THURSDAY

GIRLS BASKETBALL

EAST ST. LOUIS 40, ALTON 28: Alton ran out to a quick lead on East St. Louis, but the Flyers bounced back and took control of the game to take a 40-28 Southwestern Conference win over the Redbirds in East St. Louis Thursday.

Alton fell to 1-5 overall, 0-2 in the SWC; the Flyers went to 1-2 overall, 1-0 in the league.

“We had a great first four minutes of the game,” said Redbird coach Bob Rickman. “We got to a 5-4 lead and something happened; we had a couple of mistakes, we got down on our teammates and it was a rough time until the fourth quarter.

“Winning starts with defense and it takes five people communicating and working to get it done. We struggle to get five people at the same time working at the same level. The positive to the game was the fourth quarter; they had starters in the game for almost half the quarter and we only gave up two points and scored 13. The other three quarters, we only scored 15. The defensive effort was the difference.”

Kenya Burnett led AHS with 11 points, with Allurah Bowens adding eight and Rayn Tally four. East St. Louis was led by Darriell Hicks' 13 points and nine from Rockelle Stanley.

Alton hosts O'Fallon Tuesday night and Granite City Dec. 8.

CARROLLTON 49, GREENFIELD 40: Hannah Krumweide had 16 points to lead Carrollton to a 49-40 win over Greenfield on the road Thursday.

The Hawks went to 4-0 overall, 1-0 in the Western Illinois Valley Conference.

Emily Struble had 15 points for Carrollton to go with Krumweide's points; Hannah Robinson added eight.

Carrollton hosts Marquette Catholic at 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

MADISON 52, METRO EAST LUTHERAN 48: Ellen Schulte's 16-point night wasn't enough as Metro East Lutheran dropped a 52-48 decision to Madison in Madison Thursday night.

The Knights fell to 1-4 on the year.

Schulte added 14 rebounds; Sami Kasting had 15 points for MEL.

The Knights travel to Bunker Hill for a 2:30 p.m. Saturday contest.

BRUSSELS 78, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 40: Alexa Pikesley had 24 points as Brussels defeated Marquette Catholic 78-40 in Brussels Thursday.

Baylee Kiel added 22 points for the Raiders and Madison Willman 12.

Marquette travels to Carrollton for a Saturday afternoon contest.

McGIVNEY CATHOLIC 38, RAMSEY 31: An 18-7 final quarter gave McGiney Catholic a 38-31 win over Ramsey in Maryville Thursday night.

The Griffins went to 3-4 on the season with the win.

Faith Robbins led McGivney with 14 points, with Zena Pendell adding eight.

The Griffins head to Bunker Hill for a Tuesday night clash.

JERSEY 46, MASCOUTAH 30: Mackenzie Thurston put up 18 points Thursday to lead Jersey to a 46-30 Mississippi Valley Conference win at Mascoutah.

The Panthers went to 4-2 on the year, 2-0 in the MVC; Mascoutah fell to 2-4 overall, 1-1 in the league.

Ashleigh Trochuck added nine points for the Panthers; Daisia Davis led the Indians with nine points.

BUNKER HILL 54, ROXANA 46 (2OT): Ashley Dey had 20 points for Bunker Hill as the Minutemaids downed Roxana 54-46 in double overtime Thursday at Milazzo Gym in Roxana.

The Shells fell to 3-4 on the year.

Mallory Schwegel had 14 points for the Minutemaids, with Madelyn Allman also adding 14.

Hannah Rexford led the Shells with 14 points, with Emma Lucas scoring 12 and Sarah Kreutztrager 10.

Roxana hosts Staunton in a South Central Conference game Tuesday evening.

BOYS BASKETBALL

BRUSSELS 38, CROSSROADS 32: Darren Klaas had 15 points as Brussels got its first win of the year, a 38-32 win over Crossroads of St. Louis in the seventh-place game of the Valley Park (Mo.) Tournament Thursday.

The Raiders went to 1-2 on the year.

Keaton Rose had 10 points and Cody LaMarsh eight in the win.

Next up for the Raiders is a clash with Hardin-Calhoun at the North Greene Spartan Classic in White Hall Monday night.

LUTHERAN NORTH 52, METRO EAST LUTHERAN 51: Noah Coddington's 24 points weren't enough as Metro East Lutheran fell to Lutheran North 52-51 in north St. Louis County Thursday.

The Knights fell to 4-2 on the year.

JJ Schwarz had 10 points for the Knights; Jordan Nesbitt and Barrion Russell-Clemons each had 14 points for the Crusaders.

MEL hosts Marquette Catholic Tuesday night.

WRESTLING

ALTON 46, EAST ST. LOUIS 30: Alton traveled to East St. Louis to begin their Southwestern Conference season and defeated the Flyers 46-30 Thursday night.

The Redbirds went to 1-1 overall on the year; they'll be at the Bloomington Quads Saturday morning.

O'FALLON 34, GRANITE CITY 23: Granite City won five bouts and fell to O'Fallon 34-23 at Granite City's Memorial Gym Thursday in the Warriors' Southwestern Conference opener.

John Hirsch (at 152), Reide Wilson (at 170), Kyle Thompson (at 195), Chris Santiago (at 113) and Josh Harsh (at 120) recorded wins for GCHS on the night.

The Warriors fell to 3-1 on the year and will take part in Saturday's Washington Duals in Washington, Ill.

MVCHA HOCKEY

COLUMBIA 13, GRANITE CITY 4: Riley Brown had a hat trick for Granite City as the Warriors fell to Columbia 13-4 in a Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association game at Wilson Park Ice Rink in Granite City Thursday.

The Warriors fell to 4-4-0 (eight points) on the season. Alec Marshall had the other Warrior goal.

Article continues after sponsor message

GCHS hosts Edwardsville at 8:15 p.m. Tuesday at Wilson Park.

SIHSBA BOWLING

BOYS

BELLEVILLE EAST 25.5, ALTON 14.5: Alton dropped a 24.5-14.5 Southern Illinois High School Bowling Conference Southwestern division decision to Belleville East at Alton's Bowl Haven Thursday.

The Redbirds fell to 2-3 overall, 1-3 in the division. They'll be in Saturday's Abe Lincoln Invitational Saturday morning at King Pin Lanes in Springfield.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 37, METRO EAST LUTHERAN 3: Gordon Madrey led off with a 212 opener and 213 middle game as Civic Memorial took on Metro East Lutheran Thursday, the Eagles defeating the Knights 37-3 at SIU-Edwardsville's Cougar Lanes.

Devin Davis had a 180 game for CM, who remained unbeaten at 7-0 on the year in the non-conference match.

CM travels to Poplar Junction Lanes in Highland for a Tuesday afternoon Mississippi Valley division encounter with Highland.

WATERLOO 2,756, ROXANA 2,497: Christian Berloetti rolled a 619 series, which included a high game of 234 for the Shells as Waterloo downed Roxana in a SIHSBC Mississippi Valley division match with Roxana at West Park Bowl in Columbia Thursday.

Dalton Baggett had a 567 set for the Shells, which included a 212.

Roxana meets up with Granite Cit in an inter-divisional match Monday afternoon at Bethalto's Airport Bowl.

GIRLS

ALTON 29, BELLEVILLE EAST 11: Alton handed Belleville East a 29-11 loss in a Southern Illinois High School Bowling Conference Southwestern division match at Alton's Bowl Haven Thursday.

The 2-1 Redbirds will be at Saturday's Abe Lincoln Invitational tournament at Springfield's King Pin Lanes; play begins at 9 a.m.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 32, METRO EAST LUTHERAN 8: Ashley Westbrook had a high game of 180 as Civic Memorial downed Metro East Lutheran 32-8 in a non-conference match at SIU-Edwardsville's Cougar Lanes Thursday.

The Eagles moved to 1-2 on the year with the win; Bristol Dahlen added a high game of 150 for CM, who take on Highland in Highland Tuesday afternoon.

WATERLOO 2,340, ROXANA 1,470: Roxana dropped a SIHSBC Mississippi Valley division clash to Waterloo 2,340-1,470 at Columbia's West Park Bowl Thursday.

Brianna Tarpley had a 391 series and Taylor Campbell a 331 set for Roxana.

The Shells meet up with Granite City Monday afternoon at Bethalto's Airport Bowl.

