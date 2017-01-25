GIRLS BASKETBALL

CARROLLTON LADY HAWK INVITATIONAL

CIVIC MEMORIAL 58, GRANITE CITY 24: Civic Memorial only allowed two Granite City players to score as the Eagles moved into a Thursday semifinal game of the Carrollton Lady Hawk Invitational Tuesday night with a 58-24 win over the Warriors.

The Eagles, ranked fifth in this week's Associated Press Class 3A girls poll, improved to 20-2 on the year; the Warriors fell to 6-10.

Allie Troeckler led CM with 21 points, with Kaylee Eaton scoring 18 and Anna Hall adding seven; Addaya Moore, with 21 points, and Akila Fultz, with three points, were the only GCHS players on the scoresheet.

CM will take on Hardin-Calhoun in a 6:30 p.m. Thursday semifinal contest, while the Warriors will meet Jersey at 6:30 p.m. Friday in a fifth-place semifinal match.

HARDIN-CALHOUN 58, JERSEY 42: Hardin-Calhoun, the seventh-ranked Class 1A team in this week's Associated Press Class 1A poll, was led by 20 points from Grace Baalman as the Warriors defeated Jersey 58-42 in a Lady Hawk Invitational quarterfinal contest in Carrollton Tuesday night.

Calhoun improved to 16-4 on the year; the Panthers fell to 13-8.

Grace Baalman was one of four Warriors in double figures; Junie Zirkelbach (13), Sophie Lorton (12) and Jordan Holland (11) also led on the scoresheet. Mackenzie Thurston led JCHS with 16 points, with Bethany Muenstermann adding 12 and Brianna Schroeder seven.

The Warriors will take on Civic Memorial in a 6:30 p.m. Thursday semifinal, while the Panthers meet Granite City at 6:30 p.m. Friday in a fifth-place semifinal.

REGULAR SEASON

HILLSBORO 75, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 35: East Alton-Wood River dropped to 2-21 on the year as the Oilers fell to Hillsboro 75-35 on the road Tuesday night.

Next up for EAWR is a Saturday afternoon Prairie State Conference clash at Nokomis; the game begins at 4 p.m.

BOYS BASKETBALL

BEARDSTOWN TOURNAMENT

CARROLLTON 66, SOUTH FULTON 60: Jeremy Watson led Carrollton with 15 points as the Hawks defeated South Fulton 66-60 in Beardstown tournament group play Tuesday night.

The Hawks improved to 11-7 on the year with the win.

Jayce Arnett and Jerrett Smith had 11 points each for the Hawks, with Matthew Campbell scoring 10.

Carrollton improved to 2-0 in the Orange Division of the tournament, tied with North Greene, who defeated Rushville-Industry Tuesday night. South Fulton and Rushville stand at 0-2 in the division; in the Black Division, Hardin-Calhoun and host Beardstown at 1-0, while Concord Triopia and Midwest Central are at 0-1.

REGULAR SEASON

EAST ST. LOUIS 77, GRANITE CITY 43: Terrence Hargrove led East St. Louis with 16 points as the Flyers defeated Granite City 77-43 in a Southwestern Conference game at Granite City's Memorial Gym Tuesday night.

The Flyers went to 13-6 overall, 7-1 in the league; the Warriors fell to 0-14 overall, 0-6 in the SWC.

Jeremiah Tilmon had 12 points for the Flyers, with Arthur Carter and Kerion Chairs each scoring nine; Freddy Edwards led GCHS with 11 points, with Richard Graham and Davonte Mason each scoring six.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Warriors host Alton Friday night; it was announced Tuesday that their Jan. 12 home game against Belleville East, which was stopped at quarter time because of unsafe floor conditions, will be resumed at the start of the second quarter Feb. 8 with the Lancers ahead.

JERSEY 45, MASCOUTAH 38: Jake Ridenhour had 14 points and Kurt Hall 12 as Jersey defeated Mascoutah 45-38 in a Mississippi Valley Conference road game Tuesday night.

The Panthers improved to 7-14 on the year, 2-3 in the MVC; the Indians fell to 9-13 overall, 1-3 in the league.

Lucas Ross added nine points for JCHS, with Blake Wittman scoring eight; Mascoutah was led by Malik Green's 14 points.

The Panthers are off until Feb. 3, when they visit Civic Memorial.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 78, GILLESPIE 75 (OT): Justin Bailey and Ben Lowis each had 22 points, with Lowis getting 19 rebounds, as Piasa Southwestern had to go to overtime to get past Gillespie 78-75 in a South Central Conference game at home Tuesday night.

The Birds went to 13-8 on the year, 5-0 in the SCC; the Miners fell to 10-10 overall, 3-2 in the league.

Collin Baumgartner contributed 14 points and 12 rebounds, with Caleb Robinson adding nine to offset 36 points from the Miners' Nick Price.

Southwestern comes calling to East Alton-Wood River Jan. 31.

BUNKER HILL 55, LITCHFIELD 49: Michael Castleberry had 12 points and 13 rebounds as Bunker Hill upended Litchfield 55-45 on the road Tuesday night.

The Minutemen went to 12-9 on the year.

“Litchfield played hard tonight,” said B-Hill coach Jay Goltz. “They got the best of our defense in the second quarter, so we had to make some adjustments. We decided to turn up the pressure and were able to cause some turnovers, which led to some baskets for us on the other end.

“Michael Castleberry, our 6-5 sophomore, came out big for us tonight with his double-double. It's nice having a big man down low cleaning up the glass and getting some easy baskets. We were happy to get the win tonight.”

Dane Sellars led the Minutemen with 18 points, with Chase Williams adding 12 points.

McGivney Catholic pays a visit to Hlafka Hall for a 7:30 p.m. Friday game.

MVCHA HOCKEY

EDWARDSVILLE 7, BETHALTO 6: Edwardsville stormed out to a 7-0 lead on Bethalto, but the Eagles made a game of it before falling just short of the Tigers in a 7-6 Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association Class 2A game at East Alton Ice Arena Tuesday night.

The Eagles finished the regular season at 10-9-2 (22 points); the Tigers improved to 15-4-2 (32 points) on the year; both teams' regular-season schedules are complete. Edwardsville clinched the top seed in Class 2A with the win, while Bethalto will have the No. 6 seed in Class 2A when the playoffs begin next week.

Collin Salter scored twice for the Tigers, with Kyle Meehan, Matthew Clark, Jordan Crow, Trevor Laub and Sam Gibbons also finding the net; Joe Watson had a hat trick for the Eagles, with Nolan Kahl, Konnar Loewen and Anthony Russo also goaling.

The MVCHA regular season comes to an end with three games Thursday night with Granite City meeting Triad and Alton taking on Belleville at East Alton Ice Arena and O'Fallon playing Freeburg/Waterloo at Wilson Park Ice Rink in Granite City.

WRESTLING

GRANITE CITY 49, BELLEVILLE WEST 21: Granite City finished its Southwestern Conference schedule on a high note with a 49-21 win over Belleville West on the road Tuesday.

The Warriors went to 13-7 overall, 5-2 in the SWC, with the win. GCHS will host an IHSA Class 3A Regional tournament at Memorial Gym Feb. 4.

More like this: