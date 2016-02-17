TUESDAY

GIRLS BASKETBALL

IHSA CLASS 3A GIRLS BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP

SALEM REGIONAL SEMIFINAL

CIVIC MEMORIAL 58, EFFINGHAM 45: An 11-point second-term run for Civic Memorial was enough to put the Eagles past Effingham 58-45 in a semifinal match of the IHSA Class 3A Salem Regional Tuesday night.

The win put CM at 20-10 for the year and send them into Thursday night's regional final against Salem, who eliminated Mount Vernon 50-32 in Tuesday's other game; the final is set for 7 p.m. Thursday, with the winner advancing to the Benton Sectional against the Columbia Regional champion at 7:30 p.m. Monday. The Flaming Hearts were eliminated at 20-11.

Allie Troeckler led the Eagles with 27 points, with Katelyn Turbyfill adding nine points and Journey Coffman eight.

Effingham was led by Carsyn Fearday's 17 points, with Marranda Steffen adding 11 and Shelby Myers eight.

IHSA CLASS 1A GIRLS BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP

NORTH GREENE SECTIONAL SEMIFINAL

HARDIN-CALHOUN 66, LEBANON 31: Emma Baalman turned in a dominating performance as Hardin-Calhoun defeated Lebanon 66-31 in a North Greene Sectional semifinal match in White Hall Tuesday night.

Emma Baalman turned in a 25-point, 14-rebound performance as the Warriors moved to 28-2 on the year in advancing into Thursday's sectional final against West Central, who defeated Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran in a semifinal Monday; that match is set for 7 p.m. Thursday, with the winner taking on the Goreville Sectional champion at 7 p.m. Monday in the Salem Supersectional with a berth in next weekend's state tournament on the line.

Madison Lehr's 10 points, which included consecutive three-balls in the second term, helped deliver a knockout blow to the Greyhounds, who were eliminated at 25-4. Grace Baalman and Kassidy Klocke each had eight points for the Warriors while Courtney Holland had seven, with a big three-pointer that helped trigger a big second-term run for Calhoun.

Kendra Bass led the Greyhounds with 16 points.

BOYS BASKETBALL

GRANITE CITY 65, O'FALLON 44: Thanks to Tra Allen and Kenny Berry, Granite City achieved something a boys basketball team hadn't done since the 1999-2000 season in the Warriors' 65-44 Southwestern Conference win over O'Fallon at Granite City's Memorial Gym Tuesday night.

The win was the 13th this season for the Warriors, matching the number of wins GCHS had 16 years ago; the Warriors reached 13-11 overall, 6-5 in the SWC; the Panthers fell to 7-16 overall, 2-9 in the league.

Allen had 22 points for the Warriors in the win, Berry 21 as Granite had to hold off a Panther run that cut a Warrior lead to five down the stretch before Granite pulled away. Jake Roustio added 10 points for the Warriors.

The Panthers were led by 11 points from Ronald Anthony and nine each from Ryan Fulton and Lucas Hackmann.

WATERLOO GIBAULT 64, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 38: Waterloo Gibault got out ot a 21-12 quarter-time lead and a 33-15 halftime lead as the Hawks upended Marquette Catholic in a non-conference clash in Waterloo Tuesday night.

Shandon Boone led the Explorers (18-8) with 10 points; Brian Deterding had 21 to lead the Hawks (19-9)

Marquette hosts Freeburg Wednesday night and Breese Central Friday night to close out the regular season.

ROXANA 77, VANDALIA 58: Zach Golenor's 28-point night helped Roxana clinch second in the South Central Conference with a 77-58 win at Milazzo Gym over Vandalia Tuesday night.

Chance Foss added 18 points for the Shells (19-9 overall, 6-2 SCC), with Trace Gentry picking up 17 and Blake Vandiver 12.

Gentry set a school three-point shot mark for a career, reaching 249 in the win; he topped the mark of 248 by Jarrod White.

PITTSFIELD 42, HARDIN-CALHOUN 41: Blake Booth had 14 points as Hardin-Calhoun dropped a 42-41 decision to Pittsfield on the road Tuesday night.

Pittsfield held a 22-11 lead on the Warriors at the half and had to hold on for the win.

Mitch Bick had 13 points for the Warriors (16-7 overall, 7-2 Western Illinois Valley Conference) with Sam Baalman addding six points. Ashburn led Pittsfield with eight points.

The Warriors host Griggsville-Perry Friday night in their regular-season finale.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 75, HILLSBORO 50: Justin Bailey's 17 points helped Piasa Southwestern take a 75-50 win over Hillsboro on the road Tuesday night.

The Piasa Birds led 32-23 at the half, then ran out winners with a 43-27 second half surge.

Collin Baumgartner had 16 points for the Birds, with Cayden Hayden, Ben Lowis and Zack Seymour each having 10 for Southwestern.

MVCHA CLASS 1A PLAYOFFS – SEMIFINALS, GAME 2

COLLINSVILLE 5, ALTON 1: A three-goal outburst in nearly three minutes of the second period helped send Collinsville to the MVCHA Class 1A Final as the Kahoks swept the best-of-three series against Alton 2-0, the Kahoks ousting the Redbirds with a 5-1 Game 2 win at East Alton Ice Arena Tuesday.

Zach Hunter gave the Redbirds an early lead nearly five minutes into the first period, but the Kahoks' Noah Scrum scored in the final seconds of the period to tie things up, then Cole Metzger and Scrum scored twice (to complete a hat trick) in the Kahoks' second-period outburst to put Collinsville up 4-1 through two.

Scrum scored his fourth goal of the game a bit past midway through the third to end the scoring.

The Kahoks will take on Bethalto in the best-of-three Class 1A championship series, which begins at 7:15 p.m. Monday at East Alton Ice Arena; Game 2 is set for 8:45 p.m. Feb. 23 and Game 3, if necessary, will be at 7:15 p.m. Feb. 25; all games will be at East Alton.

BETHALTO 6, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 1: Two goals from Joe Watson helped send Bethalto to the Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association's Class 1A Final with a 6-1 win over East Alton-Wood River in Game 2 of the best-of-three semifinal series at Granite City's Wilson Park Ice Rink Tuesday night.

The Eagles swept the series from the Oilers to move into the championship series against Collinsville, who eliminated Alton Tuesday night; the final begins at East Alton Ice Arena Monday night.

Konnor Loewen, Justin Wendel, Anthony Russo and Alex Winter also had goals for the Eagles; Kaleb Harrop had the only Oiler goal of the evening.

Games in the best-of-three final will be played Monday, Tuesday and Thursday (if necessary).

MONDAY

QUINCY 45, GRANITE CITY 27: Addaya Moore had a team-high seven points as Granite City fell to Quincy 45-27 in a first-round match of the IHSA Class 4A Granite City Regional Monday night.

The win put the Blue Devils into a Wednesday night semifinal game against crosstown rival Quincy Notre Dame, the winner facing the Chatham Glenwood-Belleville East winner for the regional final Thursday night, the winner advancing into next week's Alton Sectional.

Donyai Garrett had four points for the Warriors, who were eliminated at 7-20.

