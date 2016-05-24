BASEBALL

IHSA CLASS 3A HIGHLAND REGIONAL FIRST ROUND

HIGHLAND 9, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 1: Defending IHSA Class 3A state baseball champion Highland got out to a 7-1 lead on Marquette Catholic through three innings and went on to eliminate the Explorers 9-1 at Highland's Glik Park in an opening-round match of the IHSA Class 3A Highland Regional Monday.

The Bulldog win moved them into a 4 p.m. Wednesday semifinal match against Freeburg before Jersey takes on Triad, who eliminated Civic Memorial 5-3 Monday, at 7 p.m.; Wednesday's winners square off at 11 a.m. Saturday for the regional title and a spot in next week's Triad Sectional in Troy. The Bulldogs went to 18-18 on the year, while the Explorers were eliminated at 14-15; Marquettte still has one more Prairie State Conference game to play against Nokomis to determine who will share the PSC title with East Alton-Wood River. Nokomis is still alive in the Class 1A playoffs.

Konnor Morrisey had a RBI for the Explorers as well as getting one of Marquette's six hits on the day. Jacob File was charged with the loss.

IHSA CLASS 4A BELLEVILLE WEST REGIONAL FIRST ROUND

COLLINSVILLE 7, GRANITE CITY 2: Collinsville scored four times in the bottom of the first as the Kahoks eliminated Granite City 7-2 at Arthur Fletcher Field in a play-in game of the IHSA Class 4A Belleville West Regional Monday.

Brandon Merz, Jordan James and Jamie Roustio each had hits for the Warriors, who were eliminated with a record of 4-31; the Kahoks advanced into a semifinal contest against Edwardsville at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, with the winner taking on Thursday's Belleville East-Belleville West winner at 11 a.m. Saturday for a trip to the Bloomington Sectional at Illinois Wesleyan; that winner meets the Alton Regional winner in the semifinals June 1.

Roustio was charged with the loss, going three innings and giving up six earned runs on 10 hits while striking out two; Trent Jones threw the other three innings, giving up four hits while fanning one.

REGULAR SEASON

WATERLOO 8, EDWARDSVILLE 3: Waterloo got out to a 4-1 lead through the first inning and went on to defeat Edwardsville 8-3 in the regular-season finale for both teams at GCS Ballpark in Sauget Monday evening. The loss dropped the Tigers to 25-7 on the year heading into Wednesday's IHSA Class 4A Belleville West Regional semifinal game against Collinsville, 7-2 winners over Granite City Monday; that game begins at 4:30 p.m.

Cole Hansel was 1-for-3 with a double and RBI for the Tigers, with Jake Garella 1-for-4 with a double and RBI, Tyler Stamer 1-for-3 with a double and run scored, Will Messer 1-for-2 with a run scored, Collin Clayton 1-for-4 with a triple and run scored, Cole Cimarolli 1-for-4, Joel Quirin 1-for-3 and Joe Wallace 1-for-3 on the day.

Andrew Frank took the loss, going three innings and giving up five earned runs on five hits while dismissing three by strikeout; Austin Ruesch gave up an earned run on five hits while fanning five.

SOFTBALL

Article continues after sponsor message

IHSA CLASS 3A TRIAD REGIONAL FIRST ROUND

TRIAD 10, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 0 (4.5 INNINGS): Cayli Shinstock had the only hit for Marquette Catholic as the Explorers were eliminated by host Triad in a first-round match of the IHSA Class 3A Triad Regional Monday; the Explorers were ousted at 5-18, while the Knights advanced with a record of 21-12.

Triad takes on Jersey at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in a semifinal game; the winner moves into Saturday's final between Tuesday's Mascoutah-Freeburg winner at 11 a.m., with the winner advancing to next week's Herrin Sectional.

The Knights scored three times each in the first and second innings and four times in the fourth to short-game the Explorers. Shinstock took the loss, giving up nine earned runs on 11 hits.

MASCOUTAH 12, CIVIC MEMORIAL 3: Civic Memorial pulled to within 4-3 of Mascoutah in the top of the fifth, but the Indians put away the Eagles with a six-run bottom of the fifth to advance to a semifinal game against Freeburg in the IHSA Class 3A Triad Regional at Mascoutah Monday.

The Indians take on the Midgets at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, with the winner meeting Wednesday's Triad-Jersey winner at 11 a.m. Saturday for the regional title; the winner moves into next week's Herrin Sectional against the Centralia Regional winner. The Indians went to 21-11 on the year while the Eagles were eliminated at 10-16.

Cassie Reed had a 4-for-4 day for the Eagle, with Katelyn Turbyfill had two hits and two RBIs and Susan Buchanan had two hits; Ryan Allison was charged with the loss for CM.

IHSA BOYS VOLLEYBALL METRO EAST LUTHERAN REGIONAL

FIRST ROUND

GRANITE CITY 25-25, ALTON 10-20: Granite City swept Alton 25-10, 25-20 in a play-in match of the IHSA Metro East Lutheran Regional at Hooks Gym Monday, the Warriors advancing into a semifinal contest at 5:30 p.m. today against Belleville West; the host Knights take on next-door rival Edwardsville at 6:30 p.m. today in the other semifinal match.

Tuesday's winners meet for the regional title and a berth in the Frankfort Lincoln-Way East Sectional at 6 p.m. Wednesday; the MEL Regional winner takes on the O'Fallon Regional champ at 5:30 p.m. Friday in the sectional semifinal, with that match set for Edwardsville's Lucco-Jackson Gym. The sectional semifinal winners clash at 6 p.m. May 31 in the Chicago suburb of Frankfort for a berth in the IHSA state tournament next weekend.

More like this: