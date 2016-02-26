GIRLS BASKETBALL

IHSA CLASS 3A GIRLS BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP

BENTON SECTIONAL FINAL

HIGHLAND 49, CIVIC MEMORIAL 42: Mississippi Valley Conference rivals Highland and Civic Memorial squared off in Thursday's IHSA Class 3A Benton Sectional final – the fourth time the two teams have clashed this season – and the Bulldogs eliminated the Eagles in the Round of 16; it was the second year running CM lost in the Sectional final, having been eliminated by Metropolis Massac County in 2015.

Highland got 21 points from Amanda Ponce to send CM out of the tournament, the Bulldogs taking a 49-42 win over the Eagles at Rich Herrin Gym in Benton to advance to Monday night's Springfield Supersectional at the University of Illinois-Springfield against Lincoln; CM was eliminated at 21-11, the Bulldogs moved into the quarterfinals at 29-4.

The Eagles battled back to forge a 39-39 tie early in the final quarter after trailing by eight in the third term, but the Bulldogs went on an 8-1 run that decided the game.

Allie Troeckler led CM with 21 points, with Katelyn Turbyfill adding eight; Caitlin Lammers had 12 points for the Bulldogs, who reached the supersectional round for the first time in eight years with the win.

BOYS BASKETBALL

IHSA CLASS 2A BOYS BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP

TRENTON WESCLIN REGIONAL SEMIFINAL

BREESE CENTRAL 59, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 46: Breese Central opened up a lead at three-quarter time and went on to eliminate Piasa Southwestern 59-46 in Thursday's IHSA Class 2A Trenton Wesclin Regional semifinals to advance to Friday night's title tilt against Carlyle, 46-37 winners over the host Warriors in Thursday's other semifinal contest.

The Cougars and Indians clash at 7 p.m. Friday for a trip to next week's Pickneyville Sectional.

Collin Baumgartner led the Piasa Birds with 14 points, with Ben Lowis adding 13 and Cayden Heyen eight. Logan Kohrmann led the Cougars with a game-high 26 points. Southwestern was eliminated at 14-15 while Breese went to 25-5 on the year with the win.

