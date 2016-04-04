SATURDAY

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

BROWN WINS THREE AT JJK RELAYS: Alton's LaJarvia Brown was a triple winner at East St. Louis' Clyde Jordan Stadium in the 25th anniversary edition of the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Relays Saturday.

Brown's triple win helped the Redbirds to an equal second-place finish in the meet with 66 points, tied with Harvey Thornton of Chicago; the host Flyers won the event with 112.5 points. Calumet City's Thornton Fractional North was fourth with 56.5 points and Richton Park Rich South was fifth at 48 points.

Brown came off a four-win performance at Friday's Belleville West Invitational meet with three wins on Saturday; she won the long jump with a leap of 17 feet, five inches, then took the triple jump at 37-10 and the 100 hurdles in a time of 14.46 seconds.

BASEBALL

PITTSFIELD 10-8, HARDIN-CALHOUN 0-7 (FIRST GAME 5 INNINGS): Hardin-Calhoun traveled to Pittsfield for a Saturday doubleheader with the Saukees and were swept, Pittsfield winning the opener 10-0 in five innings and 8-7 in the nightcap to keep Warrior coach Casey Longnecker at 299 career wins.

Saukee pitching held the Warriors to one hit, from Easton Clark, in the opener; Calhoun committed three errors as Pittsfield put up five runs in the second to run out winners. Tyler Webster took the loss, giving up three earned runs on six hits while striking out two in three innings of work.

The Warriors (6-5) jumped out to a 5-1 lead through two innings of the nightcap and led 7-2 through the middle of the fifth before the Saukees scored three times in the bottom of the fifth and twice in the sixth to tie it up before getting the game-winner in the bottom of the seventh.

Mitch Bick was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for Calhoun, with Damian Pohlman going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, Wes Klocke 1-for-3 with a double and Clark, Sam Baalman, Webster, Conner Gilman and Ty Bick also had hits. Chandler Sievers took the loss, conceding an earned run and a hit in 1.1 innings pitched. The Warriors host Gillespie at 4:30 p.m. Monday.

MC CLUER NORTH 9-5, CIVIC MEMORIAL 7-4: Civic Memorial traveled to north St. Louis County for a Saturday doubleheader against McCluer North, the Stars scoring a 9-7 and 5-4 sweep over the Eagles.

Corey Price was charged with the loss in the opener, conceding two earned runs on six hits while fanning four. Price had two hits and three RBIs in the game with Jaxsen Helmkamp adding two RBIs and Spencer Powell also stroking a pair of hits.

The Stars scored twice in the bottom of the sixth in the nightcap to run out winners; Helmkamp had a double and triple with two RBIs for CM. Hall took the loss for the Eagles, who fell to 5-5-1 on the year.

ROCK FALLS 9-11, JERSEY 8-6: Rock Falls completed a weekend trip to the Metro East area with a doubleheader sweep of Jersey Saturday, the Rockets taking 9-8 and 11-6 wins to go with a win over Granite City Friday. The losses put the Panthers at 4-6 on the year.

The Panthers fell behind in the opener but scored five times in the bottom of the fifth to pull to 9-8 but could get no closer. Collin Carey had a pair of RBIs for Jersey with Chace Tallman, Jacob Witt and Blake Wittman getting two hits each; Seth Isringhausen was charged with the loss.

The Panthers jumped to a 5-0 lead through three innings in the nightcap, but the Rockets got to a 7-6 lead through six and scored four more times in the top of the seventh to ice the game. Daniel Williams had three hits for Jersey, with Wittman stroking a pair of hits and Drew Saurwein getting a pair of RBIs; Nate Rohman took the loss.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 12-12, JACKSONVILLE ROUTT 5-6: Piasa Southwestern, coming off their first win of the year the day before, upped its win streak to three with a 12-5, 12-6 sweep of Jacksonville Routt at home Saturday.

Scott Kasting was 3-for-4 with a pair of triples and four RBIs for the Piasa Birds in the opener; Kody Golike and Brock Seymour each had three hits for the Birds, with Seymour and Ben Lowis getting two RBIs each and Lowis, Zack Seymour and Jacob Ritzhaupt each having a pair of hits. Kastin got the win, conceding three earned runs on five hits while striking out 12.

Article continues after sponsor message

Piasa got out to a 8-0 lead through two innings in the nightcap before Routt rallied to make it 8-5, but Southwestern scored four times in the fifth to get the win.

Kasting doubled and homered with two RBIs in the second game, with Zack Seymour doubling and tripling for two of his three hits; Collin Baumgartner had two hits and three RBIs for the Birds, with Brennen Bazzell and Brock Seymour each getting two hits and two RBIs and Dakotah Corby rapping a pair of hits. Lowis got the complete-game win, giving up five earned runs on 11 hits while fanning nine.

FREEBURG 10-12, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 0-2: Freeburg swept a Saturday doubleheader from East Alton-Wood River, scoring 10-0 and 12-2 wins over the Oilers.

The twin bill took place in Freeburg.

GREENVILLE 10-10, METRO EAST LUTHERAN 4-5: Metro East Lutheran traveled to Greenville for a Saturday doubleheader, the Knights dropping 10-4 and 10-5 decisions to the Comets.

The Comets broke open the opener with a four-run fifth and added a pair of runs in the sixth to run out winners. Paul Kubicek was 2-for-4 with two RBIs for the Knights, with Jake Jump getting two RBIs and Jordan Brown and Chase Langendorf adding two hits each. Jump took the loss, going 4.1 innings, giving up six earned runs on four hits while fanning three.

The Comets scored three times in the fourth to run out winners in the nightcap; Kubicek was 2-for-4 with a pair of RBIs for MEL (4-7), with Reed Harmon and John Hubbard each getting two hits and a RBI. Kubicek threw six innings in taking the loss, giving up 10 runs on nine hits while striking out 10.

SOFTBALL

OILERS SPLIT WITH KNIGHTS, MUSKETEERS: East Alton-Wood River had a pair of games Saturday at home, falling 8-7 to Triad but bouncing back to defeat Red Bud 5-3.

A three-run fourth pushed the Knights over the top in the opener after the Oilers held 3-2 and 7-5 leads. Haley Shewmake was 1-for-4 with a triple and RBI for EAWR, with Peyton Young going 2-for-3 with a run scored; Morgan Moxey 1-for-4 with a run scored; Emme Flanagan 1-for-3 with a RBI and run scored; and Heather Martin 2-for-3 with a run scored and a RBI.

Rebecca Null took the loss, conceding four earned runs on 12 hits while retiring three by strikeout.

The Oilers broke a 3-3 tie with a two-run fifth and came away winners. Young was 2-for-4 with a double, a RBI and run scored; Moxey was 1-for-4 with a run scored; Carly Campbell was 2-for-3 with a RBI; and Null was 2-for-3 with a run scored and RBI.

Moxey went the distance for the win, giving up an earned run on four hits while fanning 10. The Oilers went to 4-7 on the year with the split.

PANTHERS WIN TWICE AT SOUTHWESTERN: Jersey came away with a pair of wins in a cluster at Piasa Southwestern Saturday, the Panthers defeating the host Piasa Birds 22-7 in five innings and Rock Falls 15-11.

Southwestern dropped a 17-16 decision to the Rockets in the day's other game.

BUNKER HILL 6, METRO EAST LUTHERAN 4: Bunker Hill came from behind to down Metro East Lutheran 6-4 in a Prairie State Conference game Saturday in Edwardsville.

Sami Kasting led the Knights with a 2-for-4 day from the plate with a RBI. Kastilla Maine, Sidney Vetter, Cierra Fields and Karly Schley each had hits for MEL.

Fields was charged with the loss, conceding four earned runs on nine hits with five strikeouts.

More like this: