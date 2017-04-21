BASEBALL

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 1, BUNKER HILL 0: A Brady McAfee single in the bottom of the seventh off Storm Coffman scored Konnor Morrisey and gave Marquette Catholic a 1-0 Prairie State Conference win over Bunker Hill at Gordon Moore Park/Lloyd Hopkins Field Thursday, sending the Explorers to 13-6 on the year.

McAfee was 2-for-3 on the day with a double, while Liam Maher was 1-for-3 with a triple and Zach Weinman, Morrisey and John Blachford had hits for MCHS; Elijah Dannenbrink, Braden Morris, Sean Yates and Ben Kahl had hits for the Minutemen.

Nick Hemann got the win for the Explorers, fanning six, while Coffman took the loss, striking out six. Marquette visits Nokomis at 4:30 p.m today and East Alton-Wood River at 4:30 p.m. Monday; the Minutemen are at Gillespie at 4:30 p.m. Monday and host Mount Olive at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

BELLEVILLE EAST 5, ALTON 2: Belleville East broke a 2-2 tie with two in the fifth and one in the sixth as the Lancers defeated Alton 5-2 in Belleville Thursday. The Redbirds fell to 13-7 overall, 2-5 in the SWC; the Lancers went to 9-11 overall, 3-4 in the league.

Steven Nguyen led Alton with a 2-for-5 day with a double and RBI, with Ben Mossman going 2-for-2 with a run scored, Steven Pattan 2-for-4 with a RBI, Robby Taul 2-for-3 and Breyon Reed a run scored. Charlie Erler took the loss, striking out three for AHS.

Next up for the Redbirds is a 4:15 p.m. visit to Highland today at Glik Park before a noon Saturday game with Belleville Althoff and a 4:30 p.m. Tuesday rematch with the Lancers at Redbird Field.

BELLEVILLE WEST 7, GRANITE CITY 2: A four-run fifth broke open the game as Granite City dropped a 7-2 Southwestern Conference decision to Belleville West on the road Thursday; the Warriors fell to 6-11 overall, 3-4 in the SWC while the Maroons went to 13-6 overall, 7-0 in the league.

Austin Bonvicino was 2-for-4 for the Warriors with two doubles and a RBI on the day, with Cameron Hibbets 1-for-3 and Elijah Halley and Jacob Grayson each scoring runs. Tyler Wheatley took the loss for GCHS, striking out one.

The Warriors visit Civic Memorial at 4:30 p.m. today and Breese Mater Dei at 4:30 p.m. Monday.

HAZELWOOD CENTRAL 11, METRO EAST LUTHERAN 1: Hazelwood Central pitching limited Metro East Lutheran to four hits as the Knights dropped an 11-1 decision to the Hawks in Hazelwood Thursday; MEL fell to 4-10 on the year.

John Hubbard had two hits for the Knights, while Noah Coddington and Daniel Shimkus also had hits; Kyle Johnson took the loss, striking out eight. MEL visits Lutheran North at 4:15 p.m. today before hosting Mulberry Grove at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

MASCOUTAH 17, ROXANA 1 (4.5 INNINGS): Mascoutah got out to a 7-0 lead through two innings at home against Roxana and a seven-run fourth ended it as the Indians defeated the Shells 17-1 in four-and-a-half innings in Mascoutah Thursday. RHS went to 4-12 on the year.

Article continues after sponsor message

Sam Mosby was 1-for-2 with a double for the Shells, while Jacob Maguire went 1-for-1 with a RBI, Zach Golenor 1-for-2 with a run scored and Brad Mott and Logan Presley had the other hits for Roxana. Mosby took the loss, striking out two. The Shells meet Freeburg at 10 a.m. Saturday, followed by a 2 p.m. game against Carrollton Saturday before hosting Carlinville at 5 p.m. Monday.

CARROLLTON 10, NORTH GREENE 0 (5 INNINGS): Alex Bowker struck out six and gave up three hits as Carrollton defeated Greene County rival North Greene 10-0 in five innings in Carrollton Thursday to go to 14-2 on the year.

Bowker also went 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored in the win; Hayden Stringer was 1-for-2 with a triple and three RBIs for the Hawks, Blake Struble 1-for-2 with a triple and two RBIs, Jarrett Smith 2-for-4 with a triple, two RBIs and two runs scored, Kolten Bottom 2-for-4 with a RBI and run scored and Gabe Jones 1-for-2 with a homer, RBI and two runs scored to highlight the Hawk attack.

The Hawks head to Roxana for a noon Saturday game against the Shells and a 2 p.m. Saturday game against Freeburg in a three-team cluster before taking on Hardin-Calhoun on the road at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

BOYS TENNIS

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 9, HILLSBORO 0: Marquette Catholic threw a 9-0 shutout on Hillsboro Thursday.

John Claywell, Daniel McCluskey, Joe Segneri, A.J. Bower and Peter Wendel scored singles wins for the Explorers; Claywell/McCluskey, Segneri/Bower and Wendel/Nathan Waters took doubles wins for MCHS.

GIRLS SOCCER

COLLINSVILLE 4, GRANITE CITY 3: Lexi Grote scored twice and Grace Niedhart also scored as Granite City dropped a 4-3 Southwestern Conference decision to Collinsville at Kahok Stadium Thursday, dropping the Warriors to 9-3 overall, 1-2 in the league; the Kahoks improved to 9-4-1, 5-0 in the SWC.

Emily Holton and Courtney Martin had two goals each for the Kahoks.

The Warriors host Edwardsville at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and Highland Wednesday.

ROXANA 5, BREESE CENTRAL 0: Emma Lucas had three goals and an assist Thursday as Roxana shut out Breese Central 5-0 on the road to go to 10-1 on the year.

Brynn Huddleston and Mykala Rosales also scored for the Shells, who got the clean sheet from Braeden Lackey; they next meet up with backyard rival East Alton-Wood River at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Wood River Soccer Park, then host Piasa Southwestern at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

McGIVNEY CATHOLIC 2, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 0: Macy Hoppes scored both goals as McGivney Catholic defeated East Alton-Wood River 2-0 Thursday at Wood River Soccer Park; the Griffins improved to 4-9, while the Oilers dropped to 1-12.

Sierra Williams recorded the clean sheet for the Griffins, who next play at Gillespie at 4:30 p.m. May 1, then host Metro East Lutheran at 4:30 p.m. May 4; the Oilers take on Roxana in a backyard rivalry match at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, then host Hillsboro at 4:30 p.m. April 27 at Soccer Park.

More like this: