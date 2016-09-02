BOYS GOLF

EDWARDSVILLE WINS QUADRANGULAR: Tanner White turned in a 1-over 37 to take medalist honors as Edwardsville won a quadrangular meet at the par-36 Legacy Golf Course in Pontoon Beach Wednesday.

Highland fired a 172 for second while host Granite City and Triad finished with 190 each. Ben Tyrell had a 2-over 38 for the Tigers and Jon Ratterman turned in a 3-over 39.

Drew Wielgus, Riley Brown and Grant Beanland each fired 10-over 46s for the Warriors and Cameron Rubenacker carded 16-over 52. The Warriors fell to 0-4 overall, 0-1 in the Southwestern Conference. Edwardsville went to 5-0 overall, 3-0 in the league.

The Tigers will host Marquette Catholic at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Fox Creek Golf Course in Edwardsville.

BELLEVILLE EAST 155, ALTON 178: Adam Stilts led with a 6-over 42 as Belleville East defeated Alton 155-178 in a Southwestern Conference match at Clinton Hill Golf Club in Swansea Wednesday.

Dylan Lahue carded an 8-over 44 for the Redbirds while Tyler Hazelwood and Dalton Lahue turned in 10-over 46s on the par-36, 3,153-yard layout.

The Redbirds take on crosstown rival Marquette Catholic at Spencer T. Olin Golf Course Sept. 7.

PIASA BIRDS SECOND IN QUAD: Piasa Southwestern's Collin Baumgartner took medalist honors with a 4-over 40 on the par-36, 3,164-yard Carlinville Country Club course as the Piasa Birds finished second in a quadrangular meet Wednesday.

Staunton, led by Ryan Billings' 6-over 42, turned in a 190 to take the win. Southwestern had a 195, North Mac 200 and the host Cavaliers 230.

Jacob Fryman had a 7-over 43 for Piasa and Alex Watts an 11-over 47.

GIRLS GOLF

REDBIRDS THIRD IN TRIANGULAR: Morgan Bemis led Alton with a 4-over 40 on the par-36, 2,735-yard Annebriar Golf Course in Waterloo as the Redbirds finished third in a Wednesday triangular against Belleville Althoff and Columbia.

The Crusaders turned in a 171 to prevail on the day, with the Eagles carding 185 and Redbirds 193. Paige Wittman fired an 11-over 47 and Annie Maynard and Jenna Fleming each had 17-over 53s.

Althoff's Megan Lewis was the day's medalist with a 3-over 39.

COLLINSVILLE FIRST, CM THIRD IN TRIANGULAR: Izzy Roberts fired a 13-over 47 and Maisey Watson a 19-over 53 at the par-35, 2,594-yard Highland Country Club course as the Eagles finished third in a triangular with Collinsville and Highland Wednesday.

The Kahoks carded 179, the host Bulldogs a 201 and Eagles 223 on the day.

Highland's Rece Portell took medalist honors with a 5-over 40.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

CIVIC MEMORIAL 25-25, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 9-16: Civic Memorial, who had swept Marquette Catholic last week in the season-opening Roxana Invitational tournament last week, swept the Explorers again Wednesday night, the Eagles taking a 25-9, 25-16 win to go to 5-1 on the season.

The Explorers fell to 3-3 on the year with the loss.

Annika Ochs led the Eagles with three aces on the night, with Sydney Marshall contributing 12 assists. Cara Melton had 10 digs and 12 points from serve while Kaity Kappler had four kills in the match.

Brooklyn Taylor and Regina Guehlstorf had three kills each, with Taylor adding three points from serve; Marissa Nosco had nine assists, Kate Cogan two aces and Laura Hamilton six digs.

Next up for Marquette is a 7 p.m. Thursday match at Greenville, while CM host Granite City at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

BOYS SOCCER

WATERLOO GIBAULT 3, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 1: Waterloo Gibault handed Marquette Catholic its first loss of the season as the Hawks defeated the Explorers 3-1 in Waterloo Wednesday evening.

Noah Fahenstock had the only goal of the day for the Explorers, who fell to 4-1. Karson Huels, Ben Mueth and Kyle Rocca scored for the Hawks, who went to 3-2-1 on the year with the win.

Nick Heman turned back 10 Gibault shots.

McGIVNEY CATHOLIC 3, ATHENS 0: Nate Dammerich, Jonah Milan and Noah Pirtle each goaled as McGivney Catholic threw a 3-0 shutout at Athens in a fifth-place semifinal match of the Carlinville Kickoff Classic Wednesday.

The Griffins will take on East Alton-Wood River in the fifth-place match this evening.

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 2, LITCHFIELD 0: East Alton-Wood River took its record to 3-2 on the year with a 2-0 win over Litchfield in a fifth-place semifinal match at the Carlinville Kickoff Classic Wednesday evening.

The Oilers will clash with McGivney Catholic Thursday evening for fifth place in the tournament, which concludes tonight.

SPRINGFIELD LUTHERAN 2, ROXANA 1: Roxana dropped a 2-1 decision to Springfield Lutheran in the 11th-place match of the Carlinville Kickoff Classic Wednesday afternoon.

The Shells fell to 1-5 on the year and travels to Metro East Lutheran Tuesday for a match against the Knights.

