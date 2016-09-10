HARDIN-CALHOUN 46, PLEASANT HILL 12: Easton Clark had two touchdowns and threw for another while Wes Klocke had two major scores as Hardin-Calhoun defeated Pleasant Hill 46-12 Friday night in a Western Illinois Valley Conference game.

The Warriors went to 2-1 on the year and won the Old Oaken Bucket from Pleasant Hill, a trophy similar to the one played for each year by Indiana and Purdue in Big Ten football.

“We executed well on offense in the first half,” said Warrior coach Aaron Elmore. “The defense played well most of the game. Overall, we improved from last week.”

Clark ran the opening kickoff back 86 yards for a touchdown to open the scoring; he also ran 4 yards for a score and hit Gunner Armbruster with a 35-yard touchdown pass. Klocke scored on runs of 28 and 22 yards.

Klocke had 11 carries for 141 yards on the night while Armbruster had two catches for 34 yards and the TD. Clark was 1-for-1 passing for 35 yards and the touchdown.

The Warriors travel to North Greene next week.

PANTHERS LOSE TWICE AT ALTON TOURNEY: Jersey's girls volleyball team dropped a pair of matches at the Alton Invitational tournament Friday night.

Jersey fell to Civic Memorial 25-10, 25-7 and to Roxana 25-20, 25-23.

Mackenzie Thurston had 10 kills for the Panthers against the Shells while Kate Walsh had 12 assists and Faith Franke seven blocks.

The tournament continues Saturday.

JERSEY OUTGAINS MATTOON, BUT FALLS 50-33 IN SHOOTOUT:

MATTOON —The Jersey Panthers, despite outgaining their opponents 533-519, lost to the Mattoon Green Wave in a shootout 50-33 at Gaines Field in Mattoon on Friday night

Brandon Baalman ran for 136 yards in 17 carries while quarterback Drew Sauerwein ran 19 times for 131 yards and three touchdowns in the game. Sauerwein was also 22 for 28 passing for 176 yards and one touchdown. Kurt Hall added seven carries for 56 yards and a touchdown.

Baalman also caught four passes for 33 yards while Nate Rohmann grabbed two balls for 41 yards and a touchdown .

