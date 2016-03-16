GIRLS SOFTBALL

EDWARDSVILLE 12, CIVIC MEMORIAL 6: Allison Loehr and Sarah Hangsleben each had two-run homers and Jordan Corby had three RBIs as Edwardsville opened its softball season with a 12-6 win over Civic Memorial at Bethalto Sports Complex Tuesday afternoon.

Jordan Garella got the win for EHS, going the distance and giving up six runs (all earned) and nine hits while striking out six and walking four. Kaitlynn Wrenn took the loss, going 3.2 innings while giving up seven runs (five earned) and seven hits while fanning one and walking two, while Ryan Allison gave up five earned runs and nine hits in 3.1 innings pitched.

Corby was 2-for-3 with a run scored and Garella was 1-for-5 with an RBI for the Tigers; Rachel Anderson was 2-for-5 with two runs scored, Loehr was 2-for-3 with the two homers and a triple with two RBIs; Hangsleben was 3-for-5 with the two homers and four RBIs; Emma Burke was 3-for-5 with a RBI, Taryn Brown was 2-for-3 and Lauren Taplin scored three runs.

Katelyn Turbyfill was 2-for-4 with a homer and a RBI for the Eagles, with Jenna Parmentier was 1-for-3 with two runs scored and Cassie Reed was 2-for-3 with two doubles and three RBIs. Susan Buchanan, Kaylee Klaustermeier, Izzy Roberts, Kalyn Harr and Wrenn each had hits.

The Tigers' home opener is set for 4:30 p.m. Monday against Gillespie.

HARDIN-CALHOUN 6, BROWN COUNTY 2: Fresh off an IHSA Class 1A state basketball championship, Grace Baalman went the distance, giving up four hits and an earned run while striking out 15 as Hardin-Calhoun opened defense of its state Class 1A softball crown with a 6-2 win over Brown County at home Tuesday.

The Warriors scored six times in the bottom of the fifth, highlighted by an Emma Baalman bunt single with the bases loaded that led to three runs on an overthrow by Brown County. The Warriors had seven hits on the day; Brown County took the lead in the top of the fourth and scored a solo run in the seventh.

The Warriors went to 1-0 on the year.

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 7, GILLESPIE 0: Morgan Moxey had 16 strikeouts as East Alton-Wood River blanked Gillespie 7-0 to win their season-opener at home Tuesday.

The Oilers scored twice in the first and second innings and once each in the third, fourth and sixth to run out winners and go 1-0 on the year.

Peyton Young had two hits for the Oilers while Hayley Shewmake and Moxey each had a hit for EA-WR; Young and Courtney Beneke each had RBIs for the Oilers.

BASEBALL

Article continues after sponsor message

BELLEVILLE WEST 15, METRO EAST LUTHERAN 0 (4.5 INNINGS): Metro East Lutheran traveled to Belleville West for its season-opener Tuesday, and the Knights took a 12-0, 4.5-inning loss to the Maroons on the road.

West scored three times in the first and brought home six runs in the second and fourth for the win. MEL had just one hit on the day, that from Paul Kubicek. Jake Jump took the loss for the Knights, going 2.2 innings and fanning two while walking two and nine earned runs on six hits. Eric O'Connor and Kubicek each threw two-thirds of an inning for MEL.

Luke Vanlandingham tossed four innings for West in getting the win, giving up just the one hit and fanning seven; Cal Kossina struck uut one in his only inning pitched.

Logan Betz was 2-for-3 with two RBIs for the Maroons, with Kossina going 2-for-3 with a RBI; Nicholas Oglesby was 1-for-2 with a double and two RBIs and Vandlandingham and Matt Sisk each had RBIs.

MEL visits Mascoutah for a 4:15 p.m. Friday contest.

HARDIN-CALHOUN 10, BROWN COUNTY 6: Hardin-Calhoun scored five times in the third on their way to a 10-6 win over Brown County at home in their season opener Tuesday.

Easton Clark got the win for the Warriors, going five innings while giving up no runs and six hits while striking out six and walking one.

Clark was also 1-for-4 with a double and RBI for the Warriors; Mitch Bick was 1-for-4 with a double, Wes Klocke was 3-for-4 and Reese Friedel was 1-for-2 with a homer and three RBIs.

The Warriors visit Metro East Lutheran for an 11 a.m. Saturday doubleheader.

GIRLS SOCCER

METRO GIRLS CUP TOURNAMENT

Several other matches took place in the Metro Girls Cup tournament throughout the area Tuesday other than Triad's 2-1 extra-time win over Marquette Catholic.

In the Adidas Bracket, Waterloo defeated O'Fallon 1-0, sending the Bulldogs to a Friday evening semifinal contest against Rochester at 5:30 p.m. Edwardsville will meet Triad at 7:30 p.m., the winners advancing into Saturday evening's final. Matches in that bracket set for Wednesday are Belleville East against O'Fallon at 5:30 p.m. and Springfield against Marquette at 7:30 p.m.; all matches in this bracket are at Edwardsville.

In the Nike Bracket, Marion blanked Waterloo Gibault 5-0 and Columbia defeated Highland 3-0. Wednesday's matches include Freeburg against Breese Mater Dei at 5:30 p.m. in the consolation bracket and Alton against Belleville Althoff at 7:30 p.m. in a semifinal. Thursday's matches are Highland against Gibault at 5:30 p.m. and Columbia against Marion at 7:30 p.m.; all matches in the bracket are at Columbia.

In the round-robin Puma Bracket, Mascoutah defeated Gillespie 5-0 and Trenton Wesclin got by Salem 1-0. No matches are scheduled Wednesday; the bracket continues Thursday with Centralia against Gillespie at 5:30 p.m. and Salem against Mascoutah at 7:30 p.m. All matches in the bracket are at Freeburg.

Finals in all brackets are set for Saturday evening.

More like this: