CARROLLTON 55, CONCORD-TRIOPIA 33: Emily Strubel's 21 points helped Carrollton to a 55-33 win over Concord-Triopia in a Western Illinois Valley Conference game Monday night.

The Hawks led 23-14 at halftime and went on to take the win at home.

Claire Williams added 18 points for the Hawks (6-2) on 6-of-7 free-throw shooting. Brooke Walker had 11 points to lead the Trojans.

Carrollton hosts Griggsville-Perry Thursday night and Jersey Saturday.

O'FALLON 40, GRANITE CITY 26: Granite City took on O'Fallon in a Southwestern Conference game Monday night at Granite City's Memorial Gym, with the Warriors falling to the Panthers 40-26.

Granite fell to 2-4 overall, 1-2 in the SWC; the Panthers went to 5-3 overall, 3-1 in the league.

The Warriors host Edwardsville Thursday night.

HARDIN-CALHOUN 64, NORTH GREENE 34: Hardin-Calhoun scored the first 15 points of the game and went on to take a 64-34 Western Illinois Valley Conference win over North Greene in White Hall Monday night.

The Warriors got out to a 27-6 quarter-time lead and were never threatened as they ran out winners

Kassidy Klocke had 22 points to lead Calhoun (8-1) while adding nine rebounds; Emma Baalman had 17 points and 10 rebounds and Grace Baalman 10 points and seven rebounds. Darci Brannan led the Spartans (9-2, the loss snapping an eight-game winning streak).

The Warriors host Jacksonville ISD Wednesday and travel to Concord-Triopia Thursday in their final pre-holiday games.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 46, PANA 34: Maddy Greeling had 13 points as Piasa Southwestern downed Pana 46-34 in a South Central Conference game at Piasa Monday night.

The Piasa Birds extended their current winning streak to five in a row and their home-court winning streak to 37 on the trot.

Kelsey Rhoades had nine points for the Birds (9-3), with Erin Laubscher adding eight.

Southwestern travels to Litchfield Thursday night.

COLUMBIA 74, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 22: Columbia held a 27-3 lead at quarter time and went on to take a 74-22 win over East Alton-Wood River in an opening-round game of the Waterloo Gibault Candy Cane Classic tournament Monday night.

The loss put the Oilers (1-10) into a consolation-bracket match against the host Hawks, who fell to crosstown rival Waterloo 51-29, Wednesday night.

Carly Campbell led the Oilers with 10 points, with Courtney Beneke adding six.

GILLESPIE 45, JERSEY 39: Mackenzie Thurston had a game-high 22 points for Jersey, but the Panthers dropped a 45-39 decision to Gillespie in a non-conference road game Monday.

The Panthers fell to 5-4 on the season with the loss.

Bailey Jarman and Paige Niemeyer led the Miners (6-3) with 10 points each.

The Panthers host Triad in a Mississippi Valley Conference game Thursday night.

ROXANA 45, CARLINVILLE 42: Hannah Rexford's 19 points helped Roxana to a 45-42 South Central Conference win over Carlinville on the road Monday night.

It was the Shells' third straight win and took their record to 5-4 overall. The Cavaliers fell to 2-9.

Abby Palen had 11 points for Roxana and Sarah Kruetztrager had 10 points; Marley Schmidt led Carlinville with 14 points.

The Shells take on Windsor in an opening-round game of the Waterloo Gibault Candy Cane Classic Tuesday night.

BOYS BASKETBALL

MADISON-MARQUETTE GAME POSTPONED: A scheduled non-conference boys basketball game between Madison and Marquette Catholic was postponed Monday evening.

The Madison coaching staff took ill, causing the postponement. A makeup date has not been set.

The Explorers will take on Triad at 7 p.m. Dec. 26 in an opening-round game of the Columbia-Freeburg Holiday Tournament.

