HARDIN-CALHOUN 2, STAUNTON 1: Hardin-Calhoun scored twice in the top of the fifth and made them stand up as the Warriors upended Staunton 2-1 on the road Wednesday afternoon.

The Warriors improved to 6-2 on the year; the Bulldogs fell to 2-2.

Ty Bick went 1-for-1 with a run scored for Calhoun, while A.J. Hillen was 1-for-3 with a run scored, Brandon Baalman 1-for-3, Easton Clark 1-for-4 and Reese Friedel was 1-for-3.

Chandler Sievers went the distance gave up an unearned run on a hit and struck out six; the Warriors host Pleasant Hill at 4:30 p.m. today, then host Pittsfield in an 11 a.m. Saturday doubleheader.

ALTON 4, O'FALLON 2: Brianna Hatfield scored twice as Alton remained undefeated in a 4-2 Southwestern Conference win over O'Fallon on the road Tuesday.

The Redbirds improved to 4-0-0 on the year, 1-0-0 in the SWC; the Panthers dropped to 2-5-0 on the year, 0-1-0 in the league.

Hatfield scored in the ninth and 80th minutes of the match, with Alaina Nasello goaling in the in the 52nd minute and Morgan Rauscher scoring in the 24th minute. Nasello also had two assists, with Annie Evans and Calista Cox also getting assists. Samanta Stutsman scored twice for OTHS.

Next up for AHS is a match against Belleville Althoff at Southwestern Illinois College in Belleville at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, then host Oakville, Mo., in a 12:45 p.m. April 8 match at Piasa Motor Fuels Field on the AHS campus.

ROXANA 6, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 0: A five-goal second half broke open the match as Roxana defeated backyard rival East Alton-Wood River 6-0 on the rain-delayed opening night of the round-robin Oilers Girls Soccer Tournament at Wood River Soccer Park Tuesday.

The Shells improved to 3-1-0 on the year; the Oilers fell to 0-5-0.

Emma Lucas had a hat trick for the Shells; Cloe Copeland, Mykayla Rosales and Mackinley Arnett also goaled for RHS. Braeden Lackey recorded the clean sheet for the Shells.

MASCOUTAH 2, JERSEY 1 (EXTRA TIME): Mascoutah's Eve Slago scored late in extra time to give Mascoutah a 2-1 win over Jersey in the EAWR Tournament at Wood River Soccer Park Tuesday. The Panthers fell to 1-2-0 on the year; the Indians moved to 4-2-0.

Maci Bohannan gave the Panthers the lead with a 44th-minute goal, but the Indians' Annabelle Walsh tied the match in the 73rd minute before Slago's match-winner in the 98th minute.

The tournament was scheduled to resume Wednesday with matches between EAWR and Mascoutah and Jersey and Roxana; the Oilers will play the Panthers and the Shells will meet the Indians on the final day Thursday.

EDWARDSVILLE 1, BELLEVILLE WEST 1 (DRAW): Paityn Schneider scored in the 73rd minute as Edwardsville forged a 1-1 Southwestern Conference draw with Belleville West on the road Tuesday. The Tigers went to 3-2-1 overall on the year, 0-1-1 in the SWC; the Maroons went to 5-1-1 on the year, 0-0-1 in the league.

Courtney Vollmer gave West the lead in the 50th minute; Taylor Hansen got the assist on the Schneider goal for the Tigers, with Gabby Holtrop assisting on the Vollmer goal for the Maroons.

Mason Evans was in goal for Edwardsville; Bailey Reeden patrolled the goal for West. EHS takes on Naperver Neuqua Valley at 5:45 p.m. Friday and Fort Smith (Ark.) Southside at 11:30 a.m. Saturday; both matches are at Parkway South in west St. Louis County.

BREESE CENTRAL 5, METRO EAST LUTHERAN 0: Molly Detmer and Uryjah Hurst each scored twice for Breese Central as the Cougars blanked Metro East Lutheran 5-0 in Breese Tuesday. The Knights fell to 0-4-0 on the year; the Cougars improved to 2-0-1.

Allyson Fehrmann had the other goal for Central.

MEL hosts Staunton at 5:30 p.m. Monday and heads to Wood River Soccer Park for a Prairie State Conference match against East Alton-Wood River at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

HIGHLAND 1, CIVIC MEMORIAL 0: Audrey Wilke had the match's only goal in the first half as Highland defeated Civic Memorial 1-0 in a Mississippi Valley Conference match at Bethalto Sports Complex Tuesday. The Eagles fell to 2-3-0 on the year, 0-2-0 in the MVC; the Bulldogs went to 4-3-0 overall, 1-2-0 in the league.

Megan Ramsey assisted on the Wilke goal; Morgan Zobrist recorded the clean sheet for Highland.

CM hosts Jersey at 4:15 p.m. April 6 in a MVC match, then travels to Breese Mater Dei for a 6:30 p.m. April 7 match.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 3, LITCHFIELD 2: Civic Memorial scored three times in the fourth to take the lead and made it stand up as the Eagles defeated Litchfield 3-2 at Bethalto Sports Complex Tuesday.

The Eagles improved to 4-2 overall.

Gracie Braun was 1-for-3 with a RBI for CM, while Susan Buchanan went 1-for-1 with a run scored and Kate Griffith was 1-for-with two RBIs and a run scored; Jacqueline Zangori had the other run scored.

Ryan Allison went all seven innings for the win, giving up two earned runs on five hits while striking out four. CM hosts Marquette Catholic at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, then travels to Cahokia for a 4:30 p.m. Monday game.

JERSEY 16, STAUNTON 6 (5 INNINGS): An eight-run fifth brought the game to an end as Jersey short-gamed Staunton 16-6 in five innings in Jerseyville Tuesday. The Panthers went to 5-0 on the year.

Bethany Muenstermann went 4-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored for the Panthers, with Maggie Collins going 3-for-4 with a double and RBI, Ashton Tewell 3-for-4 with a homer, three RBIs and three run scored, Caitlyn Connell 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored, Chelsea Maag 2-for-3 with three runs scored, Libby Muenstermann 2-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored, Peyton Tisdale 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored, Ashleigh Trochuck 1-for-3 with a RBI and a run scored and Kaylee Griggs a RBI.

Tewell got the win, going 1.2 innings and giving up a hit; Bethany Muenstermann threw 4.1 innings, giving up four earned runs on seven hits while dismissing two by strikeout.

Jersey hosts Piasa Southwestern at 10 a.m. Saturday and Griggsville-Perry at 4:30 p.m. Monday.

