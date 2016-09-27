GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

HARDIN-CALHOUN 25-25, PLEASANT HILL 7-17: Hardin-Calhoun ran its record to 17-3 overall, 7-0 in the Western Illinois Valley Conference, with a 25-7, 25-17 win over Pleasant Hill Monday.

Grace Baalman had 18 kills for the Warriors in the win, with Kayla Lammy adding three kills. Junie Zirklebach scored 11 points from serve for Calhoun and added 22 assists, with Grace Baalman scoring eight points and Abby Baalman six.

TRIAD 25-25, GRANITE CITY 17-16: Granite City dropped a 25-17, 25-16 decision to Triad at Memorial Gym Monday evening.

The Warriors fell to 6-11-1 on the year; they host Cahokia Wednesday evening.

BOYS SOCCER

LITCHFIELD 3, METRO EAST LUTHERAN 2: A first-half goal proved to be the difference as Litchfield defeated Metro East Lutheran 3-2 in Edwardsville Monday evening.

Both the Knights and Purple Panthers had two second-half goals.

MEL dropped to 6-2-1 on the year.

GREENVILLE 3, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 1: East Alton-Wood River fell to 9-6 on the year as they dropped a 3-1 match to Greenville at Wood River Soccer Park Monday.

The Oilers host Carlinville Thursday night before taking on backyard rival Roxana at 11 a.m. Saturday at WRSP.

MASCOUTAH 3, McGIVNEY CATHOLIC 1: McGivney Catholic managed to forge a second-half tie before Mascoutah goaled twice to give the Indians a 3-1 win over the Griffins Monday at home.

McGivney fell to 8-4-3 on the year and visit Marquette Catholic today at Gordon Moore Park.

BOYS GOLF

HILLSBORO WINS SCC CROWN: Alex Eickhoff and Alex White each turned in 3-over 75s to help Hillsboro to the South Central Conference title at The Rail in Springfield Monday.

The Hilltoppers shot 327, with Litchfield second at 373, followed by Vandalia (380), Pana (384), Roxana (391), Piasa Southwestern (396), Staunton (445) and Greenville (485).

Roxana’s Scott Anderson carded a 20-over 92 to finish 10th, with Brandon Kelly turning in a 22-over 94. For the Piasa Birds, Jacob Fryman led with a 21-over 93 and Alex Watts had a 22-over 94.

GIRLS TENNIS

ALTON 7, COLLINSVILLE 1: Alton defeated Collinsville 7-1 in a Southwestern Conference match to move to 6-6 overall, 2-2 in the SWC, winning five singles matches and two doubles matches; one doubles match was not completed due to darkness.

“Our players really looked strong today,” said Redbird coach Jesse Macias. “Abby (Fischer) and Hannah (Macias) both won tough singles and doubles matches and (Cali and Mackenzie) Girtz dominated at No. 3 doubles. Sam Clayton and Maddie Saenz both got big singles wins and were up a set in doubles before it got too dark.”

Lucy Phillips dropped the only match for the Redbirds, a two-and-a-half hour, 6-7, 5-7 decision. “I'm really proud of Lucy,” Macias said. “She always gives 100 percent effort.”

The Redbirds visit O'Fallon for a SWC clash Wednesday.

FIELD HOCKEY

VILLA DUSCHENE 2, EDWARDSVILLE 1: Brooke Behan scored twice for Villa Duschene Monday afternoon before the Saints had to hold off Edwardsville to take a 2-1 win in Frontenac, Mo., in west St. Louis County.

Veronica Carrow scored for the Tigers down the stretch off an Ansley Dorsey assist, but EHS could not get an equalizer.

The 8-5-1 Tigers travel to Webster Groves for a Wednesday afternoon match against Nerinx Hall.

Area coaches and athletic directors are invited to submit their scores and results to Riverbender for inclusion in the daily sport roundup. Send your scores and results to Dan Brannan at danbrannan@riverbender.com or to Brent Feeney at BrentFeen16@yahoo.com, or Tweet them to @RiverBenderNews or to @RiverBrenter.

