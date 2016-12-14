BOYS BASKETBALL

CIVIC MEMORIAL 58, MASCOUTAH 40: Jaquan Adams' 19 points helped Civic Memorial get past Mascoutah 58-40 in a Tuesday night Mississippi Valley Conference game in Bethalto.

The Eagles improved 5-3 overall, 2-2 in the MVC; the Indians fell to 6-3 overall, 1-1 in the league.

A 16-7 second quarter gave the Eagles a 30-22 halftime lead and CM maintained the advantage throughout the second half.

Caden Clark added nine points for the Eagles and Geoff Withers seven; CM hosts backyard rival Roxana Friday night.

WEST CENTRAL 63, HARDIN-CALHOUN 60: Gunner Armbruster's 20 points weren't enough as West Central defeated Hardin-Calhoun 63-60 on the road Tuesday.

The Warriors fell to 1-4 overall and stand at 0-1 in the Western Illinois Valley Conference.

Jared Bracket added 17 points for the Warriors, with Easton Clark scoring nine points. Cox had 16 points for West Central, with Hart picking up 13 and Drake 12.

The Warriors host Brussels at 6:15 p.m. Friday.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 59, STAUNTON 29: Collin Baumgartner scored 16 points and Justin Bailey 14 as Piasa Southwestern scored a 59-29 South Central Conference win over Staunton on the road Tuesday.

Baumgartner and Cayden Hayes had six rebounds each for the Piasa Birds.

A 16-2 second term broke the game open for the Birds as they ran out winners on the night.

JERSEY 58, CARLINVILLE 33: Blake Wittman's 17-point night helped Jersey to a 58-33 non-league win over Carlinville on the road Tuesday.

The win put the Panthers at 2-6 for the year; the Cavaliers fell to 0-6.

Kurt Hall added 14 points for Jersey as the Panthers got out to a 20-6 quarter-time lead on the Cavs; Cody Gibson had eight points for the Panthers. Adam Walton led Carlinville with 12 points, with Joe Fraser adding nine.

ROXANA 68, LITCHFIELD 45: Zach Golonor's 23 points helped Roxana to a 68-45 South Central Conference win over Litchfield on the road Tuesday.

The Shells went to 5-4 overall, 1-1 in the SCC.

Zack Haas scored 13 and Cody McMillian 10 to help the Shells to the win, which saw Roxana jump out to a 19-4 quarter-time lead on the Purple Panthers.

Roxana travels to backyard rival Civic Memorial for a 7:30 p.m. Friday clash.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

WATERLOO GIBAULT 36, ROXANA 32: Catherine Deterding's nine points paced Waterloo Gibault to a 36-32 win over Roxana in an opening-round contest in the Gibault Candy Cane Classic tournament Tuesday night.

The Hawks improved to 5-6; the Shells fell to 4-7.

Roxana meets backyard rival East Alton-Wood River in a consolation semifinal game at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

COLUMBIA 45, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 13: Columbia got to a 17-0 quarter-time lead and a 33-4 halftime lead as the Eagles defeated East Alton-Wood River in an opening-round Waterloo Gibault Candy Cane Classic game Tuesday night.

The Oilers fell to 2-7 on the year and will take on their traditional rival, Roxana, in a consolation semifinal contest at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Columbia will meet the host Hawks in a semifinal contest.

WRESTLING

CM SPLITS DUAL MEETS: Civic Memorial's wrestling team defeated Highland 45-34 in a Mississippi Valley Conference wrestling meet Tuesday, but dropped a 63-15 decision to Southwestern Conference school O'Fallon.

The meet against the Bulldogs was the Eagles' MVC opener as CM went to 4-3 in duals this season.

CM will be at the Mascoutah Tournament this weekend.

SIHSBC BOWLING

BOYS

ROXANA 37, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 3: Christian Bertoletti had the day's high series of 671 (213, 225, 223) as Roxana scored a 37-3 Southern Illinois High School Bowling Conference win over Marquette Catholic at Alton's Bowl Haven Lanes Tuesday.

The Shells went to 6-4 for the season, while the Explorers, in their first year of bowling, fell to 2-3.

Dalton Baggett fired a 236 for the day's top game for RHS as part of a 653 set. The Explorers' top game of the day came from Luke Simmons, who rolled a 196; the day's best series came from Cameron Rainey, who had a 402 with a high game of 166.

The Explorers will be in the Alton Invitational tournament Dec. 22 at Bethalto's Airport Bowl.

ALTON 29, GRANITE CITY 11: Derrick Henderson's 655 series helped Alton to a 29-11 SIHSBC Southwestern division win over Granite City at Bethalto's Airport Bowl, the Warriors' home lanes, Tuesday.

Henderson had games of 256 and 217 as part of his series to help the Redbirds to 6-3 overall and 4-3 in the division; the Warriors fell to 1-6 in the division.

Trevor Vallow added a 597 series for the Redbirds, while Dylan Adams led Granite with a 538 series.

Alton takes on Belleville East Thursday afternoon at Bel-Air Bowl in Belleville; the Warriors were scheduled to meet Belleville West today at Bel-Air Bowl.

MASCOUTAH 2,845, CIVIC MEMORIAL 2,731: Gordon Madrey's 619 series, which included games of 225 and 213, wasn't enough as Civic Memorial fell to 7-3 overall, 3-3 in the Southern Illinois High School Bowling Conference's Mississippi Valley division, in a 2,845-2,731 loss at Mascoutah Community Lanes Tuesday.

The Eagles were slated to meet Waterloo at Columbia's West Park Bowl Wednesday.

GIRLS

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 35, ROXANA 5: Shelby Jones had the day's high game of 202 and high series of 456 (including a 120 and 134) as Marquette Catholic took a 35-5 Southern Illinois High School Bowling Conference win over Roxana at Alton's Bowl Haven Tuesday.

The Explorers went to 3-2 in this inaugural year for bowling at MCHS, while the Shells fell to 1-6 on the season.

Heidi Amburg added a 397 series (145, 118, 134) for Marquette; Brianna Tarpley had the Shells' high game of 167 and high series of 403 for the day.

ALTON 40, GRANITE CITY 0: Ashley Heistand's 236 game and 608 series helped Alton throw a 40-0 SIHSBC Southwestern division shutout on Granite City at Bethalto's Airport Bowl Tuesday.

The Redbirds went to 5-2 on the year while GCHS fell to 2-4.

Paige Snyders rolled a 490 set for AHS; Courtney Awalt led the Warriors with a 388 series, with Morgan Fazio shooting 350 and Ashley Heinman 342.

Alton takes on Belleville East on the road Thursday, while Granite was scheduled to meet Belleville West on the road Wednesday.

MASCOUTAH 38, CIVIC MEMORIAL 2: Ashley Westbrook had a high game of 191 as Civic Memorial dropped a 38-2 SIHSBC Mississippi Valley division to Mascoutah on the road Tuesday.

The Eagles fell to 2-4 and were scheduled to meet Waterloo on the road Tuesday.

Area coaches and athletic directors are invited to submit their scores and result to Riverbender.com for inclusion in the daily sport roundup. Send your scores and results to Dan Brannan at danbrannan@riverbender.com or to Brent Feeney at BrentFeen16@yahoo.com. Results may also be Tweeted on @RiverBenderNews or to @RiverBrenter.

