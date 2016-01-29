GIRLS BASKETBALL

CARROLLTON LADY HAWK INVITATIONAL

HARDIN-CALHOUN 79, WEST CENTRAL 52: Hardin-Calhoun reached 21-2 on the year thanks to a 29-point effort from Grace Baalman as the Warriors reached Saturday night's Lady Hawk Invitational final against Civic Memorial with a 79-52 win over West Central; the Cougars fell to 21-4 on the season with the loss.

Emma Baalman added 20 points for the Warriors as Kassidy Klocke had 17 points for Calhoun.

The Warriors and Eagles meet for the title at 7:30 p.m. Saturday following the 6 p.m. third-place contest between Lebanon and West Central.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 57, LEBANON 33: Civic Memorial overcame foul problems that knocked Allie Troeckler out of the game with 3:29 to go, defeating Lebanon 57-33 to reach Saturday's final of the Carrollton Lady Hawk Invitational tournament.

Troeckler had 12 points in the game before fouling out, with Katelyn Turbyfill picking up the slack with a 15-point effort and Journey Coffman and Izzy Buckley each had nine points to go to 16-8 on the year. The Greyhounds fell to 20-2 as Krista Bass scored 13 points.

The win put the Eagles in the final, where they will face Hardin-Calhoun at 7:30 p.m. following the third-place match between the Greyhounds and West Central.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 51, CARROLLTON 46: Marquette Catholic had to come off the deck to get a 51-46 win over host Carrollton in a consolation-bracket semifinal match of the Lady Hawk Invitational Thursday evening, bouncing back twice from nine down to get the win.

Andria Pace had 12 points to lead the Explorers (10-13), with Caitlyn Hanlon leading the way with a 14-point game, including a two free throws with 2.8 seconds left in regulation to seal the win.

Hannah Krumwiede led the Hawks with 15 points, with Hannah Robinson adding 11 points.

The Explorers will meet Granite City at 2 p.m. Saturday for the consolation title; it will be the first-ever meeting between the two schools.

REGULAR SEASON

INCARNATE WORD 62, ALTON 16: Alton paid a visit to St. Louis-area girls basketball power Incarnate Word Thursday evening, and while the Redbirds took a 62-16 loss, Redbird coach Bob Rickman was looking at it as an learning experience for his team.

“Tonight was a learning experience for our girls,” Rickman said. “We have younger players that really grew up from playing that level of competition. Incarnate is one of the top programs in the country and we took a pretty good beating, but our players battled as hard as I have seen.

“We have played as tough a schedule as I think a young team could endure, and I feel we have come out of this much better than we were in November.”

Jewel Wagner and Deija Carter led the Redbirds (3-18) with four points each, with LaJarvia Brown adding three points.

The Redbirds return to Southwestern Conference play at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday when they travel to Collinsville.

VANDALIA 51, ROXANA 32: Vandalia came to Roxana's Larry Milazzo Gym for a South Central Conference clash against Roxana and came away with a 51-32 win Thursday night.

The Shells, who lost their seventh in a row, fell to 9-15 overall and 2-6 in the SCC. Sara Kreutztrager led the Shells with 10 points, with Hannah Rexford having nine points and Cassie Vanzo seven.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Shells travel to Piasa Southwestern for a league contest Monday night.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 58, HILLSBORO 55: Piasa Southwestern fell behind by as much as 14 points in the first half, but thanks to a 28-point effort from Maddy Greeling, the Piasa Birds came from behind to upend Hillsboro 58-55 in a South Central Conference match at Hillsboro Thursday night.

Kelsey Rhoades and Erin Laubscher each had nine points for the Birds in the win as Southwestern went to 22-3 overall and 7-0 in the SCC; it was Piasa's 18th straight win. The Hilltoppers fell to 21-4 overall and 7-1 in the league with the loss.

The Piasa Birds host Roxana in a Monday night SCC clash.

BOYS BASKETBALL

CARROLLTON 54, RUSHVILLE-INDUSTRY 36: Jeremy Watson's 16 points helped Carrollton to a 54-36 win over Rushville-Industry Thursday night.

WRESTLING

EDWARDSVILLE 50, EAST ST. LOUIS 9; EDWARDSVILLE 40, CHATHAM GLENWOOD 24: Edwardsville's wrestling team finished its Southwestern Conference schedule unbeaten at 7-0 with a 50-9 win over the Flyers as part of a triangular meet with Chatham Glenwood Thursday night. The Tigers also scored a 40-24 win over the Titans to finish the regular season 24-2 overall.

Rafael Roman and Mason Taylor both got pins for the Tigers, Roman at 138 and Taylor at 180; Noah Surtin gained a technical fall for the Tigers at 106 and Chase Viehman scored a decision at 152 for the Tigers.

Surtin, Wright, Chris Prosser, Devion Yancey, Roman and James Watters each got wins for the Tigers against Chatham.

The Tigers will be at the IHSA Class 3A Quincy Regional Feb. 6 to start the postseason.

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER SPLITS WITH JERSEY, LITCHFIELD: East Alton-Wood River's wrestling team hosted a triangular meet with Jersey and Litchfield at Memorial Gym Thursday, the Oilers defeating the Panthers 45-36 but falling to the Purple Panthers 45-34.

Drew Sobol at 106, Zac Blasioli at 152 and Gabe Grimes at 182 each won both their bouts on the evening; Sobol won his bouts by pinfall.

MVCHA HOCKEY

BETHALTO 8, COLLINSVILLE 4: Konnor Loewen had four goals and Joe Watson scored twice as Bethalto rallied to upend Collinsville 8-4 at East Alton Ice Arena Thursday night to finish their Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association end-of-season Class 1A schedule undefeated at 5-0, the Eagles going to 12-9 on the year overall; the Kahoks finished the regular season at 7-14.

The win gave Bethalto the No. 1 seed in the Class 1A playoffs that get under way Feb. 4, followed by Alton, Collinsville, East Alton-Wood River, Granite City and Highland.

The postseason will be preceded by the league's All-Star Games, with the Class 1A all-stars meeting Monday night and the Class 2A all-stars meeting Tuesday night.

ALTON 10, HIGHLAND 3: Tanner St. Peters had a hat trick and Bryce Simon and Scott Waldrup each scored twice, with Jacob Eppel, Zack Hunter and Brandon Lang each scoring as Alton clinched the No. 2 seed in the Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association Class 1A playoffs with a 10-3 win over Highland at East Alton Ice Arena Thursday.

The Redbirds closed out the regular season with a 10-11 record.

