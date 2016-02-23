IHSA CLASS 1A SALEM SUPERSECTIONAL

HARDIN-CALHOUN 60, WOODLAWN 27: Hardin-Calhoun is returning to the IHSA Class 1A girls Final Four.

The Warriors, who lost last year's final to Moweaqua A&M, has made it a goal to get back to the state tournament, and they did just that with a 60-27 win over Woodlawn in the Salem Supersectional Monday night. The Warriors (30-2) stormed out to a 10-0 lead in the opening three minutes and took a 20-8 lead at quarter time before extending it to 38-22 at the half before running out winners.

Grace Baalman and Kassidy Klocke each had 14 points for Calhoun, with Emma Baalman adding 13; Kiara Lueking led the Cardinals (14-16) with 12 points.

Calhoun takes on South Holland Seton Academy in the second semifinal at 2 p.m. Friday at Illinois State's Redbird Arena in Normal; defending champion A&M meets Shabonna Indian Creek in the first semifinal at 12:15 p.m. Friday. The semifinal winners meet for the state championship at 2 p.m. Saturday.

The games will be televised by Comcast SportsNet Chicago and available on Charter Communication's Regional Sports Channel, channels 223, 224 and 825 (in high definition) and also on-line at both www.isha.tv and via the NBC Sports Live Extra app for smartphones and on-line at www.nbcsports.com (you must subscribe to a provider that offers NBC Sports Net to be able to access NBC Sports Live Extra).

IHSA CLASS 3A BENTON SECTIONAL SEMIFINAL

CIVIC MEMORIAL 64, BENTON 48: Allie Troeckler's 24-point game helped send Civic Memorial to Thursday night's IHSA Class 3A Benton Sectional final as the Eagles eliminated the host Rangers 64-48 Monday night.

The win set up a match against Mississippi Valley Conference rival Highland, who eliminated Carbondale 63-44 in the evening's other semifinal. The game is set for 7 p.m. Thursday in Benton, but the possibility exists the game could be moved to an area location; the winner advances to the Feb. 29 Springfield Supersectional at the University of Illinois-Springfield.

Troeckler shook off a sub-par first half for her 24-point game; Alaria Tyus had 14 points for the Eagles (22-10) and Kalyn Troxell had 10 points for CM.

Article continues after sponsor message

Makala Abney led the Rangers with 17 points, with Ally Gischer adding 11 on the night.

BOYS BASKETBALL

IHSA CLASS 2A DUPO REGIONAL FIRST ROUND

DUPO 89, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 75: Blake Marks' school-record 51-point game wasn't enough as host Dupo eliminated East Alton-Wood River 89-75 in an opening-round game of the IHSA Class 2A Dupo Regional Monday night.

Marks, a senior, closed out his Oiler career hitting 13 times from the floor and 24 times from the free-throw line; Marks' 51 points topped the previous single-game record of 44 points from Mike Stimac just last season.

Joel Biesk added 17 points for the Oilers (7-23); Austin Francis led the Tigers (8-20) with 29 points. Dupo takes on Marquette Catholic in a semifinal match at 7 p.m. Tuesday; the final is set for 7 p.m. Friday, with the winner advancing to the Pickneyville Sectional.

IHSA CLASS 2A TRENTON WESCLIN REGIONAL FIRST ROUND

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 52, STAUNTON 25: Collin Baumgartner had 18 points as Piasa Southwestern eliminated Staunton 52-25 in an opening-round match of the IHSA Class 2A Trenton Wesclin Regional Monday night.

The win advanced the Piasa Birds (15-15) to a 6 p.m. Wednesday semifinal match against top-seeded Breese Central, with the host Warriors taking on Carlyle in the other semifinal at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday's winners meet for a trip to the Pickneyville Sectional at 7 p.m. Friday.

Cayden Hayden added 13 points and six assists for the Birds in the win.

More like this: