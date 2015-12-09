BOYS BASKETBALL

EDWARDSVILLE 63, BELLEVILLE EAST 51: A.J. Epenesa poured in 25 points as Edwardsville defeated Belleville East 63-51 in a Southwestern Conference game at Belleville Tuesday night.

The Tigers broke open a close game in the third quarter and were able to run out winners on the night.

Oliver Stephen had 13 points for the Tigers (4-2 overall, 2-0 SWC) and Caleb Strohmeier had 12; EnRico Sylvester led the Lancers (4-2 overall, 0-1 SWC) with 12 points, with Andrew Millas adding 11 and Javon Pickett 10.

The Tigers host Belleville West, coming off a 48-42 loss to Granite City Tuesday night, at Lucco-Jackson Gym Friday night.

GRANITE CITY 48, BELLEVILLE WEST 42: Kenny Berry had 18 points and Torrey Deal 13 as Granite City improved to 5-1 overall and 2-0 in the Southwestern Conference with a 48-42 win at Memorial Gym Tuesday night.

Deal hit four times from three-point range, but the Warriors had to overcome a five-and-a-half-minute scoreless drought in the final quarter to come away winners.

E.J. Liddell had 17 points for the Maroons (1-3 overall, 0-1 SWC), with Tyler Dancy scoring 13.

The Warriors host Alton in an early-season league showdown Friday night at Memorial Gym; the Redbirds defeated O'Fallon Tuesday to go 2-0 in the league.

LITCHFIELD 64, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 57: A 20-13 second term was the difference as Litchfield downed Piasa Southwestern 64-57 in a South Central Conference clash at Litchfield Tuesday night.

The two teams had met previously in the Metro East Lutheran Thanksgiving tournament, the Piasa Birds running out winners in that one.

Ben Lowis led the Piasa Birds (3-4 overall, 0-1 SCC) with 16 points, with Collin Baumgartner and Zack Seymour each getting 12; the Purple Panthers went to 5-2 overall, 2-0 in the SCC.

Southwestern hosts Carlinville Friday night.

HARDIN-CALHOUN 65, GRIGGSVILLE-PERRY 43: Damian Pohlman had 17 points to lead Hardin-Calhoun to a 65-43 win over Griggsville-Perry in the North Greene Tournament Tuesday night.

Jared Brackett added 16 points as the Warriors went to 2-0 on the season with the win.

Calhoun advanced to a semifinal match against Pleasant Hill, which is set for 8 p.m. Wednesday.

HIGHLAND 69, CIVIC MEMORIAL 46: Highland got 17 points from Brody Portell as the Bulldogs defeated Civic Memorial 69-46 in a Mississippi Valley Conference game at Bethalto Tuesday.

Brett Lane, Geoff Withers and Brandon Hampton each had eight points for the Eagles, who fell to 4-2 overall, 1-1 in the MVC. Luke Theis had 13 points for the Bulldogs (3-2 overall, 1-0 MVC) and Austin Elledge 12.

The Eagles host Jersey Friday night.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

O'FALLON 66, ALTON 23: O'Fallon held Alton scoreless in the second period and went on to take a 66-23 Southwestern Conference at O'Fallon's Panther Dome Tuesday.

LaJarvia Brown had six points to lead the Redbirds (1-5 overall, 0-3 SWC), while Marta Durk had 15 points to lead the Panthers (3-3 overall, 1-0 SWC), with Taje Ruffin and Becca Althoff each getting 14.

GIRLS BOWLING

TAYLORVILLE 2,425, JERSEY 2,097: Emily Stemmler rolled a 481 series for Jersey, but Taylorville downed the Panthers 2,425-2,097 in Taylorville Tuesday.

Lindsay Vanost had a 463 set for the Panthers (3-1), with Cassidy Tallman bowling 427, Elle Farmer 392 and Jessica Kuebrich 334.

MVCHA HOCKEY

ALTON 5, BETHALTO 3: Five different Redbirds scored as Alton defeated Bethalto 5-3 in a Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association game at East Alton Ice Arena Tuesday.

Bruce Simon, Zack Hunter, Jake Bohn, Joe Boevingloh and Brandan Lang all goaled for the Redbirds; Konnor Loewen scored twice for the Eagles and Joe Watson also scored.

The Redbirds take on Freeburg/Waterloo Thursday night at East Alton, while the Eagles meet Triad Monday night.

BELLEVILLE 5, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 2: Kaleb Harrop had both goals as East Alton-Wood River dropped a 5-2 decision to Belleville in a Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association clash at East Alton Ice Arena Tuesday.

The Oilers outshot Belleville 25-23 on the night.

