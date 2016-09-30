THURSDAY

GIRLS GOLF

EXPLORERS THIRD IN EFFINGHAM, FALL TO CM: Marquette Catholic split its' girls golf team to take part in the Effingham St. Anthony Tournament at Four-Way Golf Course in Effingham and play Civic Memorial in a dual match at Cloverleaf Golf Course Thursday.

The Explorers lost a tiebreaker for second place with Effingham and took third in the tournament at Four-Way, a par-36, 2,494 layout. The host Bulldogs won the event with a 175, with the Flaming Hearts and Explorers each shooting 180; the tiebreaker came down to the sixth player for each team, which Effingham won.

Mattoon (199), Teutopolis (208) and Sandoval (247) rounded out the field.

Madi Connors fired a 5-over 41 to finish third on the day.

Against CM, Isabella Roberts carded a 7-over 42 on the par-35 Cloverleaf course to lead the Eagles to a 179-253 win over Marquette. Carmen Phillips had a 8-over 43, Maisey Watson a 11-over 46 and Sophie Blagoue a 13-over 48 for CM; Marquette was led by Anna Lawless' 21-over 56, with Claire Chappee adding a 26-over 61, Heidi Amber a 28-over 63 and Anna Knowels a 38-over 73.

The Eagles ended the season at 14-11; both the Explorers and Eagles, along with Belleville Althoff, Breese Central, Breese Mater Dei, Columbia, Freeburg, Highland, Jersey, Okawville, Roxana and Staunton will be at Wednesday's IHSA Class 1A Marquette Regional at Spencer T. Olin Golf Course at Gordon Moore Park.

CARROLLTON 220, CARLINVILLE 224: Carrollton’s Ali Hurley fired a 8-over 44 to take medalist honors as the Hawks defeated Carlinville 220-224 in a dual meet at the par-36 Carlinville Country Club Thursday.

BOYS GOLF

TIGERS THIRD AT PIONEER INVITATIONAL: Edwardsville got one last tuneup in Thursday with a third-place finish at the Normal University High Pioneer Invitational tournament at D.A. Weibring Golf Club at Illinois State in Normal, a par-71, 6,747-yard course.

The Tigers carded 326 as a team in the tournament, which Peoria Notre Dame won with a 323; Normal Community was second with 325. Ben Tyrell finished second with a 3-over 74, Tanner White was 11th with a 11-over 82 and Spencer Patterson took 16th at 13-over 84. Jon Raterman had a 15-over 86.

The Tigers will join Alton, Granite City, Belleville East, Belleville West, Collinsville, O'Fallon, Springfield and host Quincy at the IHSA Class 3A Quincy Regional at 9 a.m. Tuesday at Westview Golf Course.

OILERS WIN TRIANGULAR: Drew Sobol’s had an even-par 36 for the day’s medalist honors as East Alton-Wood River won a triangular meet over Carlinville and Hillsboro at the par-36 Carlinville Country Club Thursday.

BOYS SOCCER

METRO EAST LUTHERAN 2, McGIVNEY CATHOLIC 2 (AFTER EXTRA TIME; McGIVNEY WINS SHOOTOUT 4-3): Derek Shearer scored in the sixth round of a penalty-kick shootout and Eli Skubish turned back an attempt by Noah Landers as McGivney Catholic defeated Metro East Lutheran in a non-conference match Thursday afternoon in Maryville.

The teams ended regular time and then extra time (two five-minute halves) in a 2-2 draw, leading to the shootout.

The Griffins went to 9-4-4 on the year with the win, while the Knights tumbled OT 6-9-1.

Skubish had forged a 2-2 tie with a goal; neither team was able to take the lead in the remainder of regular time, leading to extra time and then the shootout. Jonah Mitan, DJ Villhard and Aaron Boulanger scored in the shootout for the Griffins, with Kedric Norwood, Michael Papka and Stephen Korte goaled for the Knights, leading to Shearer's match-winner.

The Knights play Marquette Catholic Saturday morning at Gordon Moore Park, while the Griffins take on Roxana this afternoon at Wood River Soccer Park.

WATERLOO 6, CIVIC MEMORIAL 3: Civic Memorial dropped to 6-8 overall, 0-7 in the Mississippi Valley Conference, in a 6-3 loss to Waterloo Thursday at Waterloo.

Caleb Bassett scored twice for the Eagles, with Keante Hardimon also scoring; Philip Most scored twice for the Bulldogs.

The Eagles host East Alton-Wood River Monday afternoon.

