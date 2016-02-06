BOYS BASKETBALL

ALTON 72, BELLEVILLE EAST 69: Marcus Latham's 24 points helped Alton gain second place in the Southwestern Conference as the Redbirds got past Belleville East 72-69 on the road Friday night.

The Redbirds went to 10-8 overall, 6-6 in the SWC, three games behind league-leading Edwardsville, who beat East St. Louis Friday to go 9-0 in the SWC.

Paul Harris contributed 18 points for the Redbirds, with Ty'ohn Trimble adding 11 for AHS. The Lancers fell to 14-9 overall and 5-5 in the league with Malachi Smith leading them with 18 points.

The Redbirds host East St. Louis Tuesday night.

GRANITE CITY 67, COLLINSVILLE 58: Granite City went into Fletcher Gym in Collinsville Friday night, getting 18 points from Kenny Berry, 17 points from Tra' Allen and 15 from Ron Allen to come out 67-58 winners over the Kahoks in what could prove to be a big Southwestern Conference win for the Warriors as GCHS went to 12-10 overall, 5-4 in the league.

Ronnie Midgett led the Kahoks with 26 points with Tommy Maden adding 18 as Collinsville fell to 9-13 overall, 2-7 in the SWC.

The Warriors host Edwardsville Feb. 12 and O'Fallon Feb. 16.

Article continues after sponsor message

CALHOUN 70, MADISON 52

Calhoun toppled Madison on Friday night 70-57 to push its overall record to 14-5.

Blake Booth had 23 points for Calhoun; Damian Pohlman had 12 points; and Sam Baalman added 10 points. Mitch Bick and Easton Clark had nine points for the Warriors, while Jared Brackett added six points.

Calhoun travels to Pleasant Hill on Tuesday. The junior varsity game starts at 6:15 p.m., followed by the varsity game.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 43, METRO EAST LUTHERAN 34: Karly Schley's 13 points weren't enough as Marquette Catholic defeated Metro East Lutheran 43-34 in Alton Friday night in a Prairie State Conference clash.

Abby Yurchuk added 11 points for the Knights. Ellen Schulte had seven points.

Marquette had a balanced scoring attack with Andria Pace with 12 points, Caitlyn Hanlon and Brittany Pace with 10 points each, Lila Snider with eight points and Taylor Aguirre with three points.

More like this: