MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 54, BUNKER HILL 32: Lauren Fischer's 13 points and 12 rebounds led Marquette Catholic to a 54-32 Prairie State Conference win over Bunker Hill on the road Monday night.

The Explorers went to 6-7 overall, 2-0 in the PSC in their first game in nearly three weeks; the Minutemaids fell to 5-10 on the year.

Taylor Aguirre had 11 points for MCHS, with Peyton King and Madi Connors contributing eight points each. Marquette is at Nokomis Thursday night in a PSC clash.

BELLEVILLE WEST 57, GRANITE CITY 32: B'Aunce Carter had 23 points as Belleville West defeated Granite City 57-32 in a Southwestern Conference game at Granite City's Memorial Gym Tuesday night.

The Maroons improved to 11-5 overall, 4-2 in the league; the Warriors dropped to 4-6 overall, 1-5 in the league.

A 14-2 final quarter helped put the game away for West; Sydney Thurwalker had 20 points and 13 rebounds for the Maroons on the night. Addaya Moore led GCHS with 14 points and 11 rebounds on the night.

The Warriors are at East St. Louis Thursday night and host O'Fallon Monday night.

HARDIN-CALHOUN 61, BRUSSELS 43: Baylee Kiel led the way with 22 points, but it wasn't enough as Hardin-Calhoun defeated Brussels 61-43 Monday night in Brussels.

The Warriors went to 12-3 on the year, while the Raiders fell to 10-4.

Junie Zirkelbach led the way for the Warriors with 30 points, with Grace Baalman adding 12 and Rayna Zirkelbach and Jordan Holland six each.

Grace Stephens had 14 points for the Raiders and Toni Odelehr five; Madison Willman pulled down 11 rebounds. Alexa Pikesley was out of the lineup with injury for Brussels.

BOYS BASKETBALL

BUNKER HILL 42, CARLINVILLE 32: Storm Coffman led the way with 10 points as Bunker Hill defeated Carlinville 42-32 in a non-conference game Tuesday night at Hlafka Hall.

The Minutemen improved to 8-5 on the year; the Cavaliers fell to 1-12.

“Tonight was one of those nights where were not able to shoot the percentage we would like,” said Minutemen coach Jay Goltz. “With that, we still managed to get a little bit of scoring from everyone. This helped at times when we really needed it.

“We only grabbed 10 rebounds the first half and gave up five offensive rebounds to Carlinville in that period of time. We made some adjustments defensively and hit the glass better in the second half; I feel this made the difference in the game.”

Coffman added eight rebounds for Bunker Hill; Chase Williams had nine points for the Minutemen and Dane Sellars seven. B-Hill hosts Mount Olive in a Prairie State Conference clash Thursday night before going to Piasa Southwestern for a Friday night game and to Marquette Catholic for a Tuesday night league game.

NOKOMIS 52, McGIVNEY CATHOLIC 14: Nokomis got out to a 21-4 lead at quarter time and 37-4 lead at the half en route to a 52-14 non-conference win over McGivney Catholic in Nokomis Tuesday night.

The Griffins fell to 1-13 on the year.

Dan Jones led the Griffins with eight points.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 49, GREENVILLE 45: Ben Lovis' 11 points proved to be the difference as Piasa Southwestern held off Greenville 49-45 on the road Tuesday night.

The Piasa Birds went to 9-5 on the season with the win.

Justin Bailey and Caleb Robinson each had nine points for Southwestern, who host Bunker Hill Friday night.

NORTH GREENE 51, BRUSSELS 31: Dominic Booth's 12 points helped North Greene to a 51-31 win over Brussels Tuesday night in Brussels.

Josh Hopper added nine points for the Spartans in the win.

SIHSBC BOWLING

REDBIRDS SWEEP TIGERS: Alton's bowling teams swept Edwardsville in Southern Illinois High School Bowling Conference Southwestern division play at Edison's Entertainment Complex in Edwardsville Tuesday.

The Redbird boys defeated the Tigers 30-10, while the girls scored a 36-4 win.

Tyler Stevenson rolled a 677 series for the Redbirds, with Trevor Vallow adding a 602 set; Hunter Noud led the Tigers with a 596 series.

On the girls side, Paige Snyders led Alton with a 572 set, with Ashley Heistand had a 431 two-game series. Sydney Sahuri led Edwardsville with a 518.

The Redbirds host Belleville West at Alton's Bowl Haven Thursday.

MVCHA HOCKEY

EDWARDSVILLE 11, HIGHLAND 0: Edwardsville took advantage of a 7-0 Freeburg/Waterloo win over O'Fallon to take first overall in the Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association at the Class 1A and 2A split with an 11-0 win over Highland Tuesday night at East Alton Ice Arena.

The win put the Tigers 12-2-2 for 26 points, two points better than 12-4-0 O'Fallon (24 points). Columbia and Freeburg/Waterloo ended up tied for third at 11-4-1 (23 points each), Bethalto ended fifth at 10-4-2 (22 points) and Collinsville finished sixth at 9-5-1 (19 points) to advance to Class 2A.

Belleville (14 points), Granite City (11 points), Highland (10 points), Triad (eight points), Alton (six points) and East Alton-Wood River (two points) will make up Class 1A for the final regular-season games before the playoffs begin in early February.

It was the Tigers' second shutout of the year.

GRANITE CITY 12, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 0: Riley Brown's hat trick paced Granite City to a 12-0 win over East Alton-Wood River in a Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association game at Granite City's Wilson Park Ice Rink Tuesday.

Cameron Rubenecker had two goals for the Warriors, while seven others had goals for GCHS.

Teams in both Classes 1A and 2A will play each other once before the playoffs get under way.

WRESTLING

WATERLOO 39, JERSEY 36; CIVIC MEMORIAL 39 JERSEY 39; CIVIC MEMORIAL 42, WATERLOO 20: Jersey's wrestling team dropped two decisions – one in a tiebreaker – in a triangular meet with Waterloo and Civic Memorial in Bethalto Tuesday.

The Panthers got wins from Zeke Waltz and Chris Jackson against the Bulldogs and Jacob Olson, Austin Kimbrel, Waltz, Jackson and Stephen Rulo against the Eagles.

Brandon Copeland, Brandon Carpenter and Hunter Thornton had double wins for the Eagles on the night.

