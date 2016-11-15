GIRLS BASKETBALL

CARROLLTON 45, GILLESPIE 41: Emily Struble had 17 points to lead Carrollton to a 45-41 season-opening win over Gillespie at home Monday night.

Carley Pyatt had 10 points for the Hawks and Hannah Krumwiede added nine.

The Miners' Amanda Schmidt led all scorers with 26 points; no other Miner had double figures.

COLUMBIA 57, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 40: Lauren Fischer led Marquette Catholic with 14 points as the Explorers dropped a 57-40 decision to Columbia Monday night as the Columbia Tournament got under way.

The game marked the debut of Lee Green as the Explorers' new coach.

Marquette will meet New Athens in a consolation-bracket game Wednesday.

ROXANA 44, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 21: Backyard rivals Roxana and East Alton-Wood River clashed as the Dupo Tournament began Monday, the Shells defeating the Oilers 44-21.

The Shells will meet Madison, who defeated the host Tigers Monday, in a semifinal contest Wednesday; the Oilers will meet Dupo Wednesday evening.

MVCHA HOCKEY

BETHALTO 3, ALTON 3 (TIE): Alton got goals from Zach Carter, Bryce Simon and Connor Neely as the Redbirds skated to a 3-3 draw with Bethalto in a Mississippi Valley Conference game at East Alton Ice Arena Monday night.

The draw put the Redbirds at 0-3-1 (one point) for the season, while the Eagles went to 2-0-2 (six points).

Nolan Kahl, Jacoby Robinson and Joe Watson (who also had two assists) goaled for the Eagles.

Caleb Currie had 30 saves for Alton; Kyle Weslowski was between the pipes for Bethalto.

The Redbirds clash with East Alton-Wood River at 8:45 p.m. today at East Alton, while the Eagles meet up with Granite City at 8 p.m. Thursday at Wilson Park Ice Rink in Granite City.

EDWARDSVILLE 9, GRANITE CITY 2: A six-goal third period broke open a tight game and sent Edwardsville to a 9-2 Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association win over Granite City at East Alton Ice Arena Monday night.

The win kept the Tigers undefeated on the year, EHS going to 3-0-1 (seven points); the Warriors fell to 3-1-0 (six points).

Brenden Colvin had both Warrior goals; GCHS hosts Bethalto at 8 p.m. Thursday at Wilson Park Ice Rink in Granite City, while the Tigers meet Highland at 7:15 p.m. tonight at East Alton.

MSCHA HOCKEY

CBC 5, EDWARDSVILLE 1: Two of the most dominate teams in area high school hockey met for the first time in Mid-States Club Hockey Association play at Kennedy Ice Rink at South County Recreation Center in Mehlville, Mo., Monday night.

A three-goal run In the opening 10 minutes proved to be EHS' undoing as the Cadets, who are the current St. Louis Blues Challenge Cup holders, handed the Tigers their second straight MSCHA loss as CBC took a 5-1 win.

The Tigers fell to 2-2-0 (four points) on the year, while the Cadets went to 3-0-0 (six points).

Clayton Dawe had two goals for CBC to go with an assist, with Bud Winter also scoring twice and Clayton Kleinschmidt also goaling for the Cadets; Lucas Tucker had the lone Edwardsville goal.

Matthew Griffin had 27 saves for the Tigers, while Jack Caruso had 22 saves. The Tigers are at Queeny Park for their next two games, at 9:30 p.m. Friday against DeSmet and 9:30 p.m. Saturday against Chaminade.

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

MINERAL AREA 84, LEWIS AND CLARK 64: Will Sides led Lewis and Clark with 16 points, but it wasn't enough as the Trailblazers fell to Mineral Area College of Park Hills, Mo., 84-64 on the road Saturday afternoon.

Tobi Ewuosho had 15 points for the Blazers (0-1), with Keontae Bridges scoring 14. Mineral Area was led by Zac Cuthbertson's 18 points, with Lamar Morgan adding 15 and Darius Thompson 13.

Next up for the Blazers is a trip to Kaskaskia College in Centralia for a Wednesday nigh encounter; LCCC's home opener is at 3 p.m. Saturday clash against Gateway Prep Academy.

SATURDAY

MSCHA HOCKEY ST. LOUIS UNIVERSITY HIGH 2, EDWARDSVILLE 1: A Liam Knobbe goal with 35 seconds left gave St. Louis University High a 2-1 win over Edwardsville in an early-season Mid States Club Hockey Association showdown at the Affton Athletic Association Ice Rink in south St. Louis County Saturday night.

The loss put the Tigers at 2-1-0 (1-1-0 in the Municipal Conference) for the season; the Junior Billikens went to 4-0-0 overall, 3-0-0 in the conference.

Logan Bielicke had the only Tiger goal on the night, scoring from a John Paul Krekovich assist midway through the second period. Chaz Palumbo tied the game early in the third period from a Kevin Einig assist before Knobbe's game-winner off an assist from Louis Garavagalia.

Matthew Griffin had 30 saves for the Tigers; Brendan Rasch turned back 17 shots for SLUH.

Edwardsville takes on defending St. Louis Blues Challenge Cup holder CBC at 8:45 p.m. Monday at South County, then meet DeSmet at 9:30 p.m. Friday and Chaminade at 9:30 p.m. Saturday; both games are at Queeny Park in Manchester, Mo.

FRIDAY

MSCHA HOCKEY

EDWARDSVILLE 4, LINDBERGH 1: Edwardsville got goals from four different players as the Tigers defeated Lindbergh 4-1 in a Mid States Club Hockey Association game at Kennedy Ice Rink at South County Recreation Complex in Mehlville, Mo., Friday night.

The win put the Tigers at 2-0 (four points) on the season in the Municipal Conference; the Flyers fell to 0-2 (no points).

Lucas Tucker and John Paul Krekovich had two quick goals towards the end of the first period to put the Tigers to a 2-0 lead. Logan Bielicke scored in the second period and Carson Lewis in the third to give the Tigers the two points. A second-period goal from Jacob Blessing was the Flyers' only goal of the game.

Matthew Griffin had 28 saves for the Tigers, while Naomi Leasck turned back 44 EHS shots.

THURSDAY

MVCHA HOCKEY

EDWARDSVILLE 13, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 1 (TWO PERIODS): Edwardsville got off to a quick start and defeated East Alton-Wood River 13-1 in a Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association contest at East Alton Ice Arena Thursday night.

The win put the Tigers at 2-0-1 (five points) on the year; the Oilers fell to 1-3 (two points).

Collin Salter, William Schuster (who had two goals) and Jacob Foley scored for the Tigers in the opening moments of the game to get EHS to a quick 3-1 lead; Jordan Crow and Matt Kocarnick each had two goals for the Tigers, as did Tyler Berry, Connor Hinterser, Joshua LaVick, Chase Lawrence and Kyle Meehan. Jacob Disher had the only goal of the game for the Oilers.

John Paul Twombly had seven saves for the Tigers, while Tyler Hamby had 47 saves for EAWR.

Edwardsville plays Granite City at East Alton at 7:15 p.m. Monday and Highland at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, also at East Alton; the Oilers next meet Alton at 8:45 p.m. Tuesday at East Alton.