WEDNESDAY

BOYS BASKETBALL

GATEWAY SCIENCE 57, BRUSSELS 42: Keaton Rose had 22 points for Brussels but the Raiders dropped a 57-42 decision to Gateway Science of St. Louis in a consolation semifinal game of the Valley Park (Mo.) Tournament Wednesday.

Miralem Kukic led the Gators with a 32-point effort. Darren Klass added seven points for Brussels and Mitchell Willman six.

Brussels trailed 24-20 at halftime and 40-36 at three-quarter time before the Gators ran out winners; the Raiders fell to 0-2.

Brussels was scheduled to play Crossroads of St. Louis for seventh place Thursday evening.

LEBANON 77, McGIVNEY CATHOLIC 52: Logan Shumate's 22 points and 11 rebounds wasn't enough for McGivney Catholic, who fell to 0-4 in their inaugural varsity season with a 77-52 loss to Lebanon in the Trenton Wesclin-Lebanon Tournament Wednesday.

Dan Jones added 13 points for the Griffins, who will be taking part in next week's North Greene Classic tournament in White Hall.

SIHSBC BOWLING

BOYS

ALTON 2,939, TAYLORVILLE 2,648: Alton got a 648 series from Tyler Stevenson as the Redbirds defeated Taylorville 2,939-2,468 in a non-conference bowling meet at Alton's Bowl Haven Wednesday.

The Redbirds moved to 2-2 on the season with the win.

Stevenson had a 254 opening game, with Chris Duke adding a 629 set and Derrick Hendrson a 604 (including a 225) to send the Redbirds to victory.

HIGHLAND 40, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 0: Marquette Catholic, in its first year of fielding a bowling team, fell to 0-2 on the year as the Explorers dropped a 40-0 decision to Highland at Poplar Junction Lanes Wednesday.

Luke Simmons led Marquette with a 513 series, with Cameron Rainey adding a 456 set.

Next up for the Explorers is Metro East Lutheran Monday at SIUE's Cougar Lanes.

BELLEVILLE EAST 37, GRANITE CITY 3: Ricky Hard's 621 series wasn't enough as Granite City dropped a 37-3 Southern Illinois High School Bowling Conference Southwestern division decision to Belleville East at Belleville's Bel-Air Bowl Wednesday.

The Warriors fell to 1-2 on the year.

Hard's series included a 225 and 221 in his last two games of the day. Corey Hard added a 503 for GCHS.

The Warriors will be in Saturday's Abe Lincoln Tournament at King Pin Lanes in Springfield.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 28, WATERLOO 12: Civic Memorial remained undefeated in the Southern Illinois High School Bowling Conference's Mississippi Valley division as the Eagles defeated Waterloo 28-12 at Bethalto's Airport Bowl Wednesday.

The Eagles went to 6-0 overall, 3-0 in the division.

Zach Hagen had CM's best game of the day, rolling a 245 in Game 2. Gage Jennings rolled a 182 in the opener and Gordon Madrey shot 204.

GIRLS

ALTON 2,729, TAYLORVILLE 2,457: Ashley Heistand rolled a 633 series to lead Alton to a 2,729-2.457 non-conference win over Taylorville at Alton's Bowl Haven Wednesday.

Heistand had a finale of 256 to close out her series; Claire Gorman shot a 567 set for the Redbirds, with Alex Bergin adding a 559 and Paige Snyders a 504 on the day.

HIGHLAND 39, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 1: Shelby Jones fired a 535 series, which included a 200 finale, as first-year girls team Marquette Catholic dropped a 39-1 decision to Highland at Highland's Poplar Junction Lanes Wednesday.

The Explorers got a 355 from Heidi Amberg as they fell to 0-2 in their inaugural season.

BELLEVILLE EAST 38, GRANITE CITY 2: Granite City fell to 1-1 on the season as the Warriors fell 38-2 to Belleville East at Bel-Air Bowl in Belleville Wednesday.

Ashley Heiman led GCHS with a 554 set, including a final game of 226.

The Warrior girls will join the boys at the Abe Lincoln Tournament in Springfield Saturday morning.

WATERLOO 27, CIVIC MEMORIAL 13: Ashley Westbrook led Civic Memorial with a top game of 203 as the Eagles fell to Waterloo 27-13 at Bethalto's Airport Bowl Wednesday.

Mia Daughtery had a top game of 172 for the Eagles, who fell to 0-2 on the year.

More like this: