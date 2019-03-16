FRIDAY, MARCH 15 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BASEBALL

PBR METRO-EAST KICKOFF

AT BABE CHAMPION FIELD, GRANITE CITY

LOCKPORT 4, ALTON 2: Nathan Lemons and Riley Phillips were both one-for-three, Tyler Steward went one-for-two with an RBI, and Preston Schepers had the only other RBI in Alton’s loss to Lockport In the PBR Kickoff Classic.

Michale Reeder allowed seven hits and struck out three for the Redbirds, while John Durrwachter had one strikeout against the Porters.

Alton falls to 0-2 on the new season.

EFFINGHAM 9, GRANITE CITY 5: Cameron Hibbets was two-for-three with an RBI, and Austin Bonvicino was one-for-two with his first homer of the season and two RBIs in Granite’s loss to Effingham in the PBR Kickoff Classic.

A five-run first inning helped carry the Flaming Hearts to the win.

Jordan Slay gave up four runs on four hits, and struck out five, while Cole Bartling fanned eight for the Warriors.

Granite City is now 1-1 to start the season.

REGULAR SEASON

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 17, HARDIN CALHOUN 12: EAWR scored four in the first and five in the fifth to hold off Calhoun in the Oilers’ home opener at Norris Dorsey Field.

Gage Booten went three-for-five, Devin Curtis was three-for-four with four RBIs, and Jared Liley was one-for-four with five RBIs to lead EAWR.

Corey Nelson, Drew Baalman, Bradley Rose and Luke Wickenhauser each had two RBIs to lead the Warriors’ attack.

Joey Orban struck out seven in four innings, while Liley fanned three. Kaden Baalman had six strikeouts for Calhoun.

The Oilers evened their mark at 1-1, while the Warriors are now 0-1.

GIRLS SOCCER

METRO CUP

ADIDAS BRACKET AT FREEBURG

O’FALLON 2, ALTON 1: Goals from Avery Christopher and Aubrey Mister gave O’Fallon a 2-1 win in the Adidas Bracket of the Metro Cup tournament in Freeburg.

Sarah Cooley had five saves in goal for the Panthers.

The Redbirds are now 2-1 on the season.

AT BELLEVILLE EAST

ROXANA 1, HIGHLAND 0: Macie Lucas’ strike was the only goal of the match as the Shells gained their first win of the season over Highland at Belleville East.

Bella Scheibe held off the Bulldogs with 15 saves in recording the clean sheet.

The Shells are now 1-2.

PUMA BRACKET AT COLUMBIA

CIVIC MEMORIAL 4, FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 1: Kaylyn Aiello’s brace (two goals) and strikes from Mia Dougherty and Anna Hall gave CM the win over McGivney in a Puma Bracket match at Columbia.

Emily Williams stopped five Griffin shots in goal to gain the W for the Eagles.

CM is now 3-0, while McGivney falls to 1-2.

JERSEY 2, HARRISBURG 0: Sally Hudson’s brace (two goals) was all the scoring as Jersey defeated Harrisburg in the Puma Bracket.

Katelyn Krueger had nine saves to earn the clean sheet for the Panthers.

Jersey is now 2-1 on the young season.

