GIRLS BASKETBALL

COLUMBIA TIPOFF CLASSIC – FIRST ROUND

COLUMBIA 61, METRO EAST LUTHERAN 32: A big third quarter from host Columbia helped the Eagles hand Metro East Lutheran a season-opening 61-32 loss in the a first-round match of the Columbia Tipoff Classic Tuesday night.

The Knights (0-1) were led by freshman Ellen Schulte with 11 points, with Audrey Paitz adding eight points and Suze Jezek five. Schulte, Paitz and Maddie Stewart each had two rebounds for MEL.

Columbia was led by an 18-point effort from Claire Foster, with Kalli Farmer and Cheyanne Newland each chipping in 15 points.

The Knights will take on Marquette Catholic in a consolation semifinal match at 6 p.m. Thursday.

LEBANON 62, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 37: A 26-point second term was more than enough for Lebanon to get past Marquette Catholic 62-37 in an opening-round match of the Columbia Tipoff Classic Tuesday night.

The loss puts the 0-1 Explorers into a consolation-bracket semifinal match against Metro East Lutheran at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Caitlyn Hanlon led Marquette with 11 points, with Andria Pace adding seven points and Brittany Pace six. The Greyhounds got 17 points each from Mallory Schmitt and Krista Bass.

The seventh- and fifth-place games in the tournament are set for 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Saturday; the final will be played at 2:30 p.m.

REGULAR SEASON

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 42, NORTH GREENE 32: Piasa Southwestern overcame a tough night on the floor with a big final-quarter run to take a 42-32 season-opening win over North Greene at home Tuesday night.

Maddy Greeling led the way for the Piasa Birds, scoring a game-high 26 points; Kelsey Rhoades added seven for Southwestern (1-0) and Erin Laubscher six.

The Spartans (1-1) were led by Destyne Powell with 10 points, with Darci Brannan adding seven points and Karlie Davis five.

The Birds will be taking part in the Pana Thanksgiving Tournament beginning Saturday.

MVCHA HOCKEY

BETHALTO 4, GRANITE CITY 0: Justin Meyer recorded the shutout as Bethalto blanked Granite City 4-0 Tuesday in a Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association game at Granite City's Wilson Park Ice Rink Tuesday.

The Eagles will take on Belleville at 7:15 p.m. Monday at East Alton Ice Arena, while the Warriors meet Freeburg/Waterloo at 6:50 p.m. Nov. 24 at Wilson Park.

NHL

BLUE JACKETS 3, BLUES 1: Brandon Saad's pair of goals helped give the surging Columbus Blue Jackets a 3-1 win over the St. Louis Blues at Columbus' Nationwide Arena Tuesday night.

Saad scored to give the Jackets the lead in the second period, then scored the clincher into an empty net late in the third period to give Columbus (7-12-0, 14 points) their fifth win in their last seven games; Cody Goloubef also scored for the Jackets.

Kevin Shattenkirk had the only goal for the Blues (12-6-1, 25 points), who dropped their third decision in their last four games. Brian Elliott had 35 saves for the Blues, while Sergei Bobrovsky had 19 saves for the Blue Jackets.

The Blues return home for a game against the Buffalo Sabres at 7 p.m Thursday.