CARLINVILLE 2, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 1: Carlinville dropped East Alton-Wood River's record to 9-6 with a 2-1 win over the Oilers at Wood River Soccer Park Thursday.

The Oilers host backyard rival Roxana Saturday morning.

JERSEY 6, MASCOUTAH 0: Jake Ridenhour scored three times as Jersey blanked Mascouath 6-0 in a Mississippi Valley Conference match in Mascoutah Thursday.

The Panthers went to 10-3-1 overall, 3-3-1 in the MVC; the Indians fell to 6-5 overall, 1-5 in the league.

John Bray, Caleb Manns and R.J. Struss also goaled for the Panthers. Cody Gibson and Zane Longley shared the clean sheet for Jersey.

The Oilers fired 176 to the Cavaliers’ 201 and Hilltoppers’ 208.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

BRUSSELS 25-25, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 18-19: Laura Hamilton had 18 digs for Marquette Catholic as the Explorers fell to Brussels 25-18, 25-19 at home Thursday night.

Marquette fell to 10-12 on the year.

Michelle Cameron had four kills and five blocks on the night, with Marissa Nosco eight assists, Peyton Klein seven assists and Amanda Murray and Lauren Heinz had three points each from serve.

The Explorers host Valmeyer Tuesday evening.

WATERLOO 25-25, JERSEY 9-14: Mackenzie Thurston had four kills and 10 digs as Jersey dropped a 25-9, 25-14 Mississippi Valley Conference decision to Waterloo at Havens Gym Thursday.

The Panthers dropped to 9-13 overall, 0-6 in the MVC; the Bulldogs are equal first in the league with Highland and Mascoutah at 5-1.

Jersey travels to Greenfield for a Monday evening match.

GRANITE CITY 25-28-25, EAST ST. LOUIS 23-30-17: Granite City got its first Southwestern Conference win at East St. Louis Thursday, the Warriors taking a 25-23, 28-30, 25-17 win over the Flyers.

The Warriors moved to 8-11-1 on the year, 1-4 in the SWC.

Granite hosts Alton Tuesday evening.

EDWARDSVILLE 25-25, COLLINSVILLE 15-14: Rachel Pranger had seven kills and Rachel Verdun 13 assists as Edwardsville defeated Collinsville 25-15, 25-14 in a Southwestern Conference match at Fletcher Gym Thursday.

Nicki Meyer scored 10 points from serve for the 15-3 overall, 3-0 SWC Tigers.

EHS hosts O'Fallon Tuesday evening.

METRO EAST LUTHERAN 25-25, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 8-13: Courtney Fenelon had five kills and five points from serve as Metro East Lutheran defeated East Alton-Wood River 25-8, 25-13 at Hooks Gym Thursday evening in a Prairie State Conference match.

Danielle Timmerman had four kills and 10 points from serve with three aces and Lydia Flaherty had 15 assists for the Knights, who went to 8-15 on the year. The Oilers fell to 5-15.

MEL hosts Collinsville Tuesday evening, while EAWR hosts Mount Olive Monday.

HIGHLAND 23-25-25, CIVIC MEMORIAL 25-15-17: Highland bounced back from a first-game loss to upend Civic Memorial 23-25, 25-15, 25-17 in a Mississippi Valley Conference match in Bethalto Thursday.

The Eagles fell to 12-10-1 overall, 2-4 in the MVC.

Next up is a Tuesday evening home match against Waterloo.

CARLINVILLE 25-23-25, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 20-25-11: Sam Burns had eight points from serve and 11 digs for Piasa Southwestern, but Carlinville defeated the Birds 25-20, 23-25, 25-11 in a South Central Conference match in Piasa Thursday.

Stephanie Korte had seven points and 12 assists for the Birds, who fell to 3-18 on the year.

GIRLS TENNIS

ALTON 7, GRANITE CITY 2: Alton won five of six singles matches and two of the three doubles flights to take a 7-2 Southwestern Conference win at Granite City Thursday.

Abby Fischer, Hannah Macias, Mackenzie Giertz, Maddie Saenz and Sam Clayton took singles wins for the Redbirds, with doubles wins coming Fischer/Macias and Mackenzie Giertz teaming up with sister Cali.

The Redbirds went to 7-6 on the season.

Area coaches and athletic directors are invited to submit their scores and results to Riverbender for inclusion in the daily sport roundup. Send your scores to Dan Brannan at danbrannan@riverbender.com or to BrentFeen16@yahoo.com, or Tweet them to @RiverBenderNews or @RiverBrenter.

