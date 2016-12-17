GIRLS BASKETBALL

COLLINSVILLE 89, ALTON 51: Collinsville ran out to a 34-11 quarter-time lead, expanded it to 53-24 at the half and went on to an 89-51 Southwestern Conference win over Alton at Fletcher Gym Thursday night.

The Redbirds fell to 1-8 overall and 0-6 in the SWC; the Kahoks went to 5-5 overall, 2-2 in the league.

“We caught Collinsville on the worst night we could,” said Redbird coach Bob Rickman. “When they make 10 threes in the first quarter and score 34 points, there's not much you can do. We knew they could shoot, but you can't prepare for that.

“Our girls fought and played hard; we have to reduce our number of turnovers and have to become a better defensive team.”

Deija Carter led AHS with 13 points, with Alexia Rodgers adding nine and Kenya Burnett and Lelani Hill eight each. Antoinette Buehne led the Kahoks with 19 points, with Kaitlyn Fischer scoring 18 and Kassidy Ashman 11.

The Redbirds host Belleville East Tuesday night in their final pre-holiday game, then travel to Jefferson City, Mo., for the State Farm Holiday Invitaitonal tournament at Helias High School Dec. 28-30.

BRUSSELS 50, PITTSFIELD 40: Baylee Kiel's 16 points paced Brussels to a 50-40 win over Pittsfield Thursday night.

The Raiders improved to 7-1 on the year with the win over the Saukees.

Madison Willman added 13 points for the Raiders in the win. Brussels visits Metro East Lutheran Dec. 22 in their final pre-holiday game.

TRIAD 44, JERSEY 42: Jersey stayed close to Triad all night, but dropped a 44-42 Mississippi Valley Conference decision to the Knights in Troy Thursday night.

The Panthers fell to 6-4 overall, 2-2 in the MVC; the Knights went to 5-4 overall, 1-3 in the league.

Mackenzie Thurston led Jersey with 16 points and Bethany Muenstermann scored nine for the Panthers; Hannah Johnson led Triad with 19 points.

Jersey travels to Carrollton for a Saturday night game before heading into their own holiday tournament Dec. 27-28.

ROXANA 46, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 33: Roxana defeated backyard rival East Alton-Wood River for the second time this season with a 46-33 win in a consolation semifinal game of the Waterloo Gibault Candy Cane Classic Thursday evening.

The Shells went to 5-7 on the year and will take on Red Bud, who defeated Valmeyer in Thursday's other semifinal, at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the consolation final; the Oilers will meet the Pirates at 9 a.m. for seventh place.

HARDIN-CALHOUN 87, CONCORD TRIOPIA 43: Grace Baalman led Hardin-Calhoun with a 27-point effort to go with 16 rebounds and 13 blocks as the Warriors defeated Concord Triopia 87-43 in a Western Illinois Valley Conference clash in Hardin Thursday night.

The Warriors went to 9-1 on the season with the win.

Sophie Lorton added 16 points for the Warriors and got 14 points each from Junie Zirkelbach and Jordan Holland to run out winners.

The Warriors travel to Jersey for a Christmas Eve game, then travel to Brussels for a Jan. 2 game.

LITCHFIELD 47, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 32: Litchfield traveled to Piasa Southwestern for a South Central Conference game Thursday and defeated the Piasa Birds 47-32.

The Purple Panthers went to 9-1 on the year; Southwestern fell to 2-10.

CARROLLTON 47, GRIGGSVILLE-PERRY 39: Hannah Robinson led Carrollton with 14 points as the Hawks downed Griggsville-Perry 47-39 Thursday night.

The Hawks went to 8-2 on the year.

Emily Struble added 13 points and Hannah Krumwiede nine in the win.

WRESTLING

ALTON 43, COLLINSVILLE 23: Alton took wins in nine of the 14 scheduled bouts to take a 43-23 Southwestern Conference win over Collinsville at home Thursday night.

The Redbirds moved to 5-3 overall, 2-1 in the SWC.

Gus Kodros, Courteney Wilson, Ryan Kane, KeOntay Holmes and Christian Everage all won their bouts by pin; other wins came from Nolan Woszczynski, Keyondrick Russell, Grady Womack and Garret Sims.

The Redbirds are scheduled to take part in this weekend's Mascoutah Invitational tournament.

JERSEY 76, METRO EAST LUTHERAN 6: Jersey got wins from Quintin Dial, Zeke Waltz, Chris Jackson and Stephen Rulo as the Panthers defeated Metro East Lutheran 76-6 in Edwardsville Thursday.

Lott recorded the only win for the Knights on the evening.

MVCHA HOCKEY

GRANITE CITY 6, ALTON 5: Tanner St. Peters scored three times and had an assist but Alton couldn't find the range down the stretch and dropped a 6-5 Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association decision to Granite City at East Alton Ice Arena Thursday.

The loss dropped the Redbirds to 2-8-2 (six points) on the year; the Warriors improved to 5-5-1 (11 points) on the season.

Jacob Eppell and Bryce Simon also scored for the Redbirds. Alec Marshall scored three times for the Warriors, with other goals coming from Sam Wielgus, Riley Brown and Cameron Rabenbacher.

Alton takes on Collinsville at 7:15 p.m. Monday at EAIA and O'Fallon at 8:45 p.m. Dec. 22, also at EAIA; the Warriors host Triad at 8:40 p.m. Monday at Wilson Park Ice Rink in Granite City and Collinsville at 8:15 p.m. Tuesday, also at Wilson Park.

FREEBURG/WATERLOO 2, EDWARDSVILLE 1: Edwardsville took their first Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association loss of the season at Wilson Park Ice Rink in Granite City Thursday, the Tigers falling to Freeburg/Waterloo 2-1.

The loss put the Tigers at 9-1-2 (20 points) on the year; their next game is set for 8:45 p.m. Dec. 27 against Columbia at East Alton Ice Arena and 7:15 p.m. Dec. 29 against Belleville, also at EAIA.

