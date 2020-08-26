MONDAY, AUGUST 24 SPORTS ROUNDUP

ILLINOIS HIGH SCHOOL ASSOCIATION

IHSA CANCELS STATEWIDE TOURNAMENT SERIES, WILL OFFER REGIONAL POSTSEASON INSTEAD: The Illinois High School Association on Monday cancelled the statewide postseason series for its fall sports seasons due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but instead will offer a modified postseason for each of its 11 geographic regions for its fall seasons --- boys and girls golf, boys and girls cross country, girls swimming and diving, and girls tennis.

The IHSA Board of Directors approved a plan to allow the regional events to occur during the week of Oct. 19-25, with the majority of events to occur on Saturday, Oct. 24. Further details on each sport's postseason will be released in the coming weeks, which will include formats, dates, schedules, awards and various safety precautions.

"The health and safety of the student-athletes, their coaches and their school communities has been our priority from the start of the pandemic," IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson said in a press release. "Throughout the spring and summer, we looked for ways to reengage student-athletes with their peers and coaches, and our membership have shared countless positive experiences from that initial Return to Play period. We have found similar value in being able to conduct fall sports, and believe the participants deserve a culminating experience if we can offer it safely."

In addition, the Board approved a $100 entry fee for each school who enters a team or individual for each sport, the first time that the IHSA has charged an entry fee for a state tournament series event since 2004-05. The IHSA bylaws allow the Board to charge an entry fee at its discretion.

The Board will also look into ways to conduct other postseason series by sport and season as the school year progresses, as allowed by the Illinois Department of Public Health and current information on the COVID-19 pandemic.

BOYS GOLF

EDWARDSVILLE 334, BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF CATHOLIC 348: Edwardsville's boys golf team rallied from a deficit to come back and defeat Althoff in a best-ball dual meet Monday at Stonewolf Golf Club in Fairview Heights, which will be the site of the Southwestern Conference tournament this season.

The meet, called the Crusader-Tiger Challenge, featured four two-man teams in a best-ball format, where each golfer plays his ball throughout the hole, with the lowest score being entered as the team's score.

In the first group, the Tigers' Hayden Moore and T.J. Thiem shot a 77, while the second grouping of Mason Babington and Carter Crow fired an 81. The third pair, consisting of Jacoby Roberson and Bennett Babington carded a 91, and the final group of Drew Suhre and Kolton Wright fired an 85 to clinch the win.

Edwardsville will play in a dual meet against Breese Mater Dei Catholic on Tuesday at Bent Oak Golf Course.

SPORTS SCOREBOARD

BOYS GOLF

CRUSADER-TIGER CHALLENGE AT STONEWOLF GOLF CLUB, FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS

Edwardsville 334, Belleville Althoff Catholic 348

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

MONDAY'S RESULT

St. Louis Cardinals 9, Kansas City Royals 3

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS --- BEST-OF-SEVEN

MONDAY'S RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE

New York Islanders 4, Philadelphia Flyers 0 (NYI leads 1-0)

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Dallas Stars 5, Colorado Avalanche 2 (DAL leads 2-0)

EUROPEAN SOCCER

UNION OF EUROPEAN FOOTBALL ASSOCIATIONS

UEFA EUROPA LEAGUE FINAL AT COLOGNE, GERMANY

FRIDAY, AUGUST 21 RESULT

Sevilla CF (Spain) 3, FC Inter Milan (Italy) 2

UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINAL AT LISBON, PORTUGAL

SUNDAY'S RESULT

Paris Saint-Germain FC (France) 0, FC Bayern Munich (Germany) 1

