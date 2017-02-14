MVCHA PLAYOFFS

CLASS 2A SEMIFINAL

FREEBURG/WATERLOO 4, EDWARDSVILLE 2 (SERIES TIED 1-1): A Scott Nanney goal from Parker McDonald just 19 seconds into the game led to a four-goal explosion for Freeburg/Waterloo in the opening period of Monday night's Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association's Game 2 of the Class 2A semifinal series between the Raging Bulldogs and Edwardsville at Wilson Park Ice Rink in Granite City.

The outburst led to a 4-2 Freeburg/Waterloo win over the Tigers to force a third game of their series, set for 6:50 p.m. tonight at Wilson Park; the winner plays O'Fallon, who eliminated Columbia Monday night, in the Class 2A Final, which gets under way Thursday night at East Alton Ice Arena; Game 2 is set for Feb. 20 and Game 3 (if needed) would be played Feb. 21.

“They scored four times in the first 6-7 minutes,” said Tiger coach Andrew Tucker. “We couldn't come back from that. Other than that first part of the first period, we played pretty well and outworked them.

“We'll be ready (for tonight's Game 3).”

Collin Salter and Mark Tucker had unassisted goals for the Tigers; Jack Lugge had the other three Raging Bulldog goals.

IHSA CLASS 1A GIRLS BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP

HARDIN-CALHOUN SECTIONAL SEMIFINAL

OKAWVILLE 48, WINCHESTER WEST CENTRAL 40: Madison Hackstadt's 17-point, 10-rebound performance helped Okawville stun sixth-ranked Winchester West Central 48-40 in the IHSA Class 1A Hardin-Calhoun Sectional semifinals at Ringhausen Gym Monday night.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Rockets (23-6), who won the 1994 Class A state title, will take on the winner of tonight's semifinal clash between the defending 1A champion Warriors and No. 1-ranked Lebanon at 7 p.m. Thursday for a trip to the Feb. 20 Salem Supersectional.

Madelyn Tepe added 13 points for the Rockets in the win, with Kathryn Lohman scoring 10; the Cougars' Annika Kaufmann was held to nine points as West Central was eliminated at 27-4.

IHSA CLASS 4A GIRLS BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP

COLLINSVILLE REGIONAL FIRST ROUND

BELLEVILLE WEST 54, GRANITE CITY 48 (OT): University of Illinois recruit Addaya Moore had 33 points for Granite City Monday night, but the Warriors were eliminated 54-48 in overtime by Belleville West in a first-round game of the IHSA Class 4A Collinsville Regional at Fletcher Gym.

The Warriors were eliminated at 9-15; the Maroons (18-11) advanced to a 7:30 p.m. semifinal game against crosstown rival Belleville East following the other semifinal this evening between East St. Louis and Edwardsville, the Flyers eliminating the host Kahoks 50-40.

Kwanisha Quarles and Sydney Thurwalker each had 15 points, with Thurwalker pulling down 17 rebounds, to lead the Maroons, with B'Aunice Carter adding 13 points and eight rebounds and Kaylee Hanger 11. Akila Fultz had six points for GCHS and TyKiaza Jones four.

SPRINGFIELD REGIONAL FIRST ROUND

QUINCY 43, ALTON 36: Cri'shonna Hickman led Alton with 13 points as the Redbirds were eliminated by Quincy 43-36 in a play-in game of the IHSA Class 4A Springfield Regional Monday night.

The Redbirds were eliminated at 3-23; the Blue Devils (12-14) advanced to a 6 p.m. Tuesday semifinal game against the host Senators.

More like this: