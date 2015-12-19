BETHALTO - Civic Memorial and Roxana battled neck-to-neck in the first half, knotted at 27-all at halftime, but in the second half the Eagles pulled away to top the Shells 67-55 at Milazzo Gymnasium.

The Eagles improved their record to 7-2. David Lane nailed five three-pointers to lead Civic Memorial. Lane topped the Eagles in scoring with 21 points, followed by JaQuan Adams with 20 points. Lane and Adams ignited Civic Memorial’s offense in the second half to break the deadlock at halftime.

Zack Golenor had 18 points to lead Roxana scorers, followed by Cody McMillen with 16 points.

Civic Memorial Coach Doug Carey said his team shot the ball well in the third quarter.

"David Lane had three, three-pointers in the third quarter and JaQuan Adams scored 11 points in the third quarter," he said. "We came out and shot the ball really well in the third quarter. We calmed ourselves down a little bit and started taking better shots in the third quarter."

Carey said a key in the third and fourth quarters for CM was hitting the offensive boards in stronger fashion.

"We are doing a much better job on the offensive glass," Carey added. "We are not a very big team but we still have to get on the boards to compete. Roxana isn't that big size-wise either."

Article continues after sponsor message

The CM coach likes the progress of his team, but said there is still a lot of work to do offensively.

"Our offense is finally starting to click a little bit the last three games," he said. "Hopefully we will get there in a more consistent basis."

METRO EAST LUTHERAN 74, BUNKER HILL 48: Metro East Lutheran held Bunker Hill to six points in the opening term and went on to hand the Minutemen a 74-48 Prairie State Conference loss at MEL's Hooks Gym Friday night.

The win was the Knights' third in a row and took their record to 9-1 overall, 2-1 in the PSC.

MEL hosts Greenville at Hooks Gym Saturday night in their final pre-holiday game; they will meet Okawville in the opening round of the Breese Mater Dei Holiday Tournament.

JERSEY 52, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 45: Zac Ridenhour had 26 points - including 15 from the free-throw line – as Jersey got past Piasa Southwestern 52-45 in Piasa Friday night.

Collin Baumgartner led the Piasa Birds with 20 points.

OTHER AREA SCORES

Carrollton 67, Concord-Triopia 48Brent Feeney also contributed to this story.

More like this: