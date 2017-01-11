



BOYS BASKETBALL

EAST ST. LOUIS 76, ALTON 36: East St. Louis got out to a 17-6 quarter-time lead on Alton, moved the lead to 31-13 at the half and was never threatened as the Flyers scored a 76-36 Southwestern Conference win over the Redbirds in East St. Louis Tuesday night.

The Redbirds fell to 7-6 overall, 4-3 in the SWC; the Flyers went to 11-6 overall, 5-1 in the league.

Kevin Caldwell led the Redbirds with 10 points, with Ty'ohn Trimble adding nine; the Flyers were led by Kenon Chairs' 21, followed by Jeremiah Tilmon's 16, Arthur Carter's 12 and Reyondous Estes' 10.

Next up for the Redbirds is Edwardsville at 7:30 p.m. Friday; it's the back end of a girls-boys SWC doubleheader at The Redbird Nest. Alton them takes on Belleville Althoff in an opening game of the Chic-Fil-A Belleville East Tournament Jan. 17.

WATERLOO GIBAULT 73, McGIVNEY CATHOLIC 27: Waterloo Gibault ran out to a 31-4 quarter-time lead on McGivney Catholic and went on to record a 73-27 win over the Griffins in Glen Carbon Tuesday night.

The Griffins fell to 1-14 on the year, while the Hawks improved to 10-6.

Dan Jones led the Griffins with 11 points, with Logan Shumate adding 10; the Hawks were led by Trevor Davis' 14 points, with Ryan Gool adding 12 and Karson Huels and Josh Besserman each scoring 11.

McGivney is scheduled to visit Mulberry Grove Jan. 17.

BREESE MATER DEI 66, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 54: Ben Lowis had 15 points for Piasa Southwestern and Ben Gallaher 10 as the Birds dropped a 66-54 decision to Breese Mater Dei on the road Tuesday.

Southwestern fell to 9-7, while Mater Dei improved to 9-4.

Collin Baumgartner had nine points for Piasa; Nolan Robben led the Knights with 19 points, followed by Noah Gerdes with 12 and Matt Spears with 10.

JERSEY 64, TRIAD 49: Kurt Hall and Jake Ridenhour each had 15 points as Jersey stunned Triad 64-49 in a Mississippi Valley Conference game in Jerseyville Tuesday.

The Panthers improved to 5-10 overall, 1-2 in the MVC; the Knights fell to 12-4 overall, 3-1 in the league.

Lucas Ross added 10 ponts for the Panthers, with Blake Wittman scoring nine; Triad was led by Noah Moss' 16 points, with Beau Barbour adding 14.

Jersey travels to Pittsfield Thursday night, then hosts Highland Saturday night.

MADISON 44, ROXANA 33: A 17-4 third quarter helped Madison to a 44-33 home non-conference win over Roxana Tuesday night.

The Trojans improved to 9-9 on the year, while the Shells fell to 7-9.

Zach Golenor led Roxana with 15 points, with Cody McMillen adding 10.

Next up for the Shells is a South Central Conference home game against Staunton at 6:30 p.m. Thursday evening; the game was moved because of forecasts of ice storms this weekend in the area.

LITCHFIELD 58, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 50: Jamie Roustio's 27 points weren't enough as East Alton-Wood River dropped a 58-50 road decision to Litchfield Tuesday night.

The Oilers fell to 4-10 on the year; the Purple Panthers improved to 4-11.

Jake Roustio added seven points for EAWR; Sam Painter led Litchfield with 16 points, followed by Dylan Hemann with 11 and Cam Morris with 10.

The Oilers are scheduled to visit Dupo Friday night.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

O'FALLON 75, ALTON 40: Alton traveled to O'Fallon Tuesday and dropped a 75-40 decision to the Panthers in a Southwestern Conference girls game.

The Redbirds fell to 1-14 overall, 0-8 in the SWC; the Panthers improved to 11-5 overall, 7-2 in the league.

Marta Durk led the Panthers with 28 points.

Alton hosts Edwardsville in a game which was moved up to Thursday due to the possibilities of winter storms this weekend; varsity tip is 7:30 p.m.

BRUSSELS 60, CONCORD TRIOPIA 50: Baylee Kiel scored 19 points to lead Brussels to a 60-50 win over Concord Triopia Tuesday night in the North Greene Tournament in White Hall.

Madison Willman added 15 for the Raiders, Grace Stephens 12 and Alexa Pikesley 10 in the win; Sara Evans led the Trojans with 17 points.

Earlier in the tournament, the Raiders defeated the South County JV team 74-21; they will play again Thursday evening.

