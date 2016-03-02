BOYS BASKETBALL

IHSA CLASS 3A BOYS BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP

TRIAD REGIONAL SEMIFINAL

BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF 73, CIVIC MEMORIAL 48: Top-seeded and state No. 1-ranked Belleville Althoff advanced to Friday night's IHSA Class 3A Triad Regional final with a 73-48 win over Civic Memorial on Tuesday night, who got to the semifinal on a siren-beating shot from Brett Lane over Mascoutah Monday night.

The Eagles stayed within striking distance of the state-ranked Crusaders for much of the first half, trailing 19-9 at quarter time and 38-26 at the long break before Althoff simply took command to run out winners. They'll play Highland at 7 p.m. on Friday in the championship. Highland defeated Jersey on Wednesday night. Friday night's winner advances into next week's Highland Sectional.

Brett Lane led the Eagles (eliminated at 18-12) with 17 points, with brother David Lane adding 13 and JaQuan Adams scoring eight. The Crusaders (26-2) were led by Jordan Goodwin's 24 points, with Brendon Gooch adding 19 and Tarkus Ferguson 13.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Highland Sectional is set for March 8, 9 and 11, with the Springfield Supersectional at Prairie Capital Convention Center pitting the Highland and Taylorville Sectional winners March 15.

IHSA CLASS 4A BOYS BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP

ALTON REGIONAL SEMIFINAL

QUINCY 64, GRANITE CITY 35: Granite City, coming off a double-overtime win over Collinsville in a first-round match of the IHSA Class 4A Alton Regional Monday night, couldn't get anything going against Quincy Tuesday night and were eliminated by the Blue Devils 64-35.

The Blue Devils advanced to Friday night's 7 p.m. final, where they'll take on Alton, the winner of Wednesday's Alton-Chatham Glenwood semifinal match; the winner of the regional meets up with the East St. Louis Regional winner in a Collinsville Sectional semifinal at 7 p.m. March 8; the sectional final is set for 7 p.m. March 11.

Kenny Berry led the Warriors (eliminated at 14-15) with nine points; Ronn Allen had seven points for Granite, with Tra' Allen adding five and Jake Roustio three. The Blue Devils (21-5) were led by Parker Bland's 15, with Garrett Gadeke adding 10 and Jake Jobe nine.

The Collinsville Sectional winner advances to the March 15 Normal Supersectional against the Chicago Heights Bloom Sectional winner at Illinois State's Redbird Arena.

More like this: