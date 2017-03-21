SOFTBALL

EDWARDSVILLE 12, GILLESPIE 9: Edwardsville had to come from behind twice to win their season-opening game at Gillespie Monday afternoon, the Tigers scoring seven times in the top of the sixth to come out with a 12-9 win over the Miners.

The Tigers are 1-0 to begin the year; the Miners fell to 1-1.

Sarah Hangsleben and Maria Smith both went 3-for-4 for the Tigers, Hangsleben getting two RBIs and a run scored while Smith had four RBIs and a run scored; Jordyn Henricks was 2-for-4 with two runs scored, Emma Lewis 1-for-3 with two runs scored, Anna Burke 2-for-3 with a double, RBI and two runs scored, Taryn Brown 1-for-4 with a home run, three RBIs and a run scored, Brooke Weber 1-for-2 and Lauren Taplin had two runs scored.

Henricks got the win, going 2.2 innings and conceding four earned runs on seven hits while dismissing one by strikeout and walking four; Meghan Gorniak got the save, throwing two innings and giving up an earned run while walking one. Jordan Garella threw 2.1 innings for the Tigers, giving up two earned runs on two hits and striking out two.

Edwardsville travels to Bunker Hill for a 4 p.m. Thursday game against the Minutemaids, then plays Breese Mater Dei at 11 a.m. Saturday in their home opener.

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 6, BUNKER HILL 4 (9 INNINGS): East Alton-Wood River scored twice in the top of the ninth to come away as 6-4, nine-inning winners over Bunker Hill on the road Monday in a Prairie State Conference game.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Oilers went to 3-0 on the season, while the Minutemaids fell to 0-2.

Haley Shewmake and Macy Flanigan each went 2-for-5 on the day for EAWR with Flanigan doubling; Morgan Moxey went 1-for-4 with two runs scored, Carly Campbell 2-for-2 with a homer, two RBIs and a run scored, Peyton Young 1-for-4 with two RBIs, Rebecca Null 2-for-5 with a double and RBI, Ashley Knight 1-for-4 and Teresa Hand had a RBI.

Ashley Dey led the Minutemaids with a 3-for-4 day at the plate with two doubles and two runs scored; Mallory Schwegel was 3-for-5 with a triple, RBI and run scored, Cassidy Taylor 1-for-5, Josie Manar 1-for-5 with a RBI, Madelyn Allman 1-for-5, Grace Kittmeyer 1-for-2, Alyssa Austill 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored and Sydney Greshman 1-for-3.

Moxey went all nine innings for the win, conceding four earned runs on 13 hits while dismissing six by strikeout; Gresham went the distance in taking the loss, giving up four earned runs on 11 hits while walking five and striking out three.

The Oilers host Alton at 4 p.m. today and Triad at 4:15 p.m. Thursday; the Minutemaids are at Alton at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday and host Edwardsville at 4 p.m. Thursday.

DUPO 17, METRO EAST LUTHERAN 0: Dupo scored 12 times in the bottom of the first and went on to defeat Metro East Lutheran 17-0 in Dupo Monday.

Kastilla Maine had the only hit on the day for the Knights, a double.

MEL hosts Roxana at 4 p.m. today, then travels to Gillespie for a 4:30 p.m. March 27 contest.

More like this: