THURSDAY

BASEBALL

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 2, HILLSBORO 1: Mike Neel’s complete-game win put Marquette Catholic at 12-11 the year, the first time the Explorers topped the .500 mark this year; Marquette defeated the Hilltoppers 2-1 at Gordon Moore Park/Lloyd Hopkins Field.

Marquette could only muster up four hits, but got RBIs from Liam Maher and Zack Weinman; Neel gave up just a fourth-inning run while holding Hillsboro to seven hits while striking out one.

CARROLLTON 12, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 6: Carrollton scored seven times in the top of the first, then had to hold off a comeback try to defeat East Alton-Wood River 12-6 in a non-conference game in Carrollton Thursday. The Hawks won their eighth game in a row and went to 22-4 on the year; the Oilers fell to 12-17.

Cole Brannan was 4-for-5 on the day with a home run, three RBIs and three runs scored for the Hawks; Kolton Bottom was 3-for-5 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored, Alex Bowker 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored, Nathan Walker 1-for-4 with a double, RBI and three runs scored, Hayden Stringer 1-for-2 with a RBI and run scored, Gabe Jones 2-for-4 with a RBI and run scored and Jeremy Watson 1-for-5 with a RBI and run scored.

Blake Weishaupt went 2-for-4 with a triple, two RBIs and two runs scored for the Oilers; Blake Marks was 2-for-4 with a run scored, Cody Blacklock was 1-for-2 with two RBIs, Zaide Wilson was 1-for-2 with two runs scored and Hunter had a run scored.

Gabe Jones got the win for Carrollton, giving up four earned runs on six hits while striking out four; Nathan Walker gave up just one hit while fanning two. Wilson took the loss for the Oilers.

BELLEVILLE EAST 7, GRANITE CITY 2: Belleville East broke a 2-2 tie with a run in the sixth and scored four more times in the top of the seventh to hand Granite City a 7-2 Southwestern Conference loss at Babe Champion Field Thursday.

The Warriors and Lancers traded two runs each in the fifth before the Lancers took a 3-2 lead in the sixth.

B.J. Nesporek went 2-for-4 for Granite, with Collin Barrett going 2-for-4 with a RBI, Matt Woods 1-for-2 with a run scored and Trent Jones had a run scored for the Warriors. Sam Watson took the loss for Granite City, giving up four earned runs on three hits while fanning four.

BREESE MATER DEI 10, METRO EAST LUTHERAN 0 (6 INNINGS): Breese Mater Dei scored in all but one inning as Mater Dei defeated Metro East Lutheran 10-0 in six innings in Breese Thursday.

Reed Harmon, Jordan Brown, Eli Jacobs and Jake Jump each had a hit for MEL. Mikey Coulson took the loss, going 4.1 innings and giving up five earned runs on eight hits while striking out one; Eric O’Connor and John Hubbard also saw time on the mound.

ROXANA 12, VANDALIA 5: Roxana jumped out to a 6-0 lead through two innings and went on to score a 12-5 South Central Conference win over Vandalia to go to 11-17 overall, 7-2 in the SCC.

Trace Gentry, Adam Moore and Blake Vandiver each had two hits to lead the Shell attack; Gentry and Tanner Davis each had three RBIs. Drew Ratliff got the win for Roxana.

SOFTBALL

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 11, CARROLLTON 0 (6 INNINGS): Morgan Moxey struck out 10 and walked three as she no-hit Carrollton in East Alton-Wood River’s 11-0, six-inning win at Carrollton Thursday.

Moxey was also 2-for 4 with two doubles, two RBIs and three runs scored to help herself; Peyton Young was 2-for-3 with a RBI and two runs scored, Heather Martin 2-for-3 with a RBI, Haley Shewmake 1-for-3 with a RBI and run scored, Emme Flanagan 1-for-4, Courtney Beneke 1-for-1 with a RBI and run scored and Thresa Hand 1-for-4 with a RBI.

Mullinik took the loss for the Hawks.



HIGHLAND 10, METRO EAST LUTHERAN 0 (6 INNINGS): Highland scored in all six innings played as the Bulldogs took a 10-0, six-inning win over Metro East Lutheran in Edwardsville Thursday.

The Bulldogs improved to 15-5 on the year; the Knights fell to 4-17.

ROXANA 6, VANDALIA 0: Phoebe Booher blanked Vandalia on two hits as the Shells scored a 6-0 South Central Conference win Thursday at Roxana Park over the Vandals.

Booher fanned seven in getting the win; Abby Palen had two triples for the Shells, with Alexis Counts driving in two runs and Abby Stahlhut getting two hits.

GIRLS SOCCER

ALTON 0, GRANITE CITY 0 (DRAW): Alton took on Granite City in a Southwestern Conference match at Granite City’s Gene Baker Field Thursday, but the match ended in a scoreless draw.

The draw left the Redbirds at 10-4-3 overall and 0-3-2 in the SWC; Granite City went to 7-5-4 overall, 1-2-2 in the league.

Julia May-Campbell of the Redbirds and Haley Davis of the Warriors both recorded clean sheets for their sides.

METRO EAST LUTHERAN 1, McGIVNEY CATHOLIC 0: Hannah Landers got the only goal of the match from an Abby Yurchuck assist in the 23rd minute to give Metro East Lutheran a 1-0 win over McGivney Catholic in Edwardsville Thursday.

The Knights went to 1-12 on the year with the win; the Griffins fell to 4-12 in their inaugural season on the varsity level.

Kori Stegall recorded the clean sheet for the Knights.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 4, JERSEY 0: Two goals from Morgan Wilson helped Civic Memorial to a 4-0 Mississippi Valley Conference win over Jersey in Jerseyville Thursday.

The Eagles (6-7-4) held just a 1-0 lead at the break but scored three second-half goals to run out winners.

Emily Moore and Ellie Cummins also scored for the Eagles; Wilson had an assist and Kylee Zyung had two assists for CM. Jersey fell to 3-14 on the year.

FREEBURG 3, ROXANA 0: Freeburg took a 1-0 lead at the half and scored twice more in the second half to take a 3-0 non-conference win over Roxana in Freeburg Thursday.

The Midgets went to 9-9-1 on the year; the Shells fell to 10-5-2.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

EDWARDSVILLE 25-25, GRANITE CITY 17-18: Edwardsville overcame some early service problems to take a 25-17, 25-18 Southwestern Conference win over Granite City at Granite City’s Memorial Gym Thursday evening.

Ben Lombardi had 27 assists and eight points off serve for the Tigers (12-10 overall, 5-4 SWC); Will Bode added eight kills, as did Nick Allen to go with three assist blocks and a block on the evening.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Warriors fell to 4-8 overall, 3-5 in the league.

BOYS TENNIS

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 7, ROXANA 2: Marquette Catholic won five of the six singles flights and two of the three doubles flights as the Explorers defeated Roxana 7-2 in a non-conference meet.

Joe Segneri, Daniel McCluskey, Nick McCune, Peter Wendle and Tom Morrisey took singles wins for Marquette, while the doubles teams of Nick Berkenbile/Pat Keenan and Alex Cousley/Nathan Walters won in doubles play.

The Explorers improved to 11-1 on the season.

FRIDAY

SOFTBALL

HARDIN-CALHOUN 1, GRIGGSVILLE-PERRY 0: Grace Baalman got down a suicide squeeze bunt to score Emma Baalman to give Hardin-Calhoun a 1-0 win over Griggsville-Perry Friday.

And that wasn’t the only highlight: Grace Baalman struck out 20 of the 21 Tornadoes she faced as Baalman threw her third straight no-hitter – this one a perfect game.

The Warriors went to 30-2 on the year.

EDWARDSVILLE 2-9, TEUTOPOLIS 3-8: Edwardsville traveled to Teutopolis for a Friday evening doubleheader and dropped a 3-2 decision to the Wooden Shoes in the opener, but the Tigers bounced back and held off a seventh-inning rally by T-Town to take a 9-8 win in the nightcap, snapping the Shoes’ 19-game winning streak.

Jordan Corby was 2-for-3 in the opener with a double, with Hayli Green going 1-for-4 with a RBI, Sarah Hangsleben 1-for-4, Anna Burke 2-for-3 with a run scored, Emma Lewis 1-for-3, Jordan Garella 2-for-3, Taryn Brown 1-for-2 and Devin Kane a run scored. Garella took the loss, giving up two earned runs on six hits while striking out one.

Rachel Anderson was 4-for-4 with a double, RBI and two runs scored in the nightcap, with Corby 2-for-5 with two RBIs and two runs scored, Hangsleben a RBI and run scored, Burke 1-for-3 with a RBI and run scored, Garella 1-for-3, Lewis 2-for-4 with a RBI and run scored, Brown 1-for-3 and Kane two runs scored. Jordyn Henricks got the win, going 4.2 innings and conceding two earned runs on three hits while dismissing nine by strikeout; Jennifer Kocevar went 2.1 innings and gave up five earned runs on six hits.

The split left EHS with a 21-4.

ALTON 6, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 1: Alton scored twice each in the first, third and fourth innings as the Redbirds defeated East Alton-Wood River 6-1 in an opening game of the Alton Round-Robin Tournament Friday at Alton’s grounds.

Savannah Fisher was 3-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored for the Redbirds; Katelyn Presley went 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored, Miranda Hudson 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, Tami Wong 2-for-4 with a RBI and two runs scored, Tomi Dublo a RBI, Sydney Hartman 1-for-2 and Rachel McCoy 1-for-3.

Carly Campbell was 1-for-3 with a double and run scored for the Oilers, Morgan Moxey 1-for-4 with a double, Ashley Knight 1-for-2 with a double, Heather Martin 2-for-3 and Emme Flanagan 1-for-3.

Brittany Roady got the win for the Redbirds, going five innings and giving up an earned run on six hits while fanning eight; Fisher finished up, walking only two in two innings pitched. Moxey took the loss, conceding six earned runs on 11 hits while fanning nine.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 3, STAUNTON 2: Civic Memorial pushed across a run in the seventh to beat Staunton 3-2 Friday in Staunton, ending a three-game losing streak; the Eagles went to 10-10 on the year, the Bulldogs fell to 18-5.

Susan Buchanan had a home run among her two hits for the Eagles, with Katelyn Turbyfill adding two hits of her own. Ryan Allison went the distance for the win for CM, giving up two earned runs on five hits while fanning five.

JERSEY 5, GRANITE CITY 0: Jersey tied their school record for most wins in a season – 18, first set in 2014 – with a 5-0 win over Granite City in Jerseyville Friday.

The Panthers had a three-run fifth to help them run out winners; Bethany Muenstermann threw a one-hitter for Jersey while Caitlyn Connell hit a two-run homer; Kaylee Griggs added three hits for the Panthers on the day.

ROXANA 10, CARLINVILLE 3: Roxana scored seven times in the second on their way to a 10-3 non-conference win over Carlinville at Roxana Park Friday.

Phoebe Booher went the distance for the win and also had a 4-for-4 day at bat with two triples, a double and two RBIs; Abby Stahlhut had two hits for the Shells (12-19) to go with three RBIs while Alexis Counts, Shelby Jackson and Lindsey Scroggins each had two hits.

GILLESPIE 12, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 0 (6 INNINGS): Addison Bryant four-hit Piasa Southwestern in a 12-0, six-inning Gillespie win over the Piasa Birds in Piasa Friday; Bryant fanned 10 and issued no walks in getting the win.

Bailee Stahl took the loss for Southwestern, giving up three earned runs on 13 hits while striking out four; the Birds fell to 5-15.

BASEBALL

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 19, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 3 (5 INNINGS): What started out as a close game between area rivals turned into a rout as Marquette Catholic scored 14 runs combined in the third and fourth innings to take a 19-3, five-inning Prairie State Conference win over East Alton-Wood River Friday at Norris Dorsey Field.

The win was the fifth on the trot for the Explorers, taking their record to 13-11 on the year; the Oilers fell to 12-18.

Jacob File got the win for the Explorers, fanned six Oilers for the complete-game win; he also had three RBIs for Marquette. Liam Maher was 4-for-4, with Adam Harrison getting three hits and three RBIs, Jayce Maag doubled twice and drove in four runs, John Blachford doubled twice and had another hit, Konnor Morrissey had two hits and three RBIs, Brady McAfee two hits and two RBIs and Zach Weinman two hits.

Zaide Wilson had two hits and two RBIs for EAWR.

JERSEY 5, GRANITE CITY 2: Drake Kanallakan had two hits and two RBIs to help Jersey to a 5-2 win over Granite City in Jerseyville Friday.

The Panthers went to 16-9 on the year, while the Warriors tumbled to 4-24; Granite got two hits from Austin Bonvicino and solo hits from Matt Woods, Trent Jones and Jamie Roustio. Jacob Witt added a pair of hits for the Panthers.

ROXANA 13, CARLINVILLE 5: Trace Gentry, Logan Presley and Blake Vandiver each had three hits for Roxana as the Shells took a 13-5 win over Carlinville in Roxana Friday. The Shells went to 12-17 on the year, while the Cavaliers fell to 9-17.

Chance Foss added two hits and two RBIs for Roxana; Gentry and Austin Presley had three RBIs for the Shells, with Austin Presley and Billy Mathis each getting two hits. Sam Mosby threw four innings for Roxana to get the win; Foss and Dakota Stumpf threw in relief.

GIRLS SOCCER

LITCHFIELD 3, JERSEY 0: Litchfield scored three second-half goals to take a 3-0 non-conference win over Jersey in Jerseyville Friday.

The Purple Panthers outshot the Panthers 15-0, while Jersey had 12 fouls to Litchfield’s five; Erica Bechtold had 12 saves for the Panthers.

More like this: