IHSA CLASS 1A GIRLS BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP

MADISON REGIONAL FINAL

LEBANON 57, METRO EAST LUTHERAN 19: Top-ranked Lebanon got out to a 24-8 halftime lead on Metro East Lutheran, then shook off a Knight challenge and went on to take a 57-19 win in Friday's IHSA Class 1A Madison Regional final.

The Greyhounds advanced to next week's Hardin-Calhoun Sectional with a 28-1 record and with the Illinois Associated Press' No. 1 Class 1A girls poll ranking; the Knights were eliminated at 8-17 on the year.

Sami Kasting led MEL with six points on the night, with Emma Eberhart adding four, Taylor Bradley three and Ellen Schulte, Destiny Williams and Mariam Wolff scoring two each. The Greyhounds were led by Madison Schoenfeld's 15 points, with Kendra Bass adding 13 and Emily Reinneck 11.

Lebanon will meet defending Class 1A champion Hardin-Calhoun at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Ringhausen Gym in the Hardin-Calhoun Sectional.

BOYS BASKETBALL

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 55, BUNKER HILL 49: Jamie Roustio scored a game-leading 28 points as East Alton-Wood River slipped past Bunker Hill 55-49 in a Prairie State Conference game at Wood River's Memorial Gym Friday night.

The Oilers moved to 7-18 on the year overall, 1-3 in the PSC; the Minutemen fell to 13-12 overall, 0-4 in the league.

Justin Englar had 10 points for the Oilers and Joel Bisek had eight points.

The Minutemen head to Gillespie Tuesday night and host Lebanon Thursday to close out their regular-season schedule; the Oilers close out their schedule at home against Metro East Lutheran Tuesday and traveling to Greenville Feb. 17.

TRIAD 60, JERSEY 49: Noah Moss led Triad with 22 points as the Knights pulled away from Jersey down the stretch to take a 60-49 Mississippi Valley Conference win over the Panthers in Troy Friday night.

Jersey fell to 8-17 overall, 2-5 in the MVC; Triad improved to 16-8 overall, 5-2 in the league.

The Panthers are at Highland Feb. 17, then host Waterloo Feb. 21 and Mascoutah Feb. 24 to close out the regular season.

