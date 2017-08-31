GIRLS TENNIS

JERSEY 9, METRO EAST LUTHERAN 0: Jersey took on Metro East Lutheran in a non-conference tennis meet in Edwardsville Wednesday and threw a 9-0 shutout on the Knights.

Chelsea Maag defeated Kathryn Butler, Hannah Hudson defeated Maycen O'Leary, Libby Roth downed Amber Keplar, Holli Roberts downed Tori Roderick, Alexis Heinrich defeated Alayna Hutcher and Alyssa Cannady scored a win in singles play.

Maag/Hudson scored a win over Butler/O'Leary, Roth/Roberts upended Keplar/Roderick and Maura Eads/Aubrey McCormick also won in doubles play.

O'FALLON 9, GRANITE CITY 0: O'Fallon traveled to Granite City for a Southwestern Conference meet Wednesday; the Panthers scored a 9-0 win over the Warriors.

FIELD HOCKEY

VISITATION 3, EDWARDSVILLE 0: Visitation scored two early goals and went on to hand Edwardsville a 3-0 defeat in St. Louis County Wednesday; the Tigers fell to 1-2 on the year, while the Vivettes went to 2-0.

Sarah Corrigan scored twice for Viz, while Caroline Davis had the other Vivette goal.

The Tigers will be in this weekend's Gateway Classic showcase at SportPort in Maryland Heights, Mo.; EHS meets Whitfield at 3 p.m. Friday, Chicago-area school Oak Park-River Forest at 5 p.m. Friday and Louisville Collegiate of Louisville, Ky., at 2 p.m. Saturday.

GIRLS GOLF

REDBIRDS WIN TRIANGULAR: Morgan Bemis took medalist honors on the day with a 2-over 38 on the par-36, 2,368-yard front nine of Annbriar Golf Course in Waterloo as Alton carded a team 176 to defeat host Columbia, who fired a team 180, and Belleville Althoff, who had a 182.

Jenna Fleming carded an 8-over 44 for AHS, while Paige Wittman shot 9-over 45 and Aliana Kotabbi fired a 13-over 49 to complete the scoring for the Redbirds.



