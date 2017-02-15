BOYS BASKETBALL

MARISSA 52, McGIVNEY CATHOLIC 37: Logan Shumate scored 20 points, but his McGivney Catholic side dropped a 52-37 non-conference decision to Marissa on the road Tuesday night.

The Griffins fell to 2-24 on the year; the Meteors improved to 16-9.

Dan Jones added nine points for McGivney, with Kellen Weir scoring four. Kyle Smith led the Meteors with 17 points, with Tony Stoddard adding 14 and Blaine Knope seven.

McGivney winds up the regular season at Freeburg Friday night, then meet host Mount Olive at 7 p.m. Monday in a play-in game of the IHSA Class 1A Mount Olive Regional.

GILLESPIE 63, BUNKER HILL 59: Dane Sellars' 22-point effort wasn't quite enough as Bunker Hill fell to Gillespie 63-59 in Gillespie Tuesday night.

The Minutemen fell to 13-13 on the year; the Miners improved to 10-9.

Sean Yates had 15 for B-Hill and Chase Williams 13; Austin Yates added five.

Bunker Hill hosts Lebanon their regular-season finale at Hlafka Hall Friday night.

HILLSBORO 57, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 55 (OT): Hillsboro kept Piasa Southwestern from clinching the South Central Conference title outright with a 57-55 overtime win over the Piasa Birds in Hillsboro Tuesday night.

The Birds fell to 17-8 overall, 7-1 in the SCC; the Hilltoppers improved to 12-5 overall, 6-2 in the league; Southwestern has clinched no worse than a tie for the title.

Collin Baumgartner led Southwestern with 20 points and nine rebounds, with Justin Bailey, Caden Heyen and Caleb Robinson each scoring eight.

The Birds are at Pana Friday night to close out the regular season; a Piasa win would give them the league crown outright.

Southwestern opens the IHSA Class 2A Greenville Regional at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday with a semifinal game against Gillespie.

BREESE MATER DEI 44, CIVIC MEMORIAL 32: Jaquan Adams led Civic Memorial with 12 points and seven rebounds as the Eagles dropped a 44-32 non-conference decision to Breese Mater Dei on the road Tuesday.

The Eagles fell to 18-8 on the year; the Knights moved to 16-10.

Camryn Gerhardt, David Lane and Geoff Withers each had four points for CM; Mason Toennis led the Kngihts with 13, with Lucas Theising adding 11 and Tyler Goebel seven.

The Eagles visit Triad Friday night, then close out the regular season with Mississippi Valley Conference clashes against Highland Tuesday and at Waterloo Feb. 24.

O'FALLON 63, GRANITE CITY 44: Zidane Moore had 10 points and Freddy Edwards nine as Granite City dropped a 63-44 Southwestern Conference decision to O'Fallon at OTHS' Panther Dome Tuesday night.

The Warriors fell to 1-20 on the year and 0-11 in the SWC; the Panthers improved to 14-10 overall, 5-6 in the league.

Jalyn Harper had eight points for GCHS and Jacob Spears seven on the night; OTHS was led by Jarvus Smith's 12 points and Burke Watts' 10, with Ronnie Anthony adding nine and Jalen Hodge eight.

Granite travels to Belleville East Friday, then closes out at East St. Louis Tuesday and hosting Belleville West Feb. 24.

VANDALIA 72, ROXANA 65: A career-high 39 points from Zach Golenor wasn't enough as Roxana dropped a 72-65 South Central Conference road decision to Vandalia Tuesday night.

The Shells fell to 12-16 overall, 4-4 in the SCC.

Cody McMillian added 10 points and 10 rebounds for RHS, with Zack Haas adding nine.

