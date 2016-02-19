GIRLS BASKETBALL

IHSA CLASS 1A GIRLS BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP

NORTH GREENE SECTIONAL FINAL

HARDIN-CALHOUN 56, WEST CENTRAL 47: It didn't come particularly easy, but Hardin-Calhoun moved into Monday night's Salem Supersectional – essentially, the state quarterfinals – against Woodlawn with a hard-fought 56-47 win over West Central in Thursday's IHSA Class 1A North Greene Sectional final.

The Warriors-Cardinals winner advances into next Friday' IHSA Class 1A semifinals at Redbird Arena in Normal at 2 p.m. Feb. 26 against the Romeoville Supersectional winner (that game to be played at Lewis University), with the final set for 2 p.m. Feb. 27 at Normal.

The Warriors held just a 21-19 lead at the half before running it out to 42-28 at three-quarter time. Grace Baalman had 21 points to lead the Warriors, with Emma Baalman adding 13 and Kassidy Klocke being held to seven against a tenacious Cougar defense.

Annika Kaufmann led West Central with 19 points.

IHSA CLASS 3A GIRLS BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP

SALEM REGIONAL FINAL

CIVIC MEMORIAL 63, SALEM 54: Allie Troeckler led the way for Civic Memorial in Thursday's IHSA Class 3A Salem Regional final against the host Wildcats, Troeckler scoring 28 points as the Eagles advanced into next week's Benton Sectional against either the host Rangers or Waterloo, whoever emerges from tonight's Columbia Regional championship game, at 7:30 p.m. Monday, the winner moving into the Feb. 25 sectional final.

Alaria Tyus had 14 points for CM (21-10), with Kaylee Eaton scoring 13 for the Eagles and Katelyn Turbyfill scoring six.

The Wildcats (26-6) were led by Maddi Hood's 21-point effort, with Dearria Watson adding 15; the loss was Salem's first loss of the year in their building.

