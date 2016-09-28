BOYS SOCCER

JERSEY 3, WATERLOO 3 (DRAW): Jersey rallied from 3-1 down to gain a drawn result with defending IHSA Class 2A champion Waterloo in a Mississippi Valley Conference match in Jerseyville Tuesday.

The Panthers took their mark to 9-3-1 overall, 2-3-1 in the MVC; the Bulldogs went to 13-2-2 overall, 5-0-1 in the league.

Jake Elsing, Philip Most and Ben Huels all goaled for the Bulldogs, but Panther goals from John Bray (who scored twice) and Issac Hausman gave Jersey the draw.

Cody Gibson was in goal for the Panthers.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 1, McGIVNEY CATHOLIC 1 (DRAW): Aaron Boulch scored for Marquette Catholic and Eli Skubish goaled for McGivney Catholic as the Explorers and Griffins battled to a 1-1 draw Tuesday at Gordon Moore Park.

Marquette went to 7-5-1 on the year, while McGivney went to 8-4-4.

CARLINVILLE 6, ROXANA 2: Koltan Page had two goals for Carlinville as the Cavaliers defeated Roxana 6-2 in a South Central Conference match at Wood River Soccer Park Tuesday. The Shells fell to 1-13 overall, 1-6 in the SCC

Logan Turley, Landon Eades, Matt Schmidt and T.J. Gosnel also scored for the Cavs

Roxana plays backyard rival East Alton-Wood River at 11 a.m. Saturday.

HIGHLAND 3, CIVIC MEMORIAL 0: Civic Memorial dropped to 6-7 overall, 0-6 in the Mississippi Valley Conference in a 3-0 loss to Highland at Bethalto Sports Complex Tuesday.

Jacoby Robinson had 24 saves for the Eagles, who travel to Waterloo for a Thursday night match.

COLLINSVILLE 6, GRANITE CITY 0: Granite City gave up a season-high six goals as Collinsville defeated the Warriors 6-0 Tuesday at Kahok Stadium.

The Warriors fell to 1-6-6 overall, 0-2-2 in the Southwestern Conference; they play Louisville Collegiate in a 6:30 p.m. Friday match at Oerter Park in Columbia as part of the Gateway City Classic.

WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER

OVC HONORS COUGARS' GRAHL: SIU-Edwardsville's Emily Grahl of Washington, Mo., was named the Ohio Valley Conference's co-Offensive Player of the Week by the league office.

Grahl had a goal and an assist in the Cougars' 2-0 win over Southeast Missouri Sunday afternoon and had eight shots on goal in SIUE's 3-1 league win over Tennessee-Martin last Friday.

The Cougars are 4-4-2 overall heading into an OVC match against Belmont in Nashville Friday evening, then travel to Jacksonville State for a Sunday afternoon match.

