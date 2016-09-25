FIELD HOCKEY

LAFAYETTE 1, EDWARDSVILLE 0: An early goal from Danielle Wintermute proved to be all Lafayette needed as the Lancers defeated Edwardsville 1-0 Friday at Tiger Stadium.

Wintermute's goal came from a Mary Reynolds assist early in the match. The Tigers fell to 8-4-1, while the Lancers improved to 9-4.

Edwardsville lost to MICDS (Mary Institute Country Day School) in St. Louis on Wednesday afternoon 3-0 The game was 1-0 at the half.

“We played well, we just had a couple defensive breakdowns,” said Julia Tyler, the Edwardsville head field hockey coach of the mid-week game.

Edwardsville travels to Villa Duchesne for a 4 p.m. Monday match.

Article continues after sponsor message

BOYS GOLF

TIGERS, EXPLORERS WIN GERBER TITLES: Edwardsville and Marquette Catholic each won team titles in Friday's Dick Gerber Classic golf tournament at Edwardsville's Oak Brook Golf Club. The Tigers won the Division 1 crown while the Explorers took the Division 2 championship.

The tournament used Oak Brook's West and North courses, each nine-hole layouts, for a par-72, 5,978-yard course.

The Tigers shot a team 295 to take Division 1 (large-school) honors, followed by O'Fallon (312), Belleville East (316), Collinsville (325), Edwardsville Orange (334), Belleville West (343), Alton (344) and Granite City (363).

The Explorers had a team 298 for the Division 2 (small-school) crown, followed by Columbia (311), Belleville Althoff (319), Centralia (321), Triad (348), Waterloo (349) and Civic Memorial (359).

Marquette's Michael Holtz fired a 4-under 68 to take the day's medalist honors; the Tigers' Ben Tyrell trailed with a 3-under 69. Kolton Bauer added a 3-over 75, Nick Messinger a 5-over 77 and Jack Patterson a 6-over 78 for the Explorers.

Luke Babington and Jon Ratterman both had 3-over 75s for Edwardsville, with Tanner White had a 4-over 76.

Ryan Boyd and Adam Stilts led the Redbirds with 12-over 84s, while Will Spencer had a 9-over 81 to lead the Eagles. D.J. Villhard played as an indivdual for McGivney Catholic and fired a 22-over 94.

For Edwardsville, up next is Monday's Southwestern Conference Championship at Wood River's Belk Park; play begins at 9 a.m.

More like this: