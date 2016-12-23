BOYS BASKETBALL

BREESE CENTRAL 57, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 32: Jack Streiker had 20 points as Breese Central defeated Marquette Catholic 57-32 in a non-conference game at Breese Thursday night.

The Explorers fell to 8-2 on the season; the Cougars went to 5-3.

Sammy Green led Marquette with 13 points, with Isaiah Ervin adding seven; Kolby Schulte added nine points for the Cougars and Joe Raterman eight.

The Explorers head into next week's Freeburg-Columbia Holiday Tournament; they meet up with Lebanon at noon Monday to open their group play, with games coming Tuesday against Civic Memorial at noon and co-host Freeburg at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

HARDIN-CALHOUN 55, GREENFIELD 31: Wes Klocke led the way with 23 points as Hardin-Calhoun defeated Greenfield 55-31 on the road Thursday.

The Warriors went to 2-4 on the year, 1-1 in the Western Illinois Valley Conference.

Jared Brackett added 14 points for Calhoun and Brandon Baalman six. Arnett led Greenfield with 10 points.

Calhoun meets up with North Greene at 6:15 p.m Wednesday.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

JERSEY 52, CARROLLTON 47: Mackenzie Thurston had 21 points as Jersey got past Carrollton 52-47 at home Thursday.

The Panthers went to 7-4 on the year with the win.

Bethany Muenstermann had 13 points for the Panthers and Brianna Schroeder added 10.

The Panthers move into their own tournament next week, with the Hawks also taking part.

MSCHA HOCKEY

KIRKWOOD 2, EDWARDSVILLE 1: A second-period Stanley Lucas goal wasn't enough as Edwardsville dropped a 2-1 decision to Kirkwood in a Mid-States Club Hockey Association game at Queeny Park in west St. Louis County Thursday night.

The loss dropped the Tigers to 10-3-0 (20 points) in the Municipal Conference of the MSCHA competition; the Pioneers went to 4-7-0 (eight points).

Jack Wess and James Fuzsner had goals for the Pioneers. Edwardsville outshot Kirkwood 32-20.

Next up for Edwardsville is the first of three games at East Alton Ice Arena, where DeSmet comes calling for an 8:45 p.m. Dec. 29 game; the home stand continues with a 7 p.m. New Year's Night game at East Alton against Chaminade.

MVCHA HOCKEY

O'FALLON 2, ALTON 0: Calen Currie had 30 saves as Alton defeated Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association leader O'Fallon 2-0 at East Alton Ice Arena Thursday night.

The Redbirds fell to 2-10-2 (six points) on the year with the shuffle of teams into Classes 1A and 2A imminent. O'Fallon went to 11-2-0 (22 points) for the season.

Parker Townsend got a second-period goal for the Panthers, with OTHS scoring an empty-net goal in the final seconds to hold off Alton.

