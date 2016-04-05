BASEBALL

GILLESPIE 6, HARDIN-CALHOUN 4: Gillespie scored twice in the top of the seventh to defeat Hardin-Calhoun 6-4 in Hardin Monday.

The Miners had taken a 4-2 lead into the bottom of the sixth, but the Warriors (6-6) tied it in the bottom of the sixth, leading to Gillespie's seventh-inning win.

Easto Clark was 1-for-3 with a double for the Warriors, with Sam Baalman going 1-for-4 with a double, Mitch Bick was 2-for-2, Wes Klocke 2-for-3 and Damian Pohlman 2-for-3 with a RBI. Clark took the loss, going the distance while giving up six earned runs on seven hits with eight strikeouts.

The Warriors travel to Brussels for a 4:30 p.m. Wednesday encounter.

BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF 18, METRO EAST LUTHERAN 3 (4.5 INNINGS): Belleville Althoff scored 14 times in the first two innings and went on to defeat Metro East Lutheran 18-3 in four-and-a-half innings in Belleville Monday afternoon.

Mikey Courson was 1-for-2 with a RBI for the Knights (4-8), with Reed Harmon and Jordan Brown each having a hit. Courson took the loss for MEL, going 1.1 innings, giving up eight earned runs on four hits and striking out one.

Harmon and Brown also saw time on the mound for the Knights, who were scheduled to visit Roxana this afternoon.

HIGHLAND 4, GRANITE CITY 1: Highland scored twice in the second and once in the third, then again in the seventh to take a 4-1 win over Granite City at Babe Champion Field Monday.

The Warriors outhit the Bulldogs 9-5 in the contest but Granite committed six errors.

B.J. Neisporek was 3-for-4 for the Warriors with a double; Matt Woods was 2-for-4 with a run scored, Tyler Wheatley 2-for-4, Austin Bonvicino and Collin Barrett each had hits and Bailey Thompson had a RBI.

Trent Jones went the distance in taking the loss, giving up no earned runs on five hits while striking out eight. Granite fell to 2-8 on the year.

CARROLLTON 11, PITTSFIELD 2: Carrollton got out to a 5-1 lead through four innings, then scored in the final three innings to defeat Pittsfield 11-2 on the road Monday afternoon.

Cole Brannan was 2-for-3 with a double, three RBIs and two runs scored for the Hawks, with Alex Bowker going 3-for-5 with a double and two runs scored, Blake Struble 2-for-3 with a RBI and run scored, Nathan Walker 2-for-5 with two runs scored, Jacob Lovel 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored, Kolton Bottom 2-for-4 with a double, five RBIs and four runs scored, Jeremy Watson 1-for-4 with two runs scored and Hayden Stringer 1-for-4 on the day.

Brannan went the distance on the mound, giving up an earned run on a hit while striking out 13 Saukees.

ROXANA 8, GREENVILLE 3: A six-run seventh gave Roxana an 8-3 South Central Conference win over Greenville on the road Monday.

The Comets had tied it in the bottom of the sixth before the Shells broke it open. Trace Gentry had three hits and three RBIs for RHS, with Blake Vandiver also getting three hits.

Tanner Davis threw the first five innings to get the win, striking out three Comets. Chance Foss and Drew Ratliffe closed out the game.





WATERLOO GIBAULT 12, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 6: An eight-run fifth inning sent Waterloo Gibault to a 12-6 win over Marquette Catholic Monday.

COLLINSVILLE 7, CIVIC MEMORIAL 1: A four-run fifth inning broke open the game as Collinsville defeated Civic Memorial 7-1 at Collinsville's Arthur Fletcher Field Monday.

The loss dropped the Eagles to 5-6-1 on the year; the Kahoks went to 5-6.

SOFTBALL

GILLESPIE 3, HARDIN-CALHOUN 1 (10 INNINGS): An inside-the-park homer from Addison Bryant in the top of the 10th, followed by a solo homer from Mackenzie Kasarda, was enough to hand Hardin-Calhoun their first loss of the season, the Miners upending the Warriors 3-1 in Hardin Monday afternoon.

Bryant and the Warriors' Grace Baalman put on a magnificent pitching display; each of them had 20 strikeouts; both went the distance.

The Miners took the lead in the top of the seventh when Sydney Heinrichs, who had singled, gotten to second on a passed ball and stole third, scored when Bryant beat out a throw to first. The Warriors evened it in the bottom of the seventh when Sophie Klunk found the gap for a two-out double to score Emma Baalman to send the game into extra innings.

Grace Baalman was 3-for-4 at the plate for the 12-1 Warriors; Emma Baalman was 1-for-5 and Klunk 1-for-4 with the double and RBI to force extras; Grace Ballman conceded two earned runs on seven hits. Bryant was 3-for-5 with two RBIs and the go-ahead homer; Kasarda was 2-for-5 with the game-clinching homer and RBI; Heinrichs was 1-for-4. Bryant gave up just one earned run on five hits for Gillespie.

COLUMBIA 4, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 2: Columbia broke a 2-2 tie with two runs in the fifth as the Eagles defeated Marquette Catholic 4-2 in a non-conference clash in Columbia Monday.

Emma Taylor was 3-for-3 for the Explorers (2-5) with two RBIs, including two doubles; Cayli Shinstock was 1-for-3 with a double, with Tess Eberlin, Miranda Schroeder and Katelyn Fitzgerald each had a hit for Marquette; Mera Parker and Sam Harshbarger each had runs scored.

Eberlin went the distance for Marquette, giving up four earned runs on eight hits while striking out three.

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 8, GRANITE CITY 5: Peyton Young's 3-for-5 day at the plate helped East Alton-Wood River to an 8-5 win over Granite City at Wilson Park's George Sykes Field Monday.

Young had a triple among her three hits to go with two runs scored. Haley Shewmake was 1-for-5 with a homer, RBI and run scored, with Carly Campbell 1-for-4 with a homer, two RBIs and a run scored; Courtney Beneke 2-for-4 with a triple, RBI and run scored; Rebecca Null 1-for-4 with a triple and run scored; and Morgan Moxey 1-for-4 with a RBI.

Khaly Bettorf was 2-for-4 with a homer, two RBIs and a run scored for the Warriors; Caitlin Patrick 2-for-3 with two triples and two runs scored; Morgan Fazio 2-for-3 with a double, RBI and run scored; Tressa Scarborough 2-for-4; Mady Winfield 2-for-3; and Sydney Feltmeyer a run scored.

Null went 6.1 innings for the win, giving up four earned runs on nine hits while fanning three; Moxey got the save, retiring the final two Warrior batters. Morgan Tanksley took the loss, going the distance and giving up five earned runs on 11 hits while retiring five by strikeout.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 12, CAHOKIA 0 (4.5 INNINGS): Civic Memorial scored three times in the first and six times in the second on their way to a 12-0, four-and-a-half inning non-conference win over Cahokia at Bethalto Sports Complex Monday.

Susan Buchanan was 3-for-3 for the Eagles (6-3) with a double, triple and two RBIs; Jenna Parmintier was 2-for-2 with two RBIs and a run scored; and Isabella Roberts and Katelyn Turbyfill were both 2-for-2, with Turbyfill tripling.

Kaitlyn Wrenn got the win for CM in the circle.

ROXANA 11, GREENVILLE 0 (5 INNINGS): Hannah Rexford threw a one-hit gem with seven strikeouts as Roxana stayed unbeaten in the South Central Conference with an 11-0, five-inning win at Greenville Monday.

The Shells went to 5-6 overall, 3-0 in the SCC. Ashley Betts, Phoebe Booher, Alexis Counts and Rexford each had two hits for RHS; Counts had two RBIs for the Shells in the win.

JERSEY 11, GRIGGSVILLE-PERRY 2: Kaylee Griggs had a 3-for-4 day at bat, with a double, homer and two RBIs as Jersey upended Griggsville-Perry 11-2 in a non-conference clash Monday.

Bethany Muenstermann was 3-for-5 with a double and RBI for the Panthers (6-1), with Mackenzie Thurston 3-for-5 with two doubles and two RBIs and Ashleigh Trochuck 3-for-3 with a double on the day.

GIRLS SOCCER

STAUNTON 4, METRO EAST LUTHERAN 2: Goals from Abby Yurchuk and Hannah Landers pulled Metro East Lutheran to within 3-2 on Staunton Monday, but the Bulldogs goaled in the 67th minute to keep the Knights winless on the year, taking a 4-2 decision in Staunton.

The Bulldogs scored the first three goals of the match, but Yurchuk took a feed from Katherine Lange in the 29th minute and scored to cut the lead to 3-1; Landers then cut the Bulldog lead to 3-2 in the 37th minute.

MEL hosts East Alton-Wood River at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

TRIAD 10, JERSEY 0: Triad had eight first-half goals and went on to defeat Jersey 10-0 Monday.

Morgan Bohensteihl had two goals for the Knights, as did Sydney Beach.

Jersey goalkeepers had 10 saves on the day.

BREESE MATER DEI 3, CIVIC MEMORIAL 1: Cassie Hall scored in the 61st minute as Civic Memorial dropped a 3-1 decision to Breese Mater Dei Monday.

Heather Schultz and Macey Endres (with two goals) scored for the Knights. Mater Dei outshot CM 17-10.

