13 points) in both teams' MVCHA Class 1A openers at East Alton Ice Arena Monday.

Riley Brown scored twice and Sam Wielgus also goaled for GCHS in the game.

Granite will meet Highland at 8:45 p.m. Thursday at East Alton.

SATURDAY

BOYS BASKETBALL

LINCOLN 57, JERSEY 37: Blake Wittman led Jersey with 12 points in a 57-37 Saturday night road loss to Lincoln to fall to 4-10 on the year.

The Railsplitters improved to 11-5.

Lucas Ross added eight for the Panthers and Jake Ridenhour scored six.

WEST CENTRAL 60, CARROLLTON 41: The host Cougars recorded an upset over second-seeded Carrollton in the opening round of the 95th Winchester Tournament Saturday afternoon, West Central downing the Hawks 60-41.

Jeremy Watson led the Hawks with 14 points, with Jacob Stendeback adding 12.

Gabe Cox led the Cougars with 17 points.

HARDIN-CALHOUN 57, PLEASANT HILL 53: Wes Klocke had 18 points to lead Hardin-Calhoun past Pleasant Hill in the opening round of the 95th Winchester Tournament Saturday.

Easton Clark added 12 for the Warriors in the win.

MSCHA HOCKEY

EDWARDSVILLE 7, LINDBERGH 4: Stanley Lucas exploded for four goals as Edwardsville defeated Lindbergh 7-4 in a Mid-States Club Hockey Association game in Lemay, Mo., Saturday night.

Lucas Tucker, Carson Lewis and Logan Bielicke also goaled for the Tigers in the win.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 49, McGIVNEY CATHOLIC 21: McGivney Catholic hosted Piasa Southwestern Saturday night and dropped a 49-21 decision to the Piasa Birds.

The Griffins dropped to 4-10 on the year with the loss.

PANA 59, ROXANA 23: Abby Palen and Sara Kreutztrager each had seven points in Roxana's 59-23 Saturday afternoon road loss to Pana.

The Shells fell to 6-11 overall, 1-4 in the South Central Conference, following the loss.

MEL FINISHES THIRD IN TOURNAMENT: Metro East Lutheran took third in a tournament over the weekend at Calvary Lutheran in Jefferson City, Mo.

The Knights won their opening-round match 45-29 over Vienna, Mo., Friday evening before falling 51-50 to the hosts in Saturday morning's semifinal; MEL upended Chamois, Mo., 34-32 in the third-place game Saturday evening.

WRESTLING

HOLMES, SIMS TAKE TITLES AT GENEVA: Alton's KeOntay Holmes, at 182, and Garrett Sims, at 113, took championships for the Redbirds at Saturday's Jim Newbill Tournament in Geneva.

The championships helped the Redbirds to a fourth-place finish on the day with 133.5 points in the 22-team field; Wheaton-Warrenville South won the team crown with 199.5 points, followed by Plainfield Central (148), Lake Zurich (134), Alton and Marian Central (133) in the top five.

Holmes took a 10-4 decision over Steven Norman of West Aurora in the 182 title bout while Sims decisioned Hunter Edwards of Wheaton-Warrenville South 10-7 in the 113 title bout.

Christian Everage was third at 170, Keondrick Russell took a fourth at 195, Courtney Wilson (at 145) and Ryan Kane (at 285) took fifths in their weight classes while Nolan Woszczynski (at 160) and Grady Womack (at 220) finished seventh in their classes and Hunter Hobbs finished eighth at 126.

The Redbirds host Edwardsville in a Southwestern Conference meet at 6 p.m. Thursday.

WARRIORS SPLIT IN GATEWAY TO THE BEST DUALS: Granite City took third of five teams in Saturday's Gateway to the Best Duals at CBC in St. Louis County Saturday.

The Warriors dropped a 52-6 decision to Evansville, Ind., Mater Dei and a 53-9 decision to Lebanon, Mo., but defeated the host Cadets 35-31 and Farmington, Mo., 53-19. Mater Dei went undefeated on the day to win the tournament.

GCHS improved to 11-7 on the year with the split and travel to Belleville East for a Thursday night Southwestern Conference meet with the Lancers.

TIGER JV TAKES SECOND, OILERS EIGHTH IN MOUNT OLIVE TOURNEY: Drew Sobol, at 113, and Zac Blasioli, at 132, took individual titles as East Alton-Wood River finished eighth in the Mount Olive Tournament Saturday.

The Oilers scored 76.5 points en route to their finish; Sobol defeated Jack Bruso of Rochester by fall to win at 113, while Blasioli decisioned Carlinville's Nate Burns for the 132 championship.

Austin Hammond, at 120, and Jon Wright, at 285, took fifths on the day while Adam Copeland was sixth at 220.

Edwardsville's JV team also took part in the tournament, finishing second at 188.5 points and having 14 wrestlers place; Benn Lunn, at 106, and Will Zupanci, at 138, won their title bouts.

SHELLS' TAKE PART IN PRINCETON INVITATIONAL: Roxana finished 28th in a 33-team field at the Princeton Invitational Saturday. The Shells scored 42 points on the day.

Brett Nyswonger, wrestling at 285, took his first loss of the season in the semifinals of his class, Anthony Enlow of Vandalia scoring a fall in 2:20, but Nyswonger bounced back to defeat Tyler Elsbury of Byron 2-1 in the third-place bout.

Alex Maguire took fourth at 138, dropping a 4-2 decision to Cael Sanders of Sterling in the third-place bout. Coal City took the team title over Dakota and Mercer County.

CM FINISHES 13TH IN CARBONDALE: Brandon Carpenter was the best finisher for Civic Memorial, taking second at 195 in Saturday's Murdale Tournament in Carbondale.

The Eagles finished 13th in the 22-team field, scoring 73 points on the day.

Carpenter dropped a 7-3 decision to Aiden Woodfall of Chatham Glenwood in the title bout. Brandon Copeland took fourth at 160 after dropping a 2-1 decision to the Titans' Mitch Hutmacker in the third-place bout. Hudson Brown, at 120, and Eian McIntyer, at 152, both had seventh-place finishes.

